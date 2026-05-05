On World Press Freedom Day, discussing freedom does not seem to be an intellectual luxury as much as it is a necessity to redefine it in a time when concepts have become mixed and the scales of influence have changed. Freedom, in its original meaning, is not a release from all constraints; it is a conscious commitment to the truth and a professional bias towards what reinforces public awareness and protects it from confusion.



It is not just the right to speak, but the responsibility of speech; it is not merely the ability to publish, but the ability to verify, the courage to correct, and the commitment to what goes beyond the moment to serve society.



From here, journalism — at its core — appears to be one of the most complex professions in exercising freedom, as it always navigates between delicate lines: between the public's right to know and the duty to protect stability in all its forms, between revealing the truth and avoiding haste or exaggeration. This equation has never been easy, but today it has become more fragile in light of a global media landscape where speed takes precedence over accuracy, and interaction takes precedence over professionalism.



Newspapers, both locally and internationally, have suffered from profound transformations that have gone beyond the issue of traditional "red lines" to what can be termed "flying digital lines." Restrictions no longer come solely from regimes or editorial policies, but from waves of public opinion that form in moments through social media platforms, imposing new ceilings and redirecting the media compass towards what the audience demands, not what it needs. Here precisely begins the suffering of modern journalism: how to maintain its professional independence in an environment that rewards sensationalism more than it rewards verification?



In the local scene, we notice that newspapers strive to keep pace with major social and economic transformations, working within a responsible framework that preserves the balance between media openness and the requirements of stability. However, the real challenge is no longer in "what is allowed to be published," but in "what precedes publication" outside professional frameworks. Individual accounts — with their ability to influence quickly — have begun to impose a parallel media reality that sometimes surpasses institutions, placing them in the position of receivers rather than narrative creators.



Internationally, journalism has entered a more complex test, where freedom of expression intersects with political polarization, and platforms turn into battlegrounds of information conflict, mixing facts with rumors, and sometimes exploiting freedom as a tool for influence rather than as a human value. In this context, newspapers no longer face only the pressures of authority or the market, but face open competition with millions of "individual publishers" who are not governed by the same professional standards.



The great paradox today is that the ceiling of expression has not lowered as much as its position has changed. Journalism is no longer the sole practitioner of publishing freedom; individuals — through their accounts — exert wide influence without the same level of accountability. This transformation has created a state of "inflated voice" versus "diminished meaning," where noise prevails at the expense of depth, and reach is rewarded more than accuracy.



Therefore, the question that should be raised on this day is not limited to measuring the space of freedom, but goes beyond it to question its quality: Is what we have today a freedom that produces awareness, or a freedom that drowns it in a chaos of impressions? And has journalism managed to maintain its role as a trusted reference, or has it begun to compete on the same ground of instant interaction?



Restoring the true meaning of press freedom does not come from more voices, but from more responsibility. It does not come from eliminating accounts, but from reinstating the standards that make words valuable, not just content. In a time when platforms are multiplying, the need remains for journalism that understands that freedom is not just what is said, but how it is said, why, and for whom?