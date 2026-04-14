- I lived and grew up for a long time in my country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and I witnessed firsthand the developmental leaps and rapid changes that have taken place in Medina, the "City of Light," where I first saw life. I have seen the extent of the diligent work being accomplished, to the point that I no longer know where to begin describing it or where to end; it is a story whose beautiful details I have lived, and my Lord has honored me greatly by making me a son of this nation that has granted me happiness and loyalty.



- There are enchanting details in "Taybah Taybah"; in every corner and road, there are epic tales and historical stories scented with the biography of the best of mankind, the city that the Master of the Messengers ﷺ loved, and whose love has settled in the hearts of all Muslims. They long to visit it to enjoy a peace of mind that fills the surroundings, felt by both the visitors and its kind residents alike.



- Our wise leadership has given all attention to this holy city until it has reached this level of beauty and magnificence. The sons of King Abdulaziz - may he rest in peace - who have succeeded in its governance have devoted themselves to it and given their utmost attention to make it this wonderful, and truly... seeing is not like hearing.



- The Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan, is following the same steady path that the sons and grandsons of King Abdulaziz have drawn in managing it and paying attention to its finest details; he is the son of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz - may he rest in peace - who was keen on continuously visiting the city, meeting its people, and listening to them.



- The "Humanization of Cities" projects have contributed to connecting historical sites and facilitating the movement of the guests of الرحمن between the locations linked to the Prophet's Mosque. These projects have made the roads accessible for people, allowing for easy walking without the need for traditional means of transportation. Humanization has been closely linked to providing special pathways for pedestrians, individuals with disabilities, and routes for the visually impaired, in addition to planting trees and providing seating and water fountains.



- To be fair, the Mayor of Medina, Engineer Fahd Al-Buleishi, played a prominent role in this current beauty, and although some (including myself) initially had a differing viewpoint regarding the narrowing of roads for the sake of humanization, after witnessing the radical changes and the results on the ground, the position completely changed, and we recognized the value of this transformation. With the completion of the rehabilitation and development of more than 100 sites related to the prophetic biography and Islamic history, visitors can now visit those landmarks in a short time.



- The Medina Development Authority and the municipality have succeeded in connecting Quba Mosque to the Prophet's Mosque via "Quba Avenue," passing through several historical mosques and prayer areas. The Prophet's Mosque has also been linked to "Martyrs' Square" and Mount Uhud through "Uhud Avenue" to the north, where visitors can walk a distance of no more than 6 kilometers on foot amidst a comprehensive system of services and environmentally friendly means, reaching the development of other important landmarks such as the Two Qiblahs Mosque and the Seven Mosques.