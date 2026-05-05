I do not know exactly when the term "Saudization" emerged, but it is certain that it has been entrenched in our societal and media discourse to become a widely used term. The patent for the term may be shared among entities responsible for employment and media, as a way of expressing a commitment to providing opportunities for Saudi citizens. However, in reality, it seems that this term carries a connotation that does not align with the goals set for it.

We have not heard a similar term in other countries being repeated as frequently as we repeat Saudization. Those following the media around us do not hear, for example, about "Egyptianization," "Jordanization," "Lebanonization," "Iraqiization," or "Yemeniization"; because the norm in matters should be that the citizen is the one holding the job in every field and sector, while the foreigner is the exception. This is the natural state, and when a foreigner is replaced by a citizen, the matter does not reach the level of a phenomenon that requires naming. Saudization implies that jobs were originally occupied by foreigners and then there was an uprising to liberate them under this slogan; that is, the job in the past was automatically and naturally held by a foreign contractor, and people got used to this situation, then they noticed this unnatural reversed situation and began to demand their legitimate right to be the foundation of employment, with the foreigner being the exception.

This commonly used term suggests that there is a large, sustainable, and natural margin for foreigners to usurp the jobs of citizens who have become qualified in every field and at all levels, so that Saudization appears as if it is merely taking a share from the foreigner's pie, especially since another term has emerged: fictitious Saudization, or circumventing Saudization. The continuation of this term is an unfavorable indicator; because it simply means the continued dominance of foreigners over Saudi jobs; that is, the persistence of a chronic problem that may have been understandable in an earlier time, before Saudis became qualified due to advanced education, continuous scholarship programs, and their increased awareness of work values and their ability to compete.

We want this term to disappear, and when that happens, we will be in the natural state; that is, the state in which the job is fundamentally for the Saudi, not the demand for its Saudization.