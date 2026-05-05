It is in the interest of the league and the fans of the madness and arts of Saudi football that the league is not decided before the final round.

The beauty of the league always lies in the increasing pace of competition, and entering this competition at the turning point determines the course—and sometimes—the outcome of the two matches between the competing teams for the championship; I mean Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who will crown the champion.

Al-Qadisiyah has been wronged in light of the technical, administrative, and financial situation, to settle for one Asian seat and another in the Super Cup, especially considering what Aramco has provided for it. I say it is wronged because the team, with all these factors, should be a champion if not of the league, then of the cup.

Against Al-Nassr, Al-Qadisiyah revived the league after we were betting that Al-Nassr was very close to winning, but now the matters are in the hands of Al-Hilal, which I believe—and I am not certain—that its victory over Al-Khaleej today in the postponed match will reduce the gap between it and Al-Nassr to two points, and this is not difficult or impossible in the knowledge and calculations of Al-Hilal.

The league is still numerically in the grip of Al-Nassr, but all of this is not enough to assert that it is the closest, especially if Al-Hilal wins today; this victory will put Al-Nassr in a psychological box against Al-Shabab on Thursday.

Al-Nassr fans exaggerated after their victory over Al-Ahli, and some of their media even described the gain of three points as a final without clarifying how it became a "final" in their view.

If Al-Nassr loses the league at the last turn, it would be a shock that could cast a shadow over Ronaldo and his teammates.

My colleague Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel wrote this post on (X): “I haven’t slept well for the last 48 hours; I was afraid of the Al-Qadisiyah match, and I won’t hide that I had a feeling of stumbling... the match ended with its good and bad, and the ball is still in the court of the Al-Nassr system... thinking must focus on the Al-Shabab match, as Al-Shabab wants to defeat you by any means necessary.”

My brother, friend, and colleague Abdulaziz, your health is more important than "football".

Belonging is not like that, Abu Turki.