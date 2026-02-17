It was a truly national night when the "Saudi Group" celebrated the graduation of more than a thousand male and female trainees in various aviation industry specialties. When I put the word "female trainee" in quotation marks, it is because it has a story or an irony that happened in the past, which I remembered when I saw Saudi girls participating in the graduation parade. I once wrote asking why our girls do not work as flight attendants for Saudi Airlines; it is a public job, the airplane is a public place, travel is safe, the attire is modest, and we could provide thousands of jobs. However, that article was met with a fierce backlash and strong rejection from the conservative trend that dictated what was permissible and what was not. In fact, one of the senior officials at Saudi Airlines told me at the time that this would never happen. After life returned to normal, I was surprised one day to see a flight attendant wearing a name badge indicating that she was Saudi, and I wished I could have called that official to inform him that he lost the bet.

The graduation ceremony was joyful in all its details, meanings, and implications. That large number of graduates from training programs includes all the necessary specialties for the aviation industry, after the Saudi Group has become a massive entity encompassing various specialized sectors and distinguished academic programs to supply specialized personnel. It was a wonderful gesture of human loyalty when the organizers of the ceremony invited the first training batch that graduated in 1968 to celebrate its graduates alongside the new generation.

Saudi Airlines has been, and still is, one of our most important symbols that traverse the world under the Kingdom's banner, and it has been one of the best airlines in the world since its establishment. However, over time, it has transformed into a comprehensive system in the aviation industry with all its specialties, which has become one of the most competitive industries in the world and represents one of the key sectors focused on by the national vision. We know that the Saudi Group is now competing with other companies that have entered the field, and others that will enter in the future, but we hope that, due to its long experience and dynamic management, it will always compete for leadership positions, especially as it raises the slogan "Our capital is our personnel," and when we bet on national personnel, we are always betting on excellence and distinction.