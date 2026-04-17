تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تعيش الأندية السعودية هذه الفترة حالة من النضج غير المسبوقة على كافة المستويات، ويعود الفضل في ذلك بعد الله إلى الرؤية المباركة التي أولت هذا القطاع الكبير والحيوي اهتماماً كبيراً، وعملت على تحسين بيئته والاستفادة منه بالشكل الذي يخدم الاستثمار في الأندية وتحويلها من أندية مديونة إلى أندية لها عوائد مالية تغطي مصروفاتها، وتحقق عائداً مالياً مجزياً، يجعل فرص الاستثمار في هذا المجال مفتوحة.
النجاح الاقتصادي والفني والإداري الذي تحققه الأندية التي تعود ملكيتها لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة مؤشر جيد يدل على أن القطاع الرياضي يمكن أن تتحقق فيه استثمارات جيدة، ومن الطبيعي أن تكون هناك شركات كبيرة تسعى إلى الدخول في هذا المجال كما فعلت شركة أرامكو مع نادي القادسية، وكما فعل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع أندية النصر والأهلي والاتحاد والهلال، واليوم هي تجني ثمار هذا العمل بقرار التخارج من تلك الأندية ومنح المستثمرين فرصة للدخول في هذا المجال وتحقيق استهدافاتهم دون أي خوف أو تحفظ كما كان يحدث في السابق، ولعل استحواذ رجل الأعمال المعروف الأمير الوليد بن طلال على نادي الهلال يثبت هذا الأمر، وهذا يعتبر محفزاً لكثير من رجال الأعمال للدخول في هذا المجال والاستثمار فيه.
في المقابلة التي كانت في «العربية بزنس» مع محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان كثير من التوضيحات التي كانت غائبة عن الوسط الرياضي، حيث تحدث عن أن الأندية التي استحوذ عليها الصندوق قد حققت مستهدفاتها من خلال تسجيل نمو ملحوظ في الإيرادات، وقد تكون النقطة المتعلقة بالإيرادات، وتحديداً جزئية دعم أعضاء الشرف الذي كان السبب في تفاوت الميزانيات بين الأندية الأربعة، غير واضحة، ولو كان هناك بيان تفصيلي حول هذه النقطة سيكون الأمر أكثر وضوحاً ويمنع الاجتهادات، لأن بعض أندية الصندوق تمكنت في الفترة الشتوية الماضية -على سبيل المثال- من إبرام صفقات كثيرة، وكانت أخبار تلك الصفقات مرتبطة بعضو شرف داعم، بينما أندية أخرى تتبع لصندوق الاستثمارات لم تتمكن من عقد أي صفقة مهمة؛ بسبب عدم توفر ميزانية لبند التعاقدات!
عموماً وصلنا في قطاع الرياضة لنقطة مهمة من التغيير والتطور، وما زالت هناك خطوات كبيرة في هذا المجال ستصنع تميزاً ملحوظاً، وسنعيش الحالة الأوروبية في الجانب الرياضي مع الأندية السعودية.
دمتم بخير،
Saudi clubs are currently experiencing an unprecedented level of maturity across all fronts, and the credit for this, after God, goes to the blessed vision that has given significant attention to this large and vital sector. It has worked to improve its environment and benefit from it in a way that serves investment in clubs, transforming them from indebted clubs into clubs with financial returns that cover their expenses and achieve a lucrative financial return, opening up investment opportunities in this field.
The economic, technical, and administrative success achieved by the clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund is a good indicator that the sports sector can realize good investments. It is natural for large companies to seek to enter this field, as Aramco did with Al-Qadisiyah Club, and as the Public Investment Fund did with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Hilal clubs. Today, they are reaping the fruits of this work with the decision to exit those clubs and give investors the opportunity to enter this field and achieve their targets without any fear or reservations, as was the case in the past. The acquisition of Al-Hilal Club by the well-known businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal proves this point, and this serves as an incentive for many businessmen to enter this field and invest in it.
In the interview that took place on "Al Arabiya Business" with the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasser Al-Rumayyan, there were many clarifications that were previously absent from the sports community. He mentioned that the clubs acquired by the fund have achieved their targets by recording a noticeable growth in revenues. The point related to revenues, specifically the aspect of support from honorary members, which was the reason for the disparity in budgets among the four clubs, may not be clear. If there were a detailed statement regarding this point, it would be clearer and prevent speculations, as some clubs under the fund were able, during the last winter period, for example, to conclude many deals, and the news of those deals was linked to a supporting honorary member, while other clubs belonging to the Public Investment Fund were unable to make any significant deals due to the lack of a budget for contracts!
In general, we have reached an important point of change and development in the sports sector, and there are still significant steps in this field that will create remarkable distinction. We will experience the European model in the sports aspect with Saudi clubs.
Best regards,