حين يتحوّل المشهد الأدبي والثقافي من فضاءٍ لصناعة الوعي إلى ساحةٍ مفتوحة للتزاحم على الألقاب، فإن القضية لا تعود مرتبطة بمجرد اختلاف في وجهات النظر أو تنوع في الطروحات، بل تصبح أزمة معيار حقيقي تُربك الذائقة العامة وتُضعف مكانة الأدب نفسه؛ لأن الأدب في جوهره ليس منصةً للظهور ولا وسيلةً لبناء صورة اجتماعية براقة، وإنما مسؤولية معرفية وأخلاقية تتطلب عمقاً في القراءة، وصدقاً في التجربة، وقدرةً على الإضافة التي تجعل الكاتب حاضراً بأثره.


والمؤسف أن بعض المساحات الثقافية اليوم لم تعد تفرّق بين من يحمل مشروعاً فكرياً حقيقياً ومن يحمل رغبةً عابرة في الظهور الإعلامي، حتى أصبح من السهل جداً أن يعلن الإنسان عن نفسه أديباً أو ناقداً أو إعلامياً أو صحافياً، دون أن يُسأل عن حصيلته المعرفية، أو منجزه الكتابي، أو رؤيته النقدية، أو مساهمته التي تستحق أن تُقرأ وتُناقش، وكأن الثقافة أصبحت لقباً اجتماعياً يُمنح بالمجاملة، لا مسؤوليةً فكرية تُكتسب بالجهد الطويل، وهذا الخلل لا يسيء إلى الأسماء الجادة فقط، بل يسيء إلى مفهوم الثقافة ذاته؛ لأنه يساوي بين من بنى سنواته على البحث والتأمل، ومن قرر فجأة أن يرتدي ثوب الأديب لأنه يجيد الظهور.


الأشد إرباكاً أن بعض هؤلاء لا يكتفون بادعاء المكانة، بل يمارسون نوعاً من الوصاية على المشهد، فيرفضون الرأي الآخر، ويتعاملون مع أي ملاحظة نقدية وكأنها إساءة شخصية، ويريدون لأفكارهم أن يُصفق لها لا أن تُناقش، وأن تُقبل بوصفها حقائق نهائية لا اجتهادات قابلة للأخذ والرد، مع أن الثقافة الحقيقية لا تنمو إلا في بيئة الحوار، ولا تزدهر إلا حين يكون الاختلاف جزءاً من بنائها الطبيعي؛ لأن الأديب الذي لا يحتمل النقد لا يستطيع أن ينتج نصاً حياً، والناقد الذي لا يقبل مراجعة أفكاره يتحول إلى خطيب لا إلى مفكر.


هذه الفوضى تشبه تماماً ما يحدث في بعض منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حيث أصبحت الشهرة معياراً زائفاً للقيمة، وعدد المتابعين بديلاً عن جودة الطرح، والتصفيق بديلاً عن القراءة العميقة، حتى صار المشهد الثقافي في بعض زواياه أسيراً لهذا المنطق الاستهلاكي الذي يفضّل السهل المكرر على الجديد العميق، ويمنح الحضور لمن يجيد صناعة الجدل أكثر ممن يجيد صناعة الفكرة، وفي هذه الحال تتوقف الذائقة عن النمو؛ لأن المتلقي حين يُحاصر بالطرح المكرر يفقد تدريجياً قدرته على تمييز النص المختلف، ويألف هذا المشهد المتكرر حتى يظن أن التروّي العلمي ضعف، وأن التأمل الرصين غياب المشهد لا شاهد على نضج الفكرة.


ولهذا فإن السؤال المهم الذي ينبغي أن يُطرح بوضوح وصراحة ماذا قدّم هذا المتصدّر للمشهد، وما الإضافة التي حملها، وما المشروع الذي يمكن أن يُنسب إليه؛ لأن الثقافة ليست سباق حضور، وإنما معيار قيمة، والأديب لا يُعرف بكثرة الصور والمنصات، بل بما يتركه في وعي الناس من فكرة تستحق البقاء، والناقد لا يُقاس بحدة عبارته ولا بقدرته على خلق الانقسامات، بل بقدرته على فتح أبواب الفهم أمام النصوص، وإضاءة مناطق جديدة في القراءة.


وحين نبحث عن النماذج التي تستحق أن تُذكر في هذا السياق، فإننا لا نتحدث عن الأسماء التي تكرر نفسها كل يوم، بل عن الشخصيات التي تأتي بجديد حقيقي يجعل حضورها مبرراً، وفي هذا الموضع يبرز الأستاذ طارق القرني بوصفه نموذجاً مختلفاً؛ لأنه لا يصنع حضوره بالادعاء، بل يفرض نفسه من خلال الفكرة الجديدة، والطرح المدهش، والقدرة على أن يجعل المتلقي يشعر بأنه أمام إضافة وليس أمام نسخة مكررة من المشهد المعتاد، وهذا هو الفارق بين من يسكن الثقافة ومن يسكنه وهم الثقافة.


إن حماية المشهد الأدبي والثقافي لا تتحقق بكثرة الفعاليات وباتساع الألقاب، وإنما بإعادة الاعتبار للمعيار، وبتأسيس ضوابط واضحة تجعل القيمة مقدمة على الشهرة، والمنجز سابقاً على الاسم، والوعي أعلى من المجاملة العابرة ؛ لأن المجتمع الذي يسمح للفوضى أن تتصدّر مشهده الثقافي، إنما يفتح الباب لتراجع ذائقته العامة، بينما المجتمع الذي يحترم المعرفة ويصون مكانة الأدب، هو المجتمع القادر على إنتاج أجيال تعرف أن الثقافة ليست زينة خطاب، بل بناء حضاري طويل لا يحتمل المجاملة ولا يعيش على الادعاء.