من مصلحة الدوري ومصلحة عشاق جنون وفنون كرة القدم السعودية ألّا يحسم الدوري قبل موعد جولة الختام.

جمال الدوري دائماً في ارتفاع وتيرة التنافس ودخول هذا التنافس منعطف النقطة، فيها تحدد مسار -وأحيانا- نتيجة المواجهتين بين الفريقين المتنافسين على البطولة؛ وأعني الهلال والنصر، تتوج البطل.

القادسية ظلم في ظل الوضع الفني والإداري والمالي، أن يكتفي بمقعد آسيوي وآخر في السوبر عطفاً على ما قدمته أرامكو له، وأقول ظلم لأن الفريق بكل هذه المعطيات يجب أن يكون بطلاً إن لم يكن دوري وكأس.

أمام النصر أعاد القادسية الحياة للدوري بعد أن كنا نراهن على أن النصر قرب كثيراً من التتويج، لكن الأمور الآن في يد الهلال، الذي أعتقد ولم أجزم أن فوزه على الخليج اليوم في المباراة المؤجلة سيقلص الفارق بينه وبين النصر إلى نقطتين، وهذا في علم وحسابات الهلال ليس صعباً أو مستحيلاً.

ما زال الدوري في قبضة النصر رقمياً، لكن كل هذا لا يكفي للجزم أنه الأقرب لا سيما إذا كسب الهلال اليوم، فهذا المكسب سيدخل النصر التعليب النفسي أمام الشباب الخميس.

بالغ النصراويون بعد فوزهم على الأهلي، بل إن بعض إعلامه وصف مكسب النقاط الثلاث بنهائي دون أن يوضح كيف أصبح في نظره «نهائي».

خسارة النصر للدوري في المنعطف الأخير صدمة، إن حدثت قد تلقي بظلالها على رونالدو وزملائه.

كتب الزميل عبدالعزيز المريسل على موقع (إكس) هذا المنشور: «لم أنم آخر 48 ساعة جيداً؛ كوني كنت أخشى مباراة القادسية، ولا أخفي أنه كان لدي شعور بالتعثر.. المباراة انتهت بخيرها وشرها والكرة لا تزال في ملعب المنظومة النصراوية.. التفكير لابد يرتكز على مباراة الشباب، فالشباب يريد هزيمتك بأي طريقة كانت».

أخي وصديقي وزميلي عبدالعزيز صحتك أهم من «الكورة».

الانتماء ليس كذا يا بوتركي.