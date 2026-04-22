It was not just a match through which we crossed from one place to another, but a story of a hero searching for his glory..!

The showcase table could not accommodate all the emotions, but it granted us a creative text worthy of being cherished in the finest library.

Al-Ahly reached the elite final through a difficult and complicated path, yet it arrived, and we arrived with it to where we wanted.

All of this is beautiful, but the more beautiful awaits us on Saturday, as we begin another journey with a passion that resembles us.

I try to gather the scattered words to draw the reality of what comes from death, and to express through them a club that resembles us.

Do not worry, O moon-like one, about the slip of an ignorant person or the excess of a fanatic, for the great rise above trivialities.

They do not possess a language that resembles you to justify you, nor do they have feelings that resemble us, the lovers, to truly adore you..!

Let them be preoccupied with their language, which is stuffed with phrases that, if you scrutinize them linguistically, you will find no useful sentence..!

They realize that what happened is a past we grew up with and did not diminish, and they know that the truth has one face, yet they insist on mixing things up through voids that words have not filled, so how do we engage with them..?!

You are as the late Mosaad Al-Rasheedi said about you:

Your glory is answered by your night..

Your night is about years, and their year is about nights..

The words about you and for you are chosen carefully; so as not to do injustice to a poem in which you are the essence, nor to a narrative in which you are the hero..!

The big night we are waiting for remains, and with it, we await joy; to chant loudly: "Great, even if the space is tight."

Finally: this hero's pride has not been shaken, and they have not diminished his stature; because he knows how to triumph, and he knows how rights are restored.

Flash:

The dignity of the self is greater than its feelings

Whoever honors himself finds his worth among people.