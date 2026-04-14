The observer of Iraqi affairs realizes that the influence of the Iraqi parties and factions subject to the will of the Iranian regime is what today forms the fabric of the state and its institutions. These parties and factions have absolute control over the political process and the formations of civil and military leadership positions. Therefore, it is impossible to separate the Iraqi government from the Iran-aligned factions in bearing responsibilities!

Since the beginning of the war between Iran on one side and America and Israel on the other, Iraq has turned into a launch pad for missiles and drones that targeted some Gulf countries. Despite the Iraqi government's public positions condemning these attacks and its announcement of measures to control them, the assaults by the loyalist armed factions have continued unabated. The countries affected by these attacks found themselves facing choices to respond to these assaults in self-defense or to respect Iraqi sovereignty and show confidence in the Iraqi government's efforts to stop these attacks! This is a perplexing and confusing dilemma, as the Iraqi government was born from the womb of the political process controlled by these factions and Iran-aligned parties. Thus, doubts arise about the government's ability to exert pressure and deterrence. While the voices of rational Iraqis emerge, emphasizing the need to spare Iraq the repercussions of this war and bear its political and economic costs, we find that the leaders of the Iran-aligned factions and parties recklessly rush into involvement in this war, targeting their Gulf neighbors without any rational consideration of the repercussions and the exorbitant costs for a country suffering from economic and social problems, which was already in need of avoiding entanglement in the wars of others!

It is striking that Iraq suffers from the devastating economic effects due to the Iranian regime's targeting of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and it shares with the Gulf countries the burden of the high economic cost of Iranian aggression. Despite this, we find the leaders of these parties swallowing the Iranian poison as if it were sweet honey, confirming that they are merely tools stripped of their Iraqi identity for the benefit of Iran, just as the cells of espionage and treason that were apprehended in several Gulf countries stripped themselves of their patriotism!

In short, the Iraqi government bears responsibility for the attacks that originate from its territory under international law, and the Iraqi people must bear their responsibilities regarding the reality of their political system's structure!