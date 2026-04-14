كان التواصل بين المسؤولين والإعلام، وأعني الصحافة على وجه التحديد، نشطاً وحيوياً بشأن ما يُطرح من قضايا المجتمع، من خلال الأخبار والتقارير أو مقالات الرأي للكتاب. بالتأكيد كان هناك بعض المسؤولين يتعالون على التواصل والتفاعل والاهتمام، لكنهم في النهاية لا يجدون مناصاً من التجاوب بالرد والتوضيح، كيفما كان ذلك، حتى لو كان بصيغة النفي والتنصل من المسؤولية، المهم أنهم كانوا في النهاية يحسبون حساباً للرأي العام الذي تمثله الصحافة، وفي كل الأحوال تكون النتيجة تسليط الضوء على ما يُثار من قضايا ومواضيع، وتوضيح الجوانب المتعلقة بها.

وعلى سبيل المثال، كانت صحيفة «عكاظ» إلى وقت غير بعيد تنظم لقاءات بشكل منتظم مع كبار مسؤولي الدولة من وزراء ومن في حكمهم في مختلف القطاعات تحت مسمى «حوار المسؤولية»، يتم الإعداد له بشكل مسبق بإعداد محاور تتعلق بأهم المواضيع التي يتداولها المجتمع وتتناولها وسائل الإعلام في ما يتعلق بعمل الجهة التي يمثلها المسؤول المستضاف، وعادةً ما يكون الحوار ثرياً وجريئاً وشفافاً، بحضور نخبة من المهتمين بالشأن العام بالإضافة إلى الكتاب. وكانت هذه الحوارات تُنشر في اليوم التالي بكامل تفاصيلها لتجيب عن كثير من التساؤلات وتوضح الجوانب التي يريد المجتمع معرفتها. وما زالت الصحيفة تنظم مثل هذه اللقاءات، وإن كانت ليست بالشكل المنتظم كما كانت سابقاً، ولذلك نأمل أن تحرص على استمراريتها وتنشيطها باعتبارها جسراً مهماً وموثوقاً للتواصل بين المواطن والمسؤول من خلال الصحافة.

الآن، وفي هذه المرحلة المليئة بالتحديات، نلاحظ أن تفاعل المسؤولين مع ما يُطرح من قضايا ليس بالشكل المأمول، رغم الضرورة الملحة لذلك. قد يقول قائل، إن تصدر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووجود حسابات للجهات المسؤولة فيه ما يكفي للتواصل مع الجمهور، لكن الحقيقة غير ذلك، إذ إن هذه الحسابات في معظم الوقت هي للإجابة عن استفسارات خاصة عن طريق التواصل الخاص، أو إصدار بيانات مقتضبة عند الحاجة، وليست منابر للحوار المستفيض والنقاش المتبادل والإجابة عن كل التساؤلات. هناك الكثير مما تطرحه الصحافة في مجالات مهمة لكننا نلاحظ شبه غياب لتفاعل المسؤولين معها. لدي أمثلة كثيرة على ذلك لا تتسع المساحة لذكرها، والمؤكد أن الصحافة ما زالت تكرر طرحها دون حضور المسؤولين كما يجب عليهم للتوضيح والإجابة والشرح وكشف التفاصيل، وهذا خلل لا يتفق مع طبيعة المرحلة التي تتوجب الشفافية والتواصل البناء مع المواطن.

حضور المسؤول للتفاعل مع ما تطرحه الصحافة التي تمثل المجتمع ليس أمراً اختيارياً ولا تفصيلة هامشية، بل واجب حتمي لا بد من النهوض به. الحوار الشفاف من أهم وسائل الوصول إلى حلول ناجعة لمشاكلنا.