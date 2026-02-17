كانت ليلة وطنية بامتياز، عندما احتفلت «مجموعة السعودية» بتخريج أكثر من ألف متدرب و«متدربة» في مختلف تخصصات صناعة الطيران، وعندما وضعتُ كلمة متدربة بين مزدوجين فلأن لها حكاية أو مفارقة حدثت في الماضي، تذكرتها عندما رأيت الفتيات السعوديات يشاركن في مسيرة التخرج، فقد كتبت ذات مرة متسائلاً لماذا لا تعمل فتياتنا كمضيفات في الخطوط السعودية؛ لأنها وظيفة عامة، والطائرة مكان عام، والتنقل آمن، واللبس محتشم، وبإمكاننا أن نوفر آلاف الوظائف، لكن ذلك المقال قوبل بهجوم عاصف ورفض شديد من تيار التشدد الذي كان يحدد المسموح والممنوع، بل إن أحد المسؤولين القياديين في الخطوط السعودية، قال لي وقتها، إن ذلك لن يحدث أبداً. وبعد عودة الحياة إلى طبيعتها فوجئت ذات يوم بمضيفة تعلق شارة اسمها الدال على أنها سعودية، فوددت حينها لو هاتفت ذلك المسؤول لأبلغه أنه خسر الرهان.

كان حفل التخرج مبهجاً بكل تفاصيله ومعانيه ودلالاته. ذلك العدد الكبير من خريجي وخريجات برامج التدريب يشمل كل التخصصات اللازمة لصناعة الطيران، بعد أن أصبحت مجموعة السعودية كياناً ضخماً يضم قطاعات تخصصية متنوعة وأكاديمية متميزة في برامجها لضخ الكوادر المتخصصة، وكانت لفتة وفاء إنسانية رائعة عندما دعا منظمو الحفل أول دفعة تدريبية تخرجت عام 1968، للاحتفاء بخريجيها أيضاً مع الجيل الجديد.

كانت ـ وما زالت ـ الخطوط السعودية من أهم رموزنا التي تجوب العالم بشعار المملكة، ومن أفضل خطوط طيران العالم منذ إنشائها، لكنها مع الوقت تحولت إلى منظومة متكاملة في صناعة الطيران بكل تخصصاته، وهي صناعة أصبحت من أهم الصناعات التنافسية في العالم، وتمثل أحد أهم القطاعات التي تركز عليها الرؤية الوطنية. ونعرف أن مجموعة السعودية تدخل الآن في تنافسية مع شركات أخرى دخلت المجال، وأخرى ستدخل مستقبلاً، لكننا نأمل أنها بحكم خبرتها الطويلة وإدارتها الديناميكية سوف تنافس دائماً على مواقع الصدارة، لا سيما وهي ترفع شعار «رأس مالنا كوادرنا»، وعندما نراهن على الكوادر الوطنية فإننا نراهن على التفوق والتميز دائماً.