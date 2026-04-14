تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
كان التواصل بين المسؤولين والإعلام، وأعني الصحافة على وجه التحديد، نشطاً وحيوياً بشأن ما يُطرح من قضايا المجتمع، من خلال الأخبار والتقارير أو مقالات الرأي للكتاب. بالتأكيد كان هناك بعض المسؤولين يتعالون على التواصل والتفاعل والاهتمام، لكنهم في النهاية لا يجدون مناصاً من التجاوب بالرد والتوضيح، كيفما كان ذلك، حتى لو كان بصيغة النفي والتنصل من المسؤولية، المهم أنهم كانوا في النهاية يحسبون حساباً للرأي العام الذي تمثله الصحافة، وفي كل الأحوال تكون النتيجة تسليط الضوء على ما يُثار من قضايا ومواضيع، وتوضيح الجوانب المتعلقة بها.
وعلى سبيل المثال، كانت صحيفة «عكاظ» إلى وقت غير بعيد تنظم لقاءات بشكل منتظم مع كبار مسؤولي الدولة من وزراء ومن في حكمهم في مختلف القطاعات تحت مسمى «حوار المسؤولية»، يتم الإعداد له بشكل مسبق بإعداد محاور تتعلق بأهم المواضيع التي يتداولها المجتمع وتتناولها وسائل الإعلام في ما يتعلق بعمل الجهة التي يمثلها المسؤول المستضاف، وعادةً ما يكون الحوار ثرياً وجريئاً وشفافاً، بحضور نخبة من المهتمين بالشأن العام بالإضافة إلى الكتاب. وكانت هذه الحوارات تُنشر في اليوم التالي بكامل تفاصيلها لتجيب عن كثير من التساؤلات وتوضح الجوانب التي يريد المجتمع معرفتها. وما زالت الصحيفة تنظم مثل هذه اللقاءات، وإن كانت ليست بالشكل المنتظم كما كانت سابقاً، ولذلك نأمل أن تحرص على استمراريتها وتنشيطها باعتبارها جسراً مهماً وموثوقاً للتواصل بين المواطن والمسؤول من خلال الصحافة.
الآن، وفي هذه المرحلة المليئة بالتحديات، نلاحظ أن تفاعل المسؤولين مع ما يُطرح من قضايا ليس بالشكل المأمول، رغم الضرورة الملحة لذلك. قد يقول قائل، إن تصدر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووجود حسابات للجهات المسؤولة فيه ما يكفي للتواصل مع الجمهور، لكن الحقيقة غير ذلك، إذ إن هذه الحسابات في معظم الوقت هي للإجابة عن استفسارات خاصة عن طريق التواصل الخاص، أو إصدار بيانات مقتضبة عند الحاجة، وليست منابر للحوار المستفيض والنقاش المتبادل والإجابة عن كل التساؤلات. هناك الكثير مما تطرحه الصحافة في مجالات مهمة لكننا نلاحظ شبه غياب لتفاعل المسؤولين معها. لدي أمثلة كثيرة على ذلك لا تتسع المساحة لذكرها، والمؤكد أن الصحافة ما زالت تكرر طرحها دون حضور المسؤولين كما يجب عليهم للتوضيح والإجابة والشرح وكشف التفاصيل، وهذا خلل لا يتفق مع طبيعة المرحلة التي تتوجب الشفافية والتواصل البناء مع المواطن.
حضور المسؤول للتفاعل مع ما تطرحه الصحافة التي تمثل المجتمع ليس أمراً اختيارياً ولا تفصيلة هامشية، بل واجب حتمي لا بد من النهوض به. الحوار الشفاف من أهم وسائل الوصول إلى حلول ناجعة لمشاكلنا.
The communication between officials and the media, and I mean the press specifically, has been active and vibrant regarding the issues raised in society, through news reports and opinion articles by writers. Certainly, there were some officials who looked down on communication, interaction, and concern, but in the end, they found no escape from responding and clarifying, however that may be, even if it was in the form of denial and evasion of responsibility. The important thing is that they ultimately took into account public opinion represented by the press, and in all cases, the result was shedding light on the issues and topics raised and clarifying the aspects related to them.
For example, the newspaper "Okaz" used to regularly organize meetings with senior state officials, including ministers and those in similar positions across various sectors under the title "Dialogue of Responsibility." These meetings were prepared in advance with topics related to the most important issues discussed in society and covered by the media concerning the work of the entity represented by the hosted official. Typically, the dialogue was rich, bold, and transparent, attended by a select group of those interested in public affairs in addition to writers. These dialogues were published the next day in full detail to answer many questions and clarify the aspects the community wanted to know. The newspaper still organizes such meetings, although not as regularly as it used to, so we hope it will ensure their continuity and revitalization as an important and reliable bridge for communication between citizens and officials through the press.
Now, in this phase filled with challenges, we notice that the interaction of officials with the issues raised is not as hoped, despite the urgent necessity for it. Some may say that the prominence of social media platforms and the existence of accounts for responsible entities is sufficient for communication with the public, but the reality is different. These accounts are often used to respond to private inquiries through direct communication or to issue brief statements when necessary, and they are not platforms for extensive dialogue, mutual discussion, and answering all questions. There is much that the press raises in important areas, but we notice a near absence of interaction from officials with it. I have many examples of this that cannot be detailed here, and it is certain that the press continues to raise its points without the presence of officials as they should be for clarification, answering, explaining, and revealing details, which is a flaw that does not align with the nature of the phase that requires transparency and constructive communication with citizens.
The presence of officials to interact with what the press, which represents society, raises is not an optional matter or a marginal detail, but rather an imperative duty that must be upheld. Transparent dialogue is one of the most important means of reaching effective solutions to our problems.