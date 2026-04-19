مبروك ألف مبروك للطابور «الخامس»، وفي مقدمتهم كبيرهم «الحاقد». تحقق ما كنتم تأملونه وتخططون له منذ اليوم الأول لانتخاب فهد سندي رئيساً لنادي الاتحاد. ارتحتم الآن وفرحتم بعد خروج العميد من كل بطولات هذا الموسم، وكان آخرها بطولة النخبة الآسيوية التي جاءت أحداثها التحكيمية على «طبطاب» أمانيكم، حكمٌ ظاهره غير باطنه، ظلم النمور «عامداً متعمداً»، وكان ممثلاً بارعاً لا يختلف عنكم في تطبيق مشروع إسقاط الاتحاد.


- الحقيقة التي لم تعد قابلة للتجميل: لم يكن ما حدث مجرد سوء حظ أو أخطاء عابرة، بل كان نتيجة عمل ممنهج ساعد «الطابور الخامس» على نجاحه بكل وضوح، فكان عاملاً مساهماً في التأجيج، والتشكيك، والتحريض، وضرب الاستقرار في كل لحظة كان النادي فيها بحاجة للهدوء والدعم.


- ألف مبروك للطابور «الخامس»، نجحتم.. نعم، نجحتم في أخطر ما يمكن أن يصيب أي نادٍ، كسر وحدة جماهيره. قسمتم المدرج، لعبتم على العاطفة، وحولتم الشغف إلى سلاح ضد الكيان نفسه. غاب الجمهور، خفت الصوت، وتراجع التأثير.. وهذا تحديداً ما أردتموه، كان الهدف الإطاحة برأس سندي، حتى ولو كان ذلك على حساب الكيان ومصلحته. وذلك بعدما فشلتم فشلاً ذريعاً في تنصيب مرشحكم «الهلالي»، الذي نصبتم له العداء حينما كان رئيساً، وقمتم بحملة ضده لإقصائه ومجلس إدارته، التي وصفتموها نصاً بإدارة «العار». فهنيئاً لكم بعودته إن قبل بالعودة، فأهلاً ومرحباً به مجدداً في مرحلة حملها «ثقيل» جداً. الله يعينه ويعينكم على تبعاتها، ويا خوفي عليه لن يسلم من «أذاكم» مرة أخرى، وتنقلبوا عليه إذا لم يلبِ «مصالحكم»، وتسعون مجدداً بكل قوة للإطاحة به كما فعلتم معه ورؤساء سابقين.


- مبروك للطابور «الخامس» قدرتكم الفائقة في تجييش جماهير هذا الكيان الكبير إحباطاً وقد تحقق مبتغاكم في حالة «غير مسبوقة» لم تحدث في مسيرة الاتحاد، وهو في أسوأ حالاته حينما كان على مدار موسمين مهدداً بالهبوط. فقد عرف «القاصي والداني» وقوف جماهيره الوفية معه في السرّاء والضراء، دون أن تتأثر بحملات إعلامية مغرضة أو توجهات من قبل منافسيه لإسقاطه. فكانت هذه الجماهير السند الأول والداعم الأقوى بحضورهم في المدرجات، وأدهشت جميع المتابعين محلياً وخارجياً، لتصبح جماهير الاتحاد مضرب مثل في عشقها للكيان الاتحادي.


- ألف مليون مبروك للطابور «الخامس»، فشل «يبرّد» قلوبكم


الحاقدة؛ فشل متوقع حدوثه وفق مخطط كنتم عوناً وداعمين له. وما كان سندي ومجلس إدارته إلا «ضحية» لمسلسل لن ينتهي، عنوانه الأكبر «اغتيال روح الاتحاد»، وروحه في المقام الأول معروفة هي «جماهيره».


- جماهير العميد الحقيقية تعرف نفسها جيداً، وهي اليوم أمام مسؤولية تاريخية: إما استعادة الكيان من هذا العبث، أو تركه فريسة لـ«الطابور الخامس».


- الخلاصة.. الاتحاد لا يسقط من الخارج.. بل يُضرب من الداخل،


وأنتم كنتم السلاح.