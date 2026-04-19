Congratulations, a thousand congratulations to the "fifth column," led by their chief "the spiteful." What you hoped for and planned since the first day of Fahd Sindi's election as president of Al-Ittihad Club has come true. You are now at ease and happy after the departure of the club from all competitions this season, the latest being the Asian Elite Championship, where the refereeing events unfolded in line with your wishes, a referee whose appearance belied his true intentions, deliberately wronging the Tigers, and he was a skilled representative, no different from you in implementing the project to bring down Al-Ittihad.



- The truth that can no longer be beautified: What happened was not just bad luck or passing mistakes, but rather the result of a systematic effort that clearly aided the "fifth column" in its success. It contributed to incitement, doubt, and provocation, undermining stability at every moment the club needed calm and support.



- A thousand congratulations to the "fifth column," you succeeded... yes, you succeeded in the most dangerous thing that can happen to any club: breaking the unity of its fans. You divided the stands, played on emotions, and turned passion into a weapon against the entity itself. The audience disappeared, the voice faded, and the influence diminished... and this is precisely what you wanted; the goal was to topple Sindi, even at the expense of the entity and its interests. This came after you failed miserably to install your "Hilali" candidate, whom you opposed when he was president, and you launched a campaign against him to oust him and his board, which you explicitly described as the "management of disgrace." So congratulations to you on his return if he accepts to come back; welcome him once again in a phase that carries a "heavy" burden. May God help him and you with its repercussions, and I fear for him that he will not be safe from your "harm" again, and you will turn against him if he does not meet your "interests," and you will strive once again with all your might to bring him down as you did with him and previous presidents.



- Congratulations to the "fifth column" for your exceptional ability to mobilize the fans of this great entity in frustration, as your goal has been achieved in an "unprecedented" situation that has not occurred in Al-Ittihad's history, especially when it was in its worst state, threatened with relegation for two consecutive seasons. Both "the far and near" knew of its loyal fans standing by it in good times and bad, without being affected by malicious media campaigns or directions from its competitors to bring it down. These fans were the primary support and the strongest ally with their presence in the stands, astonishing all observers locally and internationally, making Al-Ittihad's fans a prime example of their love for the Al-Ittihad entity.



- A thousand million congratulations to the "fifth column," a failure that "cools" your spiteful hearts; a failure that was expected according to a plan you were an aid and supporters of. Sindi and his board were nothing but "victims" of a series that will not end, its biggest title being "assassination of the spirit of Al-Ittihad," and its spirit, first and foremost, is known to be "its fans."



- The true fans of the club know themselves well, and today they face a historic responsibility: either to reclaim the entity from this chaos or to leave it prey to the "fifth column."



- In conclusion... Al-Ittihad does not fall from the outside... but is struck from within,



and you were the weapon.