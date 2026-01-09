تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
مع تزايد النقاش حول الأدوار الإقليمية، وعودة بعض المفاهيم القديمة إلى التداول في الخطاب العام، تبرز الحاجة إلى التمييز بين ما يُقال عن الدول، وما تمارسه فعلياً على الأرض. فليست كل قراءة صائبة، ولا كل توصيف يعكس حقيقة الدور، خصوصاً حين تُختزل العلاقات المعقدة في عناوين مبسّطة أو مقارنات لا تعبّر عن طبيعة الفعل السياسي طويل المدى.
السعودية، في تجربتها الحديثة، لم تسعَ إلى تعريف نفسها عبر محيطها، ولا إلى توصيف دورها بلغة فوقية، بل تعاملت مع الإقليم باعتباره مجال مسؤولية لا ساحة استعراض. ولهذا، ظل حضورها مرتبطاً بفكرة الاستقرار أكثر من ارتباطه بفكرة النفوذ، وبالاحتواء أكثر من التصعيد، وبإدارة التوازنات أكثر من تسجيل المواقف.
ففي العلاقات بين الدول، تجاوز الزمن منطق التصنيفات والشعارات المبسّطة التي نشأت في مراحل سابقة من التاريخ السياسي. فمفهوم «الأخ الأكبر»، بوصفه توصيفاً للعلاقات الإقليمية، ينتمي إلى زمن كانت فيه الزعامة تُمارَس بالوصاية، وتُقاس بالهيمنة، ويُنظر فيه إلى الجوار باعتباره امتداداً لا شراكة. أما الدول التي بلغت مرحلة النضج، فقد تجاوزت هذا المنطق، لأنها أدركت أن الاستقرار لا يُدار من موقع فوقي، بل من موقع مسؤولية واحترام متبادل.
وفي هذا السياق، أعادت المملكة تعريف معنى الزعامة الإقليمية من خلال الممارسة العملية لا التنظير السياسي. لم يكن حضورها في محيطها قائماً على فرض المواقف، بل على القدرة على جمع المتنازعين حين تتعقّد الخلافات، والقيام بدور الوسيط عندما تنسد المسارات، والوقوف في مقدمة الداعمين عندما تتعرّض أي دولة لاعتداء أو تهديد، وتقديم الدعم اللوجستي والمالي والسياسي حين تكون الحاجة إليه مسألة بقاء لا ترف موقف. هذا الدور لم يُمارس بوصفه إعلان نفوذ، بل بوصفه تحمّلاً للكلفة؛ كلفة الصلح، وكلفة التهدئة، وكلفة منع الانزلاق، حتى حين يكون الطريق الأسهل هو الابتعاد أو الصمت.
دلالات هذا الدور لا تظهر في ملف واحد، ولا في لحظة عابرة، بل في نمط متكرر من السلوك السياسي. مبادرات صلح لا تُفرض بل تُبنى، دعم غير مشروط بعرفان أو منّة، ومواقف تُتخذ انطلاقاً من إدراك أن استقرار الإقليم مسؤولية جماعية، لكن المملكة كان قدرها أنها غالباً ما تكون في مقدّمة من يتحمّل عبئها. ولهذا، لم يكن اهتمامها بمحيطها نابعاً من رغبة في الهيمنة أو البحث عن دور، بل من فهم عميق بأن أمن المنطقة لا يتجزأ، وأن ترك الأزمات دون احتواء يفتح الباب لتكلفتها مضاعفة لاحقاً.
ولهذا، لم تكن السعودية في محيطها طرفاً يبحث عن تصنيف الآخرين، ولا لاعباً يحتاج إلى إثبات موقعه عبر المقارنة. موقعها ترسّخ بالفعل، لا بالقول، وبالنتائج، لا بالشعارات. فالدول التي تعرف وزنها الحقيقي لا تنشغل بإقناع الآخرين به، ولا تحتاج إلى توصيف ذاتها، لأنها تدرك أن الزمن كفيل بترسيخ الأدوار، وأن التاريخ لا يُكتب بردود الأفعال.
ومما لا يمكن إغفاله أن الزعامة في معناها العملي، ليست وصاية ولا ادعاء تفوق، بل استعداد دائم لتحمّل المسؤولية حين تتراجع الخيارات لدى الآخرين. والسعودية، في مسيرتها مع محيطها، لم تُعلن يوماً وصاية على أي جهة، ولم تقدّم نفسها باعتبارها بديلاً عن أحد، لكنها بحكم ثقلها وموقعها وجدت نفسها في كثير من الأحيان مطالبة بالوقوف، والمساندة، وملء الفراغ حين يشتد الضغط. وقد أثبت الزمن، في أكثر من موقف، أنه عندما تتكاثر الصعاب على أي دولة أو جهة، وتضيق المسارات، تكون المملكة غالباً أول من يبادر بالواجب، لا بحثاً عن تصدّر، بل التزاماً
بمسؤولية.
تلك هي الزعامة التي تُمارَس ولا تُعلَن، وتدرك أن قوة الدولة الحقيقية ليست في تضخيم ذاتها، بل في قدرتها على أن تكون عنصر توازن حين يختل كل شيء من حولها.
With the increasing discussion about regional roles and the return of some old concepts to public discourse, there is a growing need to distinguish between what is said about countries and what they actually practice on the ground. Not every reading is accurate, nor does every description reflect the true nature of a role, especially when complex relationships are reduced to simplified titles or comparisons that do not express the nature of long-term political action.
Saudi Arabia, in its modern experience, has not sought to define itself through its surroundings, nor to describe its role in a superior language; rather, it has treated the region as a sphere of responsibility rather than a stage for display. Therefore, its presence has remained linked to the idea of stability more than to the idea of influence, to containment more than escalation, and to managing balances more than recording positions.
In the relationships between countries, time has surpassed the logic of classifications and simplified slogans that emerged in earlier stages of political history. The concept of "big brother," as a description of regional relations, belongs to an era when leadership was exercised through guardianship, measured by dominance, and viewed neighbors as extensions rather than partners. However, countries that have reached a stage of maturity have transcended this logic, as they have realized that stability is not managed from a superior position, but from a place of responsibility and mutual respect.
In this context, the Kingdom has redefined the meaning of regional leadership through practical practice rather than political theorizing. Its presence in its surroundings has not been based on imposing positions, but on the ability to bring disputing parties together when disagreements become complicated, to act as a mediator when pathways are blocked, to stand at the forefront of supporters when any country faces aggression or threats, and to provide logistical, financial, and political support when the need for it is a matter of survival, not a luxury of position. This role has not been practiced as a declaration of influence, but as a bearing of costs; the cost of reconciliation, the cost of de-escalation, and the cost of preventing slippage, even when the easier path is to distance oneself or remain silent.
The implications of this role do not appear in a single file or in a fleeting moment, but in a repeated pattern of political behavior. Peace initiatives are not imposed but built, unconditional support is given without gratitude or favor, and positions are taken based on the understanding that regional stability is a collective responsibility. However, the Kingdom has often found itself at the forefront of bearing this burden. Therefore, its interest in its surroundings has not stemmed from a desire for dominance or a search for a role, but from a deep understanding that the security of the region is indivisible, and that leaving crises uncontained opens the door for their costs to multiply later.
Thus, Saudi Arabia has not been a party in its surroundings seeking to classify others, nor a player needing to prove its position through comparison. Its position has been established through action, not words, and through results, not slogans. Countries that know their true weight do not occupy themselves with convincing others of it, nor do they need to describe themselves, as they understand that time is capable of solidifying roles, and that history is not written through reactions.
It cannot be overlooked that leadership in its practical sense is neither guardianship nor a claim of superiority, but a constant readiness to bear responsibility when options retreat for others. Saudi Arabia, in its journey with its surroundings, has never declared guardianship over any party, nor has it presented itself as a substitute for anyone. However, due to its weight and position, it has often found itself required to stand, support, and fill the void when pressure intensifies. Time has proven, in more than one instance, that when difficulties multiply for any country or party, and pathways narrow, the Kingdom is often the first to take the initiative, not in search of prominence, but in commitment to responsibility.
That is the leadership that is practiced and not announced, and it understands that the true strength of a state lies not in inflating itself, but in its ability to be a balancing element when everything around it is thrown off balance.