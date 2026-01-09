Leadership has never been a childish act, nor a result of fleeting individual efforts, and it will not be a purchase of loyalties from here and there.



For everything that is paid for purposes other than the public good remains for sale, and perhaps for resale to whoever pays more.



Leadership is a long path, with no shortcuts; it begins with influence and ends with trust, and it does not pass through noise.



Reaching leadership is not an announcement, but a result, and those who seek it must first be leaders; because leadership is measured by impact, not by claims.



Those who do not influence do not lead, and those who do not lead are not followed, and those who are not followed cannot claim leadership except over themselves.



The issue is not about an "older brother" and a "younger brother," but rather the ability to inspire the surroundings, to move reality, and to build a natural alignment that is neither imposed nor bought.



In politics — as in friendship — tell me who follows you, and I will tell you who you are, and by that measure, judge.



And as Margaret Thatcher said:



“Being in a position of power is like being a lady; if you have to tell people you are a leader, you are not.”



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has never sought leadership, but it has adhered to it by virtue of history, geography, and role.



Leadership here is a daily practice, not a seasonal discourse; an action that precedes description, and an influence that precedes claims.



That is why Prince Mohammed bin Salman has never sought the title of leader; for him, leadership is a behavior practiced before it is spoken, and an impact seen before it is announced.



It is not an effort that is summoned, but an innate quality he was born with and grew up on, until he became — by the world's testimony — the master of its masters without asking for it.



Saudi Arabia — as in its emblem — is like the palm tree:



It provides shade and nourishment without expectation or harm, and gives without waiting for applause.



Gentle when the dream expands, and resolute when boundaries are tested.



It was born towering, destined for influence and impact throughout the ages; wherever it turns its face, it finds followers and loved ones without interest.



It has its religious, geographical, and historical weight, which tips the scales without putting it in competition with anyone.



That is why it does not compete for a title; because those who possess influence do not chase it.



As for relations between countries, brotherhood remains its natural framework when roles are respected and sizes are recognized.



Exceeding roles or inflating sizes does not create leadership nor build sustainable influence;



rather, it creates uncalculated tension, with consequences that are not commendable.



Restoring balance and returning each to its natural size — when necessary — is not hostility, but a correction of course, and an opportunity for review before the gap widens.



Conclusion:



May God reward hardships with all good



Even if they choke me with my own saliva



And my gratitude to them is not praise, but



I have known through them my enemy from my friend



— Imam Al-Shafi'i