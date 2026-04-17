Saudi clubs are currently experiencing an unprecedented level of maturity across all fronts, and the credit for this, after God, goes to the blessed vision that has given significant attention to this large and vital sector. It has worked to improve its environment and benefit from it in a way that serves investment in clubs, transforming them from indebted clubs into clubs with financial returns that cover their expenses and achieve a lucrative financial return, opening up investment opportunities in this field.



The economic, technical, and administrative success achieved by the clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund is a good indicator that the sports sector can realize good investments. It is natural for large companies to seek to enter this field, as Aramco did with Al-Qadisiyah Club, and as the Public Investment Fund did with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Hilal clubs. Today, they are reaping the fruits of this work with the decision to exit those clubs and give investors the opportunity to enter this field and achieve their targets without any fear or reservations, as was the case in the past. The acquisition of Al-Hilal Club by the well-known businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal proves this point, and this serves as an incentive for many businessmen to enter this field and invest in it.



In the interview that took place on "Al Arabiya Business" with the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasser Al-Rumayyan, there were many clarifications that were previously absent from the sports community. He mentioned that the clubs acquired by the fund have achieved their targets by recording a noticeable growth in revenues. The point related to revenues, specifically the aspect of support from honorary members, which was the reason for the disparity in budgets among the four clubs, may not be clear. If there were a detailed statement regarding this point, it would be clearer and prevent speculations, as some clubs under the fund were able, during the last winter period, for example, to conclude many deals, and the news of those deals was linked to a supporting honorary member, while other clubs belonging to the Public Investment Fund were unable to make any significant deals due to the lack of a budget for contracts!



In general, we have reached an important point of change and development in the sports sector, and there are still significant steps in this field that will create remarkable distinction. We will experience the European model in the sports aspect with Saudi clubs.



Best regards,