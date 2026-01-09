مع تزايد النقاش حول الأدوار الإقليمية، وعودة بعض المفاهيم القديمة إلى التداول في الخطاب العام، تبرز الحاجة إلى التمييز بين ما يُقال عن الدول، وما تمارسه فعلياً على الأرض. فليست كل قراءة صائبة، ولا كل توصيف يعكس حقيقة الدور، خصوصاً حين تُختزل العلاقات المعقدة في عناوين مبسّطة أو مقارنات لا تعبّر عن طبيعة الفعل السياسي طويل المدى.

السعودية، في تجربتها الحديثة، لم تسعَ إلى تعريف نفسها عبر محيطها، ولا إلى توصيف دورها بلغة فوقية، بل تعاملت مع الإقليم باعتباره مجال مسؤولية لا ساحة استعراض. ولهذا، ظل حضورها مرتبطاً بفكرة الاستقرار أكثر من ارتباطه بفكرة النفوذ، وبالاحتواء أكثر من التصعيد، وبإدارة التوازنات أكثر من تسجيل المواقف.

ففي العلاقات بين الدول، تجاوز الزمن منطق التصنيفات والشعارات المبسّطة التي نشأت في مراحل سابقة من التاريخ السياسي. فمفهوم «الأخ الأكبر»، بوصفه توصيفاً للعلاقات الإقليمية، ينتمي إلى زمن كانت فيه الزعامة تُمارَس بالوصاية، وتُقاس بالهيمنة، ويُنظر فيه إلى الجوار باعتباره امتداداً لا شراكة. أما الدول التي بلغت مرحلة النضج، فقد تجاوزت هذا المنطق، لأنها أدركت أن الاستقرار لا يُدار من موقع فوقي، بل من موقع مسؤولية واحترام متبادل.

وفي هذا السياق، أعادت المملكة تعريف معنى الزعامة الإقليمية من خلال الممارسة العملية لا التنظير السياسي. لم يكن حضورها في محيطها قائماً على فرض المواقف، بل على القدرة على جمع المتنازعين حين تتعقّد الخلافات، والقيام بدور الوسيط عندما تنسد المسارات، والوقوف في مقدمة الداعمين عندما تتعرّض أي دولة لاعتداء أو تهديد، وتقديم الدعم اللوجستي والمالي والسياسي حين تكون الحاجة إليه مسألة بقاء لا ترف موقف. هذا الدور لم يُمارس بوصفه إعلان نفوذ، بل بوصفه تحمّلاً للكلفة؛ كلفة الصلح، وكلفة التهدئة، وكلفة منع الانزلاق، حتى حين يكون الطريق الأسهل هو الابتعاد أو الصمت.

دلالات هذا الدور لا تظهر في ملف واحد، ولا في لحظة عابرة، بل في نمط متكرر من السلوك السياسي. مبادرات صلح لا تُفرض بل تُبنى، دعم غير مشروط بعرفان أو منّة، ومواقف تُتخذ انطلاقاً من إدراك أن استقرار الإقليم مسؤولية جماعية، لكن المملكة كان قدرها أنها غالباً ما تكون في مقدّمة من يتحمّل عبئها. ولهذا، لم يكن اهتمامها بمحيطها نابعاً من رغبة في الهيمنة أو البحث عن دور، بل من فهم عميق بأن أمن المنطقة لا يتجزأ، وأن ترك الأزمات دون احتواء يفتح الباب لتكلفتها مضاعفة لاحقاً.

ولهذا، لم تكن السعودية في محيطها طرفاً يبحث عن تصنيف الآخرين، ولا لاعباً يحتاج إلى إثبات موقعه عبر المقارنة. موقعها ترسّخ بالفعل، لا بالقول، وبالنتائج، لا بالشعارات. فالدول التي تعرف وزنها الحقيقي لا تنشغل بإقناع الآخرين به، ولا تحتاج إلى توصيف ذاتها، لأنها تدرك أن الزمن كفيل بترسيخ الأدوار، وأن التاريخ لا يُكتب بردود الأفعال.

ومما لا يمكن إغفاله أن الزعامة في معناها العملي، ليست وصاية ولا ادعاء تفوق، بل استعداد دائم لتحمّل المسؤولية حين تتراجع الخيارات لدى الآخرين. والسعودية، في مسيرتها مع محيطها، لم تُعلن يوماً وصاية على أي جهة، ولم تقدّم نفسها باعتبارها بديلاً عن أحد، لكنها بحكم ثقلها وموقعها وجدت نفسها في كثير من الأحيان مطالبة بالوقوف، والمساندة، وملء الفراغ حين يشتد الضغط. وقد أثبت الزمن، في أكثر من موقف، أنه عندما تتكاثر الصعاب على أي دولة أو جهة، وتضيق المسارات، تكون المملكة غالباً أول من يبادر بالواجب، لا بحثاً عن تصدّر، بل التزاماً

بمسؤولية.

تلك هي الزعامة التي تُمارَس ولا تُعلَن، وتدرك أن قوة الدولة الحقيقية ليست في تضخيم ذاتها، بل في قدرتها على أن تكون عنصر توازن حين يختل كل شيء من حولها.