تعيش الأندية السعودية هذه الفترة حالة من النضج غير المسبوقة على كافة المستويات، ويعود الفضل في ذلك بعد الله إلى الرؤية المباركة التي أولت هذا القطاع الكبير والحيوي اهتماماً كبيراً، وعملت على تحسين بيئته والاستفادة منه بالشكل الذي يخدم الاستثمار في الأندية وتحويلها من أندية مديونة إلى أندية لها عوائد مالية تغطي مصروفاتها، وتحقق عائداً مالياً مجزياً، يجعل فرص الاستثمار في هذا المجال مفتوحة.


النجاح الاقتصادي والفني والإداري الذي تحققه الأندية التي تعود ملكيتها لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة مؤشر جيد يدل على أن القطاع الرياضي يمكن أن تتحقق فيه استثمارات جيدة، ومن الطبيعي أن تكون هناك شركات كبيرة تسعى إلى الدخول في هذا المجال كما فعلت شركة أرامكو مع نادي القادسية، وكما فعل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع أندية النصر والأهلي والاتحاد والهلال، واليوم هي تجني ثمار هذا العمل بقرار التخارج من تلك الأندية ومنح المستثمرين فرصة للدخول في هذا المجال وتحقيق استهدافاتهم دون أي خوف أو تحفظ كما كان يحدث في السابق، ولعل استحواذ رجل الأعمال المعروف الأمير الوليد بن طلال على نادي الهلال يثبت هذا الأمر، وهذا يعتبر محفزاً لكثير من رجال الأعمال للدخول في هذا المجال والاستثمار فيه.


في المقابلة التي كانت في «العربية بزنس» مع محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان كثير من التوضيحات التي كانت غائبة عن الوسط الرياضي، حيث تحدث عن أن الأندية التي استحوذ عليها الصندوق قد حققت مستهدفاتها من خلال تسجيل نمو ملحوظ في الإيرادات، وقد تكون النقطة المتعلقة بالإيرادات، وتحديداً جزئية دعم أعضاء الشرف الذي كان السبب في تفاوت الميزانيات بين الأندية الأربعة، غير واضحة، ولو كان هناك بيان تفصيلي حول هذه النقطة سيكون الأمر أكثر وضوحاً ويمنع الاجتهادات، لأن بعض أندية الصندوق تمكنت في الفترة الشتوية الماضية -على سبيل المثال- من إبرام صفقات كثيرة، وكانت أخبار تلك الصفقات مرتبطة بعضو شرف داعم، بينما أندية أخرى تتبع لصندوق الاستثمارات لم تتمكن من عقد أي صفقة مهمة؛ بسبب عدم توفر ميزانية لبند التعاقدات!


عموماً وصلنا في قطاع الرياضة لنقطة مهمة من التغيير والتطور، وما زالت هناك خطوات كبيرة في هذا المجال ستصنع تميزاً ملحوظاً، وسنعيش الحالة الأوروبية في الجانب الرياضي مع الأندية السعودية.


دمتم بخير،