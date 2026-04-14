المتابع للشأن العراقي، يدرك أن نفوذ الأحزاب والفصائل العراقية الخاضعة لإرادة النظام الإيراني هي التي تشكل اليوم نسيج الدولة ومؤسساتها، فهذه الأحزاب والفصائل تسيطر سيطرة مطلقة على العملية السياسية وتشكيلات المناصب القيادية المدنية والعسكرية، لذلك لا يمكن الفصل بين الحكومة العراقية والفصائل الموالية لإيران في تحمل المسؤوليات !

منذ بدء الحرب بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، تحول العراق إلى منصة إطلاق للصواريخ والمسيّرات التي استهدفت بعض دول الخليج، ورغم اتخاذ الحكومة العراقية مواقف علنية تدين هذه الاعتداءات وإعلانها اتخاذ إجراءات للسيطرة عليها، إلا أن اعتداءات الفصائل المسلحة الولائية استمرت دون توقف، ووجدت الدول المتضررة من هذه الاعتداءات نفسها أمام خيارات الرد على هذه الاعتداءات دفاعاً عن النفس، أو احترام السيادة العراقية وإبداء الثقة بجهود الحكومة العراقية لإيقاف هذه الاعتداءات !هي معضلة محيرة ومربكة، فالحكومة العراقية ولدت من رحم العملية السياسية التي تسيطر عليها هذه الفصائل والأحزاب الموالية لإيران، وبالتالي تبرز الشكوك حول قدرة الحكومة على ممارسة الضغط والردع، وبينما تبرز أصوات العقلاء العراقيين بضرورة تجنيب العراق تداعيات هذه الحرب وتحمل كلفتها سياسياً واقتصادياً، نجد أن قيادات الفصائل والأحزاب الموالية لإيران يندفعون بتهور نحو التورط في هذه الحرب، واستهداف جيرانهم الخليجيين دون أي تفكير عقلاني بالتداعيات والأكلاف الباهظة لبلد يعاني من المشاكل الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، وكان في غنى عن التورط في حروب الآخرين !

اللافت أن العراق يعاني من الآثار الاقتصادية المدمرة، جراء استهداف النظام في إيران لحركة الملاحة البحرية عبر مضيق هرمز، وهو يشارك دول الخليج تحمل الكلفة الاقتصادية الباهظة للأعمال العدوانية الإيرانية، ورغم ذلك نجد قادة هذه الأحزاب يتجرعون السم الإيراني وكأنه عسل حلو المذاق، مما يؤكد أنهم مجرد أدوات متجردة من عراقيتها لحساب إيران، تماماً مثلما تجردت من وطنيتها خلايا التجسس والخيانة التي ضبطت في عدة دول خليجية !

باختصار.. تتحمل الحكومة العراقية مسؤولية الاعتداءات التي تنطلق من أراضيها بحكم القانون الدولي، وعلى الشعب العراقي أن يتحمل مسؤولياته تجاه حقيقة تركيبة نظامه السياسي !