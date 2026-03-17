All of Al-Ahli's fans, not just some, expressed their anger, not just their disappointment, towards Captain Saleh Abu Al-Shamat in protest and dissatisfaction with what he presented against Al-Qadisiyah. It is not a problem for Al-Ahli's fans to express their anger towards a player whom they believe should see in himself what they see.

I firmly believe that this anger has reached him, and he should utilize it moving forward to improve his technical situation with the team.

There is no doubt that the fans' message is more impactful than any other message to the player, provided that Saleh or anyone else feels the importance of this message and responds to it on the field with performance; otherwise, it will continue to haunt him.

Every player goes through a phase of decline or confusion, but a true and aware star quickly overcomes it and corrects his relationship with the stands that love him.

I say this while emphasizing that Saleh Abu Al-Shamat is aware that violating one of the game's rules will not end well for you, Saleh.

Captain, you need to reassess your situation, and you must understand that the national team relies heavily on you before Al-Ahli does, so work hard and strive, as you are still on the brink of glory that you should not squander so easily.

The future is ahead of you, and you have a fanbase that you should take their disappointment as a means to achieve what every admirer wishes for you.

Listen, Saleh, to those who love you and hear from them even if they are harsh, and beware of listening to the ignorant who has lost himself, lest he mislead you with unfounded praise.

(2)

The post by my colleague Sami Al-Qurashi: “Some Al-Ahli fans continue to be shocked by some media figures from other clubs who once thought they were fair to their club

Only to discover, in the midst of the mobilization against Al-Ahli, that they have taken opposing camps against Al-Ahli

No problem

It’s not shameful for them to learn

After they realized they are at the table of those who pay

He said what the Al-Ahli media did not say

Come on, go ahead.”

Indeed, Sami, “Come on, go ahead.”

A Flash

“Every human believes that the world should change, but few think that they themselves must change first.”

* Leo Tolstoy.