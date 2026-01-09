يكشف لنا التاريخ القديم النقاب عن البذور الأولى التي نما منها القانون الدولي الحديث، متتبعًا مسار تطوّره من بداياته البدائية إلى صورته المعقدة اليوم. فالقواعد التي سادت في القرون ما قبل الميلاد، ثم في العصور الوسطى، وصولاً إلى مرحلة ما قبل الحرب العالمية الأولى وما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، ليست مجرد أحداث منعزلة، وإنما تشكّل حلقات متصلة في سلسلة تطوّر الفكر القانوني المنظم للعلاقات بين الكيانات السياسية.

ولذلك، فإن الدراسات القانونية المتعلقة بتاريخ القانون تهتم بهذا الجانب الحيوي، لما له من أثر كبير وأهمية قصوى في معرفة أصول القانون الدولي أو المحلي لكل حضارة وكل عصر من العصور. فمن خلال تشريعات حمورابي ومعاهدات السلام في الشرق الأدنى القديم، وصولاً إلى اتفاقيات ويستفاليا التي أسّست لفكرة الدولة القومية، وعهد عصبة الأمم وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، نستطيع فهم الأسس الفلسفية والسياقية التي قامت عليها المبادئ الحاكمة اليوم، مثل سيادة الدولة، وحظر استخدام القوة، واحترام حقوق الإنسان.

ولذلك، فإن دراسة هذا التاريخ لا تنفصل عن دراسة الحاضر؛ فهي ليست غوصًا في الماضي لأجل معرفة الماضي، بل هي عملية حفرٍ في الطبقات العميقة لتراكم التجربة الإنسانية. إنها إضاءة للعُقَد والتحوّلات المفصلية التي صاغت المفاهيم السياسية والقانونية، مما يزودنا بمفاتيحَ لفهم المشهد الدولي المعقّد اليوم وتطلعاته المستقبلية.

وبينما يُظَنُّ البعض أن مبادئ حظر استخدام القوة وسيادة الدولة التي أكدها ميثاق الأمم المتحدة بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية قد حسمت الجدل، فإن الممارسات العملية تظهر استمرار تحدياتها. فالعقلية التي تبرر التدخل انطلاقاً من منطق الهيمنة الإقليمية أو تغيير الأنظمة غير المرغوب فيها لم تختفِ تماماً. بل هي امتداد لمدارس السياسة الخارجية الفكرية للولايات المتحدة التي تقوم عليها ولا تخرج عنها. وتُذَكِّرنا تصريحات مثل تلك التي صدرت عن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي في عام 2020، والتي لم تستبعد «خياراً عسكرياً» للتعامل مع الأزمة في فنزويلا، بحقب سابقة في تاريخ السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية والأوروبية. فهذه التصريحات تستحضر إلى الذهن عقيدة مونرو (القرن التاسع عشر) التي جعلت من الأمريكيتين مجالاً للنفوذ الحصري للولايات المتحدة، وممارسات التدخلات المباشرة في أمريكا الوسطى والكاريبي خلال القرن العشرين. كما تثير مقارنات مع حالات تدخل أخرى في الشرق الأوسط على خلفية «محاربة الإرهاب» أو «تغيير الأنظمة». هذه السوابق مجتمعة تطرح سؤالاً جوهرياً عن مدى استقرار القاعدة القانونية الدولية في مواجهة إرث الاستثناءات والمصالح الجيوسياسية، وتؤكد أن المعرفة التاريخية لهذه السوابق هي الوسيلة الأمثل لتقييم الادعاءات المشروعية في الحاضر واستشراف مستقبل النظام الدولي.

يُظهر المسار التاريخي أن القانون الدولي غالباً ما يكون ساحة لصراع بين المبدأ الثابت والمصلحة المتغيرة. فسلوكيات القوى العظمى، كما يتجلى في سجل تاريخي طويل، تتبع نمطاً براغماتياً واضحاً في التعامل مع القواعد الدولية. وهذا النمط، في لحظات أفول الهيمنة أو التحوّل الجيوسياسي الكبير، يصبح مصدراً رئيسياً لعدم الاستقرار وتهديداً للنظام القائم. وعليه، فإن المعرفة التاريخية العميقة لهذه السوابق والأنماط ليست ترفاً فكرياً، بل هي أداة ضرورية لفك شفرة الحاضر، وتقييم ادعاءات المشروعية، والاستعداد لما قد يحمله المستقبل من تحديات لنظام قانوني لا يزال يتشكّل في ظل توازنات القوى المتغيّرة.