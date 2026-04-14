رغم أن قراءة المشهد من زاوية الجدول ونظام البطولة بخروج المغلوب قد توحي بأن طريق نادي الاتحاد يبدو أقل تعقيداً وسهولة مقارنة بما ينتظر نادي الهلال والنادي الأهلي، فإن الحقيقة على أرض الواقع مختلفة تماماً. فهذه البطولة، بكل معطياتها، تبدو «الأصعب» في تاريخ «عميد الأندية السعودية».

- ليست صعوبة المنافسين وحدها هي المعيار، بل الظروف «الاستثنائية» التي يمر بها النمور هذا الموسم. تراجع فني حاد، نتائج مخيبة، وخروج مبكر من بطولات كان الاتحاد مرشحاً فوق العادة لحصدها، خاصة بعد أن دخل الموسم بصفته بطلاً في مناسبتين. إلى جانب ذلك، تعاقب فني لم ينجح في إعادة التوازن، وقرارات إدارية لم ترتقِ إلى مستوى إدارة كيان يفترض أن يعمل بمنظومة مؤسسية متكاملة.

- داخل المستطيل الأخضر، تبدو الصورة أكثر تعقيداً؛ افتقاد واضح للتركيز، تذبذب في الأداء، ولاعبون لا يعكسون الانسجام المطلوب، في ظل مؤشرات على عدم الرضا عن المدرب كونسيساو وهو ما انعكس سلباً على الروح الجماعية داخل وخارج الملعب، وتتصاعد حدة الغضب الجماهيري بالتوازي مع ضغوط إعلامية متزايدة، لتكتمل دائرة التحديات.

- في هذا السياق، يدخل الاتحاد مواجهته أمام نادي الوحدة الإماراتي وسط حالة من الترقب والقلق. النتيجة تبقى مفتوحة على كل الاحتمالات، في ظل غياب الضمانات الفنية. وبين التشاؤم الحذر وبصيص الأمل، تبرز جماهير «العميد» كالعامل الحاسم، بحضورها ودعمها وقدرتها على إعادة بث الروح في اللاعبين، ودفعهم لاستشعار حجم المسؤولية تجاه القميص والشعار.

- مواجهة هذا المساء ليست مجرد محطة عابرة، بل مفترق طرق. تجاوزها قد يمنح الفريق دفعة معنوية إلى مواجهات تسهل مهمته نحو النهائي، أما التعثر فسيعمّق جراح موسم مضطرب. وبين هذا وذاك، يبقى اللقب مرهوناً بما سيقدمه الاتحاد أولاً، وكلمة قوية سيخاطب بها جمهور الاتحاد العالم كله وليس الآسيوي فحسب، مدرجات ملعب الجوهرة وهتافات الإتي لحاله.