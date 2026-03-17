أبدى كل جمهور الأهلي وليس بعضه غضبهم وليس عتبهم على الكابتن صالح أبو الشامات احتجاجاً وامتعاضاً على ما قدمه أمام القادسية ولا مشكلة أن ينثر جمهور الأهلي غضبهم على لاعب يرون فيه ما يجب أن يراه صالح في نفسه.

وأجزم أن هذا الغضب وصل ويجب أن يستثمره صالح في القادم لما يصلح وضعه الفني مع الفريق.

لا شك أن رسالة الجمهور أكثر تأثيراً من أي رسالة على اللاعب؛ بشرط أن يستشعر صالح أو غيره أهمية هذه الرسالة والرد عليها في الملعب أداء أو أنها ستظل تطارده.

تمر على اللاعب أي لاعب حالة تراجع أو توهان، لكن النجم الحقيقي والواعي سرعان ما يتجاوزها ويصحح علاقته بمدرج أحبه.

أقول هذا مع التأكيد على أن صالح أبو الشامات يعي أن الإخلال بقاعدة من قواعد اللعبة نهايتها ليست في صالحلك يا صالح.

عليك يا كابتن أن تراجع حساباتك وعليك أن تفهم أن المنتخب قبل الأهلي يعوّل عليك كثيراً، فجد واجتهد فما زلت على أعتاب مجد لا تفرط فيه بهكذا سهولة.

أمامك المستقبل ومعك مدرج يفترض أن تتخذ من عتبه عليك وسيلة للوصول إلى ما يتمناه كل محب لك.

اصغْ يا صالح لمن يحبك واسمع منه حتى إن قسا عليك، وحذارِ أن تسمع من جاهل ضيع نفسه فلا يضيعك بثناء لا أساس له.

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المنشور للزميل سامي القرشي: «‏تتوالى صدمات بعض الأهلاويين من بعض إعلاميي الأندية الأخرى الذين ظنوا في يوم أنهم منصفون لناديهم

‏ليكتشفوا وفي عز التجييش ضد الأهلي أنهم أخذوا معسكرات مضادة للأهلي

‏مو مشكلة

‏مو عيب يتعلموا

‏بعد أن عرفوا أنهم على طاولة من يدفع

‏لقد قال ما لم يقله إعلام الأهلي

‏هيا تفضل».

فعلاً يا سامي «‏هيا تفضل».

ومضة

«كل إنسان يعتقد أن العالم يجب أن يتغير، لكن قليلين يفكرون أنهم هم أنفسهم، يجب أن يتغيروا أولاً».

‏* ليف تولستوي.