لا أعرف متى بالضبط ظهر مصطلح «السعودة»، لكن المؤكد أنه تم تكريسه في خطابنا المجتمعي والإعلامي ليُصبح مفردةً متداولةً بكثافة. قد تكون براءة اختراع المصطلح مشتركة بين جهات مسؤولة عن التوظيف والإعلام، كنوع من التعبير عن الحرص على إتاحة الفرص للمواطن السعودي، لكن في الحقيقة يبدو أن هذا المصطلح يحمل في معناه دلالة لا تتوافق مع الأهداف التي رسمت له.

لم نسمع مصطلحاً مشابهاً في الدول الأخرى يتردد بالشكل الكبير مثلما نردد السعودة. المتابع للإعلام من حولنا لا يسمع مثلاً عن «المصرنة» أو «الأردنة» أو «اللبننة» أو «العرقنة» أو «اليمننة»؛ لأن الأصل في الأمور أن يكون المواطن هو صاحب الوظيفة في كل مجال وفي كل قطاع، والأجنبي هو الاستثناء. هذا هو الوضع الطبيعي، وعندما يتم استبدال الأجنبي بمواطن فإن الأمر لا يصل إلى مستوى الظاهرة التي تحتاج تسمية. السعودة توحي بأن الوظائف كانت في الأصل محتلةً من الأجانب ثم حدثت انتفاضة لتحريرها تحت هذا الشعار؛ أي أن الوظيفة في الماضي كانت بشكل تلقائي وطبيعي مشغولة بالمتعاقد الأجنبي، وأن الناس اعتادوا على هذا الوضع، ثم انتبهوا إلى هذا الوضع المعكوس غير الطبيعي وبدأوا يطالبون بحقهم المشروع بأن يكونوا الأساس في التوظيف، والأجنبي هو الاستثناء.

هذا المصطلح المتداول يوحي بأن هناك هامشاً كبيراً مستداماً وطبيعياً للأجانب في استحلال وظائف المواطنين الذين أصبحوا مؤهلين في كل مجال وعلى كل المستويات، لكي تأتي السعودة وكأنها اقتطاع نسبة من كعكة الأجنبي لا أكثر، لا سيما وقد برز مصطلح آخر هو السعودة الوهمية، أو التحايل على السعودة. استمرار هذا المصطلح مؤشر غير إيجابي؛ لأنه يعني ببساطة استمرار سيطرة الأجنبي على وظيفة السعودي؛ أي استمرار المشكلة المزمنة التي ربما كانت مفهومة في زمن قديم، قبل أن يصبح السعوديون مؤهلين نتيجة تعليم متطور وبرامج ابتعاث متواصلة، وارتفاع وعيهم بقيم العمل وقدرتهم على المنافسة.

نريد لهذا المصطلح أن يختفي، ومتى حدث ذلك نكون في الوضع الطبيعي؛ أي الوضع الذي تكون فيه الوظيفة للسعودي أساساً، وليس المطالبة بسعودتها.