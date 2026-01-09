The majority of indicators, before and after the start of the Saudi Roshen League, suggested that the competition for this season's championship would be highly competitive, with early predictions favoring Al-Nassr Club, based on the quality signings it made with a selection of international stars who were carefully chosen. The global star Cristiano Ronaldo played an influential role in attracting some of them, and Al-Nassr also strengthened its squad by signing Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who has extensive coaching experience and a good understanding of the Saudi league, making its nomination for the title logical in the eyes of many.



- Based on these technical and financial factors, expectations prevailed that the title could be Al-Nassr's this season. However, some opinions went further, hinting at a pre-arranged setup for the championship in favor of Al-Nassr, which are views lacking evidence and essentially relying on rumors circulated within the context of media excitement, highlighting one of the clubs in the investment project that includes Al-Nassr alongside Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, with varying levels and amounts of support.



It is worth noting that the three clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, have succeeded in winning several championships over the past two seasons, reinforcing the belief among some that the turn could come this season for Al-Nassr.



- Indeed, Al-Faris Najd (the Knight of Najd) started strongly and achieved remarkable results that placed it at the top of the standings for twelve rounds. However, "the continuity of the situation is impossible" in the dictionary of this great club has become a "given" among Al-Nassr fans and others after it suffered its first harsh defeat last week against Al-Ahli, which knocked it off the top and granted the lead to Al-Hilal, who capitalized on this Al-Nassr setback following their victory over Damak, thus raising the stakes in the competition between the two traditional rivals.



- From this standpoint, and according to the technical realities witnessed on the green pitches, this season's league championship is likely to go through decisive turns and heated football battles, which would enhance the enjoyment of competition and excitement, benefiting the league as a whole. Al-Nassr possesses the capabilities to return to the top, while Al-Hilal knows no surrender in its dictionary. Additionally, there are other clubs capable of turning the tables and asserting their presence, including Al-Ahli, which cannot be underestimated given the wonderful levels it continues to present despite the absence of its most prominent stars, as well as Al-Ittihad, as pointed out by Captain Mohammed Al-Dai' in describing it as the team that poses a concern for Al-Hilal fans, in a statement he made on the program "Dourina Ghair" hosted by the talented colleague Khalid Al-Shaneef.