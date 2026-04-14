- عشت وتربيت لفترة زمنية طويلة في بلدي المملكة العربية السعودية، وشهدت بنفسي تلك القفزات التنموية والتطورات المتسارعة التي طرأت على المدينة المنورة، «مدينة النور» التي أبصرتُ فيها الحياة، لقد رأيت حجم العمل الدؤوب الذي يُنجز، حتى بتُّ لا أعرف من أين أبدأ وصفه ولا أين أنتهي؛ فهي قصة عشتُ تفاصيلها الجميلة، وأكرمني ربي فيها خير إكرام بأن جعلني ابناً لهذا الوطن الذي منحني السعادة والوفاء.


- ثمة تفاصيل فاتنة في «طيبة الطيبة»؛ ففي كل زاوية وطريق ملاحم وقصص تاريخية معطرة بسيرة خير البشر، المدينة التي أحبها سيد المرسلين ﷺ فاستوطن حبها قلوب المسلمين قاطبة. يشتاقون لزيارتها لينعموا براحة نفسية تملأ الأرجاء، يشعر بها الزائرون وأهلها الطيبون على حد سواء.


- لقد أولت قيادتنا الرشيدة كل الاهتمام بهذه المدينة المقدسة حتى وصلت إلى هذا المستوى من الجمال والروعة. وأبناء الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- الذين تعاقبوا على إمارتها أخلصوا لها وقدموا جلّ اهتمامهم لتصبح بهذه الروعة، وحقاً.. من رأى ليس كمن سمع.


- أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، يسير على ذات الخطى الثابتة التي رسمها أبناء وأحفاد الملك عبدالعزيز في إدارتها والاهتمام بأدق تفاصيلها؛ وهو ابن الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- الذي كان حريصاً على زيارة المدينة باستمرار والالتقاء بأهلها والاستماع لهم.


- لقد ساهمت مشاريع «أنسنة المدن» في ربط المواقع التاريخية وتسهيل تنقل ضيوف الرحمن بين المواقع المرتبطة بالمسجد النبوي الشريف. جعلت هذه المشاريع الطرق مُيسّرة للإنسان، مما أتاح سهولة التنقل مشياً على الأقدام دون الحاجة لوسائل النقل التقليدية. وارتبطت الأنسنة ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتوفير ممرات خاصة للمشاة، وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، ومسارات للمكفوفين، بالإضافة إلى التشجير وتوفير المقاعد ومشارب المياه.


- وللأمانة، كان لأمين المدينة المنورة المهندس فهد البليهشي دور بارز في هذا الجمال الحالي، ورغم أن البعض (وأنا منهم) كانت لديهم وجهة نظر مغايرة في البداية حول تضييق الطرق لصالح أنسنتها، إلا أنه بعد رؤية التغييرات الجذرية والنتائج على أرض الواقع، اختلف الموقف كلياً وأدركنا قيمة هذا التحول. ومع انتهاء تأهيل وتطوير أكثر من 100 موقع مرتبط بالسيرة النبوية والتاريخ الإسلامي، أصبح بإمكان الزائر زيارة تلك المعالم في وقت وجيز.


- لقد نجحت هيئة تطوير المدينة والأمانة في ربط مسجد قباء بالمسجد النبوي عبر «جادة قباء»، مروراً بعدد من المساجد والمصليات التاريخية، كما رُبط المسجد النبوي بـ«ميدان سيد الشهداء» وجبل أحد من خلال «جادة أحد» شمالاً، حيث يمكن للزائر قطع مسافة لا تتجاوز 6 كيلومترات سيراً على الأقدام وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والوسائل الصديقة للبيئة، وصولاً إلى تطوير معالم أخرى هامة مثل مسجد القبلتين والمساجد السبعة.