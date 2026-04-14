Although reading the scene from the perspective of the table and the knockout tournament system may suggest that the path for Al-Ittihad Club seems less complicated and easier compared to what awaits Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli clubs, the reality on the ground is completely different. This tournament, with all its factors, appears to be the "most difficult" in the history of the "Dean of Saudi Clubs."

- It is not just the difficulty of the opponents that is the criterion, but also the "exceptional" circumstances that the Tigers are experiencing this season. A sharp technical decline, disappointing results, and an early exit from tournaments that Al-Ittihad was an extraordinary candidate to win, especially after entering the season as a champion on two occasions. In addition, a succession of coaches has failed to restore balance, and administrative decisions have not risen to the level of managing an entity that is supposed to operate within a comprehensive institutional framework.

- On the green rectangle, the picture appears even more complicated; there is a clear lack of focus, fluctuating performance, and players who do not reflect the required harmony, amid signs of dissatisfaction with coach Kونسيساو, which has negatively impacted the collective spirit both on and off the field. The intensity of fan anger is rising in parallel with increasing media pressure, completing the circle of challenges.

- In this context, Al-Ittihad enters its match against Al-Wahda Club from the UAE amidst a state of anticipation and anxiety. The result remains open to all possibilities, in the absence of technical guarantees. Between cautious pessimism and a glimmer of hope, the fans of the "Dean" emerge as the decisive factor, with their presence, support, and ability to revive the spirit in the players, pushing them to feel the weight of responsibility towards the jersey and the emblem.

- This evening's match is not just a passing station, but a crossroads. Overcoming it could give the team a moral boost for matches that would ease their path towards the final, while stumbling could deepen the wounds of a troubled season. Between this and that, the title remains contingent on what Al-Ittihad will present first, and a strong message that they will address to the entire world, not just the Asian one, from the stands of Al-Jawhara Stadium and the chants of the Ittihad fans alone.