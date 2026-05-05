في اليوم العالمي لحرية الصحافة، لا يبدو الحديث عن الحرية ترفًا فكريًا بقدر ما هو ضرورة لإعادة تعريفها في زمنٍ اختلطت فيه المفاهيم وتبدّلت فيه موازين التأثير. فالحرية، في معناها الأصيل، ليست انفلاتًا من كل قيد، هي التزامٌ واعٍ بالحقيقة، وانحيازٌ مهنيّ لما يثبّت الوعي العام ويحميه من التشوّش.


هي ليست حقّ القول فحسب، إنما مسؤولية القول؛ وليست القدرة على النشر، بل القدرة على التحقّق، والجرأة على التصحيح، والالتزام بما يتجاوز اللحظة إلى ما يخدم المجتمع.


من هنا، تبدو الصحافة —في جوهرها— أحد أكثر المهن تعقيدًا في ممارسة الحرية، لأنها تتحرك دائمًا بين خطوط دقيقة: بين حق الجمهور في المعرفة، وواجب حماية الاستقرار بكل أنواعه، بين كشف الحقيقة، وتجنّب التسرّع أو التهويل. هذه المعادلة لم تكن يومًا سهلة، لكنها اليوم أصبحت أكثر هشاشة في ظل مشهد إعلامي عالمي تتقدّمه السرعة على حساب الدقة، والتفاعل على حساب المهنية.


لقد عانت الصحف، محليًا ودوليًا، من تحوّلات عميقة تجاوزت مسألة «الخطوط الحمراء» التقليدية إلى ما يمكن تسميته بـ«الخطوط الرقمية الطيّارة». لم تعد القيود تأتي فقط من أنظمة أو سياسات تحرير، ولكن من موجات رأي عام تتشكّل في لحظات عبر منصات التواصل، تفرض بدورها سقوفًا جديدة، وتعيد توجيه البوصلة الإعلامية نحو ما يطلبه الجمهور، لا ما يحتاجه. وهنا تحديدًا تبدأ معاناة الصحافة الحديثة: كيف تحافظ على استقلالها المهني في بيئة تُكافئ الإثارة أكثر مما تُكافئ التحقّق؟


في المشهد المحلي، نلحظ أن الصحف تسعى إلى مواكبة التحوّلات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية الكبرى، وتعمل ضمن إطار مسؤول يحفظ التوازن بين الانفتاح الإعلامي ومتطلبات الاستقرار. إلا أن التحدي الحقيقي لم يعد في «ما يُسمح بنشره»، التحدي في «ما يسبق النشر» خارج الأطر المهنية. فالحسابات الفردية —بقدرتها على التأثير السريع— باتت تفرض واقعًا إعلاميًا موازيًا، يتجاوز أحيانًا المؤسسات، ويضعها في موقف المتلقي بدل أن تكون صانعة للسرد.


أما دوليًا، فقد دخلت الصحافة في اختبار أكثر تعقيدًا، حيث تتقاطع حرية التعبير مع الاستقطاب السياسي، وتتحوّل المنصات إلى ساحات صراع معلوماتي، تختلط فيها الحقائق بالشائعات، وتُستثمر فيها الحرية أحيانًا كأداة للتأثير لا كقيمة إنسانية. وفي هذا السياق، لم تعد الصحف تواجه فقط ضغوط السلطة أو السوق، بل تواجه منافسة مفتوحة مع ملايين «الناشرين الأفراد» الذين لا تحكمهم ذات المعايير المهنية.


إن المفارقة الكبرى اليوم أن سقف التعبير لم ينخفض بقدر ما تغيّر موقعه. لم تعد الصحافة وحدها من تمارس حرية النشر، بل أصبح الأفراد —عبر حساباتهم— يمارسون تأثيرًا واسعًا دون ذات القدر من المساءلة. وهذا التحوّل أوجد حالة من «تضخم الصوت» مقابل «تراجع المعنى»، حيث يعلو الصخب على حساب العمق، ويُكافأ الانتشار أكثر من الدقة.


لذلك، فإن السؤال الذي ينبغي أن يُطرح في هذا اليوم لا يقتصر على قياس مساحة الحرية، بل يتجاوزها إلى مساءلة جودتها: هل ما نملكه اليوم هو حرية تُنتج وعيًا، أم حرية تُغرقه في فوضى الانطباعات؟ وهل استطاعت الصحافة أن تحافظ على دورها كمرجعية موثوقة، أم أنها باتت تنافس على ذات أرضية التفاعل اللحظي؟


إن استعادة المعنى الحقيقي لحرية الصحافة لا تكون بمزيد من الأصوات، تكون بمزيد من المسؤولية. ولا تكون بإلغاء الحسابات، إنما بإعادة الاعتبار للمعايير التي تجعل من الكلمة قيمة، لا مجرد محتوى. ففي زمنٍ تتكاثر فيه المنصات، تظل الحاجة قائمة إلى صحافة تعرف أن الحرية ليست ما يُقال فقط، ولكن كيف يُقال، ولماذا، ولمن؟!