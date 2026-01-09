لم تكن الزعامة يوماً فعلاً صبيانياً، ولا ثمرة اجتهادات فردية عابرة، ولن تكون شراءً للولاءات من هنا وهناك.


فكل ما يُدفَع لغير الصالح العام، يبقى قابلاً للبيع، وربما لإعادة البيع لمن يدفع أكثر.


الزعامة مسارٌ طويل، لا اختصار فيه، يبدأ بالتأثير، وينتهي بالثقة، ولا يمرّ عبر الضجيج.


الوصول إلى الزعامة ليس إعلاناً، بل نتيجة، وعلى من يطلبها أن يكون قائداً أولاً؛ لأن القيادة تُقاس بالأثر لا بالادّعاء.


من لا يؤثّر لا يقود، ومن لا يقود لا يُتبع، ومن لا يُتبع لا يَزعُم زعامةً إلا على نفسه.


المسألة ليست "أخاً أكبر" وآخر "أصغر"، بل قدرةٌ على إلهام المحيط، وتحريك الواقع، وبناء اصطفافٍ طبيعي لا يُفرض ولا يُشترى.


وفي السياسة — كما في الصداقة — أخبرني من يتبعك أُخبرك من أنت، وعلى ذلك فقِس.


وكما قالت مارغريت تاتشر:


«كونك في موضع سلطة يشبه كونك سيدة؛ إذا اضطررت أن تُخبر الناس بأنك قائد، فأنت لست كذلك».


لم تبحث المملكة العربية السعودية يوماً عن الزعامة، لكنها التصقت بها بفعل التاريخ والجغرافيا والدور.


القيادة هنا ممارسة يومية، لا خطاباً موسمياً؛ فعلٌ يتقدّم على الوصف، وتأثيرٌ يسبق الادّعاء.


ولهذا لم يبحث الأمير محمد بن سلمان عن توصيف القائد يوماً؛ لأن القيادة لديه سلوكٌ يُمارَس قبل أن يُقال، وأثرٌ يُرى قبل أن يُعلن.


فهي ليست جهداً يُستدعى، بل فطرة وُلدت معه وكبُر عليها، حتى صار — بشهادة العالم — سيّد ساداتها دون أن يطلبها.


السعودية — كما في شعارها — كالنخلة:


تُظلّ وتُطعم دون منٍّ أو أذى، وتمنح دون انتظار تصفيق.


حليمة حين يتّسع الحِلم، وحازمة حين تُختبر الحدود.


وُلدت شامخة، قدرها التأثير والأثر على مرّ العصور؛ حيثما ولّت وجهها، وجدت لها أتباعاً وأحبّة دون مصلحة.


لها ثقلها الديني، والجغرافي، والتاريخي، ما يُرجّح موازينها دون أن يضعها في سباقٍ مع أحد.


لهذا لا تنافس على لقب؛ لأن من يملك التأثير لا يطارده.


أما العلاقات بين الدول، فتبقى الأخوّة إطارها الطبيعي حين تُحترم الأدوار وتُعرف الأحجام.


تجاوز الدور، أو تضخيم الحجم، لا يصنع زعامة ولا يبني نفوذاً مستداماً؛


بل يخلق توتراً غير محسوب، ولا يُحمد عقباه.


وإعادة التوازن، وردّ كلٍّ إلى حجمه الطبيعي — حين تلزم — ليست خصومة، بل تصويب مسار، وفرصة مراجعة قبل أن تتسع الفجوة.


خاتمة:


جَزَى اللهُ الشَّدَائِدَ كُلَّ خَيْرٍ


وَإِنْ كَانَتْ تُغَصِّصُنِي بِرِيقِي


وَمَا شُكْرِي لَهَا حَمْداً وَلَكِن


عَرَفْتُ بِهَا عَدُوِّي مِنْ صَدِيقِي


— الإمام الشافعي