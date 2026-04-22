يقدّم النادي الأهلي نموذجًا لافتًا في التحول من مرحلة صعبة إلى المنافسة على بطولة قارية كبرى، خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة نسبيًا، وهو ما يعكس عملًا إداريًا وفنيًا قائمًا على أسس واضحة واستراتيجية متماسكة.


-فبعد تجربة الهبوط، أعاد النادي ترتيب أوراقه، ونجح في بناء منظومة أكثر استقرارًا، اتسمت بوضوح الأدوار، ومنح الثقة للجهاز الفني، حتى في أصعب الفترات التي شهدت ضغوطًا متزايدة. هذا الاستقرار انعكس تدريجيًا على الأداء، حتى بلغ المنافسة على بطولة الدوري والوصول إلى نهائي بطولة كأس النخبة الآسيوي.


-ومن أبرز ملامح هذه المرحلة، التمسك بالمدرب ودعمه رغم المطالبات التي طالبت برحيله في وقت سابق، وهو قرار أثبت مع مرور الوقت أهميته، وأكد أن هناك قناعة فنية حقيقية بأهمية الاستمرارية.


-هذا النوع من القرارات لا يأتي عادة من ردود فعل، بل من رؤية واضحة وآلية ناضجة في اتخاذ القرار، وهو ما يشير إلى تطور ملحوظ في طريقة إدارة النادي مقارنة بالمراحل السابقة،غير أن هذا الاستقرار اللافت يفتح بابًا لتساؤل مشروع.


-بدأ الأهلي من موسمين مختلفًا؛ قرارات ثابتة، ثقة مستمرة، وتوجه لا يتغير بسهولة. وهي مؤشرات تدفع بعض المتابعين للاعتقاد بأن ما يحدث داخل النادي لا يرتبط فقط بالأسماء الظاهرة في المشهد.


-قد تكون هناك خبرات أو تأثيرات داعمة، تعمل بعيدًا عن الواجهة، تسهم في توجيه القرار وتعزيز استقراره، دون أن تكون حاضرة بشكل معلن. ومع غياب ما يؤكد ذلك، تبقى هذه القراءة في إطار التحليل، لكنها تستند إلى ما يراه الجميع من ثبات «نخبوي» غير معتاد في مسار القرار. وهنا، يتحول السؤال من "كيف نجح الأهلي؟”" إلى "من يحمي هذا النجاح؟".


-وبين ما هو ظاهر وما قد يكون خفيًا، يواصل الأهلي تقدمه بثبات، ليقف اليوم على أعتاب إنجاز قاري جديد، يؤكد أن ما تحقق لم يكن وليد لحظة، بل نتيجة عمل تراكمي ورؤية ممتدة.


-وفي الختام، آمل أن يواصل الأهلي الجديد «النخبوي» هذا المسار، وأن ينجح في التتويج بكأس النخبة الآسيوية، وإضافة اللقب للمرة الثانية على التوالي، تتويجًا لعمل يستحق أن يُحتفى به بكل تفاصيله، المعلنة منها، وربما غير المعلنة، ليستحق لقب «سفير الوطن».