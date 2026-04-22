هي لم تكن مجرد مباراة عبرنا من خلالها من موقع إلى آخر، بل حكاية بطل يبحث عن بطولته..!

طاولة العرض لم تتسع لكل المشاعر لكنها منحتنا نصّاً إبداعيّاً يستاهل أن نقتنيه في أفخم مكتبه.

وصل الأهلي نهائي النخبة عبر خط سير صعب ومُعقّد، ومع ذلك وصل ووصلنا معه إلى حيث نريد.

كل هذا جميل، لكن الأجمل ننتظره السبت لنبدأ من خلاله رحلة أخرى مع عشق يشبهنا.

أحاول أن ألملم شتات الكلمات، لأرسم بها حقيقة القادم من الموت، ونعبّر من خلالها عن نادٍ يشبهنا.

لا عليك يا شبيه القمر من زلة جاهل أو تجاوز متعصب، فالكبار يتسامون عن الصغائر.

لا يملكون لغة تشبهك حتى ينصفوك، ولا مشاعر تشبهنا معشر عشّاقك حتى يعشقوك..!

دعهم يلتهون مع لغتهم المحنّطة بكليمات إن دققتها لغوياً لن تجد فيها جملة مفيدة..!

يدركون أن ما حدث ماضٍ كبرنا به ولم نصغر، ويعرفون أن الحقيقة لها وجه واحد، لكنهم مصرون على خلط الأمور من خلال فراغات لم تملأها الكلمات، فكيف نحاورهم..؟!

أنت كما قال عنك الراحل مساعد الرشيدي:

رد مجدك بليله..

‏ليلتك عن سنين وعامهم عن ليالي..

الكلام عنك ولك نختاره بعناية؛ لكي لا نظلم قصيدة أنت بيت القصيد فيها، ولا رواية أنت بطلها..!

بقيت الليلة الكبيرة التي ننتظرها، وننتظر معها الفرح؛ لنردد بصوت عالٍ: «كبير وإن ضاقت المساحة».

أخيراً: هذا البطل لم تهتز كبرياؤه، ولم ينالوا من شموخه؛ لأنه يعرف كيف ينتصر، وعرف كيف تعاد الحقوق.

ومضة:

كرامة النفس أعظم من مشاعرها

‏من عز نفسه لقى في الناس مقداره.