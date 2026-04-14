The communication between officials and the media, and I mean the press specifically, has been active and vibrant regarding the issues raised in society, through news reports and opinion articles by writers. Certainly, there were some officials who looked down on communication, interaction, and concern, but in the end, they found no escape from responding and clarifying, however that may be, even if it was in the form of denial and evasion of responsibility. The important thing is that they ultimately took into account public opinion represented by the press, and in all cases, the result was shedding light on the issues and topics raised and clarifying the aspects related to them.

For example, the newspaper "Okaz" used to regularly organize meetings with senior state officials, including ministers and those in similar positions across various sectors under the title "Dialogue of Responsibility." These meetings were prepared in advance with topics related to the most important issues discussed in society and covered by the media concerning the work of the entity represented by the hosted official. Typically, the dialogue was rich, bold, and transparent, attended by a select group of those interested in public affairs in addition to writers. These dialogues were published the next day in full detail to answer many questions and clarify the aspects the community wanted to know. The newspaper still organizes such meetings, although not as regularly as it used to, so we hope it will ensure their continuity and revitalization as an important and reliable bridge for communication between citizens and officials through the press.

Now, in this phase filled with challenges, we notice that the interaction of officials with the issues raised is not as hoped, despite the urgent necessity for it. Some may say that the prominence of social media platforms and the existence of accounts for responsible entities is sufficient for communication with the public, but the reality is different. These accounts are often used to respond to private inquiries through direct communication or to issue brief statements when necessary, and they are not platforms for extensive dialogue, mutual discussion, and answering all questions. There is much that the press raises in important areas, but we notice a near absence of interaction from officials with it. I have many examples of this that cannot be detailed here, and it is certain that the press continues to raise its points without the presence of officials as they should be for clarification, answering, explaining, and revealing details, which is a flaw that does not align with the nature of the phase that requires transparency and constructive communication with citizens.

The presence of officials to interact with what the press, which represents society, raises is not an optional matter or a marginal detail, but rather an imperative duty that must be upheld. Transparent dialogue is one of the most important means of reaching effective solutions to our problems.