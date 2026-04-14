نصادف من خلال تواجدنا اليومي في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الكثير من الوجوه تحاكمنا من خلال الأندية، ونحكم عليها من خلال ردود يفتقر بعضها إلى الاحترام..!


ولأنه عالم افتراضي فنكتفي بتحييد هؤلاء ببلوك؛ درءاً لشرورهم..!


غير الجيد أن ثمّة إعلاميين ارتدوا هذا الثوب بتراشقهم أحياناً الذي يصل إلى العراك الشخصي..!


الحوار جميل، والاختلاف أجمل إذا سار في الاتجاه نفسه الذي سار فيه اختلاف الأستاذ عبدالرحمن الراشد مع الأستاذ عمرو موسى، ففي نهاية الأمر وصلنا إلى حقيقة خسر فيها الوزير السابق بسبب عاطفته تجاه إيران..!


في الرياضة ندّعي أن روحنا رياضية، لكن مع أول تقاطع للمصالح يبان الوجه الآخر لتلك الروح..!


أهلاويتي لم تمنعني من إنصاف النصر وتبني قضاياه أكثر من إعلامه، لكن إعلام النصر وجمهوره خرجوا عن المسار، وحوّلوا الأهلي إلى عدو لهم وليس منافساً، وهذا أمر عجيب وغريب..!


الأهلي يملك من الحصافة ما يجعله حتى وهو يتعرّض للاساءة يتجاهل ويركّز على قضاياه دون المساس بالآخرين..!


للأسف أقولها صدقاً النصر مختطف إعلامياً من ناس بعضهم يتاجرون بالنصر باختلاق معارك إعلامية بعضها إن لم تكن كلها مصنوعة..!


أحترم الاختلاف، وأُقدّر الدفاع عن الحقوق بشرط أن تأتي من أهلها العارفين بها والمدركين بوجهاتها.


لن يغظني إن فاز النصر بالدوري مثل ما سيغيظ المتاجرين بالنصر فوز الأهلي أو الهلال، وهنا يظهر الفرق، والمتاجرون الذين أعنيهم يعرفهم الزميل سعود الصرامي عفا الله عنه..!


لا أرى مشكلة في أن تحب ناديك وتدافع عنه، لكن بشرط أن تضع كل كلمة في سياقها الصحيح.


المتاجرون بالنصر مكشوفون، لكن متى يكتشف النصراويون هؤلاء المتاجرين..؟!


هذا هو السؤال..