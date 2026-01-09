أشارت غالبية المؤشرات، قبل انطلاق دوري روشن السعودي وبعد بدايته، إلى أن المنافسة على بطولة هذا الموسم ستكون على درجة عالية من الندية، وسط توقعات مبكرة رجّحت كفة نادي النصر، استناداً إلى التعاقدات النوعية التي أبرمها مع نخبة من النجوم العالميين، الذين تم اختيارهم بعناية، وكان للنجم العالمي كريستيانو رونالدو دور مؤثر في استقطاب بعضهم، كما عزز النصر صفوفه بالتعاقد مع المدرب البرتغالي خورخي خيسوس، صاحب الخبرة التدريبية الواسعة والمعرفة الجيدة بالدوري السعودي، الأمر الذي جعل ترشيحه للمنافسة على اللقب أمراً منطقياً في نظر الكثيرين.


- بناءً على هذه المعطيات الفنية والمادية، سادت توقعات تؤكد أن اللقب قد يكون نصراوياً هذا الموسم، غير أن بعض الآراء ذهبت إلى أبعد من ذلك، ملوّحة بوجود تهيئة مسبقة للبطولة لصالح النصر، وهي آراء تفتقر إلى الأدلة وتعتمد في جوهرها على شائعات تُتداول في إطار الإثارة الإعلامية، وتسليط الضوء على أحد أندية مشروع الاستثمار، الذي يشمل النصر إلى جانب الهلال والاتحاد والأهلي، مع اختلاف نسب وحجم الدعم.


ويُذكر أن الأندية الثلاثة الهلال والاتحاد والأهلي نجحت خلال الموسمين الماضيين في تحقيق بطولات عدة، ما عزز الاعتقاد لدى البعض بأن الدور قد يأتي هذا الموسم على النصر.


- وبالفعل، قدّم فارس نجد بداية قوية ونتائج مميزة وضعته في صدارة الترتيب لاثنتي عشرة جولة، إلا أن «دوام الحال من المحال» في قاموس هذا النادي الكبير باتت مقولة «مسلم بها» عند النصراويين وغيرهم بعدما تعرض الأسبوع الماضي لأول خسارة قاسية أمام النادي الأهلي، أطاحت به من القمة ومنحت الصدارة لنادي الهلال، الذي استثمر هذه العثرة النصراوية عقب فوزه على ضمك، لترتفع بذلك وتيرة المنافسة بين الغريمين التقليديين.


- ومن هذا المنطلق، ووفق ما تشهده المستطيلات الخضراء من حقائق فنية، فإن بطولة الدوري هذا الموسم مرشحة للمرور بمنعطفات حاسمة ومعارك كروية ساخنة، من شأنها أن تعزز متعة المنافسة والإثارة، وهو ما يصب في مصلحة الدوري ككل. فالنصر يملك من الإمكانات ما يؤهله للعودة إلى القمة، والهلال لا يعرف في قاموسه الاستسلام، كما أن هناك أندية أخرى قادرة على قلب الموازين وفرض حضورها، ومن بينها النادي الأهلي، الذي لا يمكن الاستهانة به وفق مستويات رائعة ما زال يقدمها رغم غياب أبرز نجومه، إلى جانب نادي الاتحاد حسبما أشار إليه الكابتن محمد الدعيع بوصفه الفريق الذي يشكل هاجساً للهلاليين، وذلك في تصريح له ببرنامج «دورينا غير» عبر الزميل المتألق خالد الشنيف.