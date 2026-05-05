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حين يتحوّل المشهد الأدبي والثقافي من فضاءٍ لصناعة الوعي إلى ساحةٍ مفتوحة للتزاحم على الألقاب، فإن القضية لا تعود مرتبطة بمجرد اختلاف في وجهات النظر أو تنوع في الطروحات، بل تصبح أزمة معيار حقيقي تُربك الذائقة العامة وتُضعف مكانة الأدب نفسه؛ لأن الأدب في جوهره ليس منصةً للظهور ولا وسيلةً لبناء صورة اجتماعية براقة، وإنما مسؤولية معرفية وأخلاقية تتطلب عمقاً في القراءة، وصدقاً في التجربة، وقدرةً على الإضافة التي تجعل الكاتب حاضراً بأثره.
والمؤسف أن بعض المساحات الثقافية اليوم لم تعد تفرّق بين من يحمل مشروعاً فكرياً حقيقياً ومن يحمل رغبةً عابرة في الظهور الإعلامي، حتى أصبح من السهل جداً أن يعلن الإنسان عن نفسه أديباً أو ناقداً أو إعلامياً أو صحافياً، دون أن يُسأل عن حصيلته المعرفية، أو منجزه الكتابي، أو رؤيته النقدية، أو مساهمته التي تستحق أن تُقرأ وتُناقش، وكأن الثقافة أصبحت لقباً اجتماعياً يُمنح بالمجاملة، لا مسؤوليةً فكرية تُكتسب بالجهد الطويل، وهذا الخلل لا يسيء إلى الأسماء الجادة فقط، بل يسيء إلى مفهوم الثقافة ذاته؛ لأنه يساوي بين من بنى سنواته على البحث والتأمل، ومن قرر فجأة أن يرتدي ثوب الأديب لأنه يجيد الظهور.
الأشد إرباكاً أن بعض هؤلاء لا يكتفون بادعاء المكانة، بل يمارسون نوعاً من الوصاية على المشهد، فيرفضون الرأي الآخر، ويتعاملون مع أي ملاحظة نقدية وكأنها إساءة شخصية، ويريدون لأفكارهم أن يُصفق لها لا أن تُناقش، وأن تُقبل بوصفها حقائق نهائية لا اجتهادات قابلة للأخذ والرد، مع أن الثقافة الحقيقية لا تنمو إلا في بيئة الحوار، ولا تزدهر إلا حين يكون الاختلاف جزءاً من بنائها الطبيعي؛ لأن الأديب الذي لا يحتمل النقد لا يستطيع أن ينتج نصاً حياً، والناقد الذي لا يقبل مراجعة أفكاره يتحول إلى خطيب لا إلى مفكر.
هذه الفوضى تشبه تماماً ما يحدث في بعض منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حيث أصبحت الشهرة معياراً زائفاً للقيمة، وعدد المتابعين بديلاً عن جودة الطرح، والتصفيق بديلاً عن القراءة العميقة، حتى صار المشهد الثقافي في بعض زواياه أسيراً لهذا المنطق الاستهلاكي الذي يفضّل السهل المكرر على الجديد العميق، ويمنح الحضور لمن يجيد صناعة الجدل أكثر ممن يجيد صناعة الفكرة، وفي هذه الحال تتوقف الذائقة عن النمو؛ لأن المتلقي حين يُحاصر بالطرح المكرر يفقد تدريجياً قدرته على تمييز النص المختلف، ويألف هذا المشهد المتكرر حتى يظن أن التروّي العلمي ضعف، وأن التأمل الرصين غياب المشهد لا شاهد على نضج الفكرة.
ولهذا فإن السؤال المهم الذي ينبغي أن يُطرح بوضوح وصراحة ماذا قدّم هذا المتصدّر للمشهد، وما الإضافة التي حملها، وما المشروع الذي يمكن أن يُنسب إليه؛ لأن الثقافة ليست سباق حضور، وإنما معيار قيمة، والأديب لا يُعرف بكثرة الصور والمنصات، بل بما يتركه في وعي الناس من فكرة تستحق البقاء، والناقد لا يُقاس بحدة عبارته ولا بقدرته على خلق الانقسامات، بل بقدرته على فتح أبواب الفهم أمام النصوص، وإضاءة مناطق جديدة في القراءة.
وحين نبحث عن النماذج التي تستحق أن تُذكر في هذا السياق، فإننا لا نتحدث عن الأسماء التي تكرر نفسها كل يوم، بل عن الشخصيات التي تأتي بجديد حقيقي يجعل حضورها مبرراً، وفي هذا الموضع يبرز الأستاذ طارق القرني بوصفه نموذجاً مختلفاً؛ لأنه لا يصنع حضوره بالادعاء، بل يفرض نفسه من خلال الفكرة الجديدة، والطرح المدهش، والقدرة على أن يجعل المتلقي يشعر بأنه أمام إضافة وليس أمام نسخة مكررة من المشهد المعتاد، وهذا هو الفارق بين من يسكن الثقافة ومن يسكنه وهم الثقافة.
إن حماية المشهد الأدبي والثقافي لا تتحقق بكثرة الفعاليات وباتساع الألقاب، وإنما بإعادة الاعتبار للمعيار، وبتأسيس ضوابط واضحة تجعل القيمة مقدمة على الشهرة، والمنجز سابقاً على الاسم، والوعي أعلى من المجاملة العابرة ؛ لأن المجتمع الذي يسمح للفوضى أن تتصدّر مشهده الثقافي، إنما يفتح الباب لتراجع ذائقته العامة، بينما المجتمع الذي يحترم المعرفة ويصون مكانة الأدب، هو المجتمع القادر على إنتاج أجيال تعرف أن الثقافة ليست زينة خطاب، بل بناء حضاري طويل لا يحتمل المجاملة ولا يعيش على الادعاء.
When the literary and cultural scene transforms from a space for the creation of awareness into an open arena for competition over titles, the issue is no longer merely related to differing viewpoints or diverse proposals; it becomes a genuine crisis of standards that confuses public taste and weakens the status of literature itself. This is because literature, in its essence, is not a platform for appearance nor a means to build a glamorous social image, but rather a cognitive and ethical responsibility that requires depth in reading, sincerity in experience, and the ability to contribute in a way that makes the writer present through their impact.
Unfortunately, some cultural spaces today no longer differentiate between those who carry a genuine intellectual project and those who have a fleeting desire for media visibility. It has become very easy for a person to declare themselves a writer, critic, media figure, or journalist without being questioned about their knowledge, their written achievements, their critical vision, or their contributions that deserve to be read and discussed. It is as if culture has become a social title granted through flattery, rather than an intellectual responsibility earned through long effort. This imbalance not only harms serious names but also undermines the very concept of culture; it equates between those who have built their years on research and contemplation and those who suddenly decide to don the writer's robe simply because they are good at appearing.
Even more confusing is that some of these individuals do not stop at claiming status; they practice a kind of guardianship over the scene, rejecting opposing opinions and treating any critical observation as a personal insult. They want their ideas to be applauded rather than discussed, and to be accepted as final truths rather than interpretations open to debate. True culture only grows in an environment of dialogue and flourishes when difference is part of its natural structure; because a writer who cannot tolerate criticism cannot produce a living text, and a critic who does not accept revising their ideas turns into a speaker rather than a thinker.
This chaos closely resembles what happens on some social media platforms, where fame has become a false standard of value, and the number of followers substitutes for the quality of proposals, while applause replaces deep reading. Consequently, the cultural scene in some corners has become a prisoner of this consumer logic that prefers the easy and repetitive over the new and profound, granting presence to those who excel at creating controversy more than to those who excel at generating ideas. In this situation, taste ceases to grow; as the audience, when bombarded with repetitive proposals, gradually loses the ability to distinguish different texts, becoming accustomed to this repeated scene until they believe that scientific deliberation is weakness, and that sober contemplation is a lack of presence, with no witness to the maturity of the idea.
Therefore, the important question that should be posed clearly and frankly is: what has this prominent figure contributed to the scene, what addition have they brought, and what project can be attributed to them? Because culture is not a race for presence, but rather a standard of value. A writer is not known by the number of images and platforms they occupy, but by what they leave in the consciousness of people as an idea worthy of enduring. A critic is not measured by the sharpness of their phrases or their ability to create divisions, but by their capacity to open doors of understanding before texts and illuminate new areas in reading.
When we search for the models that deserve to be mentioned in this context, we are not talking about names that repeat themselves every day, but about personalities that bring genuine novelty that justifies their presence. In this regard, Professor Tarek Al-Qarni stands out as a different model; he does not create his presence through pretense, but imposes himself through new ideas, astonishing proposals, and the ability to make the audience feel that they are facing an addition rather than a repeated version of the usual scene. This is the difference between those who inhabit culture and those who are inhabited by the illusion of culture.
Protecting the literary and cultural scene is not achieved through the abundance of events and the proliferation of titles, but rather by restoring the value of standards and establishing clear regulations that prioritize value over fame, achievements over names, and awareness over fleeting flattery. Because a society that allows chaos to dominate its cultural scene opens the door to a decline in its public taste, while a society that respects knowledge and preserves the status of literature is one capable of producing generations that understand that culture is not merely decorative rhetoric, but a long civilizational construction that cannot tolerate flattery nor thrive on pretense.