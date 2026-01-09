Ancient history reveals to us the first seeds from which modern international law has grown, tracing its development from its primitive beginnings to its complex form today. The rules that prevailed in the centuries before Christ, then in the Middle Ages, leading up to the period before World War I and after World War II, are not just isolated events; rather, they form interconnected links in the chain of the evolution of legal thought that organizes relations between political entities.

Therefore, legal studies related to the history of law focus on this vital aspect, due to its significant impact and utmost importance in understanding the origins of international or local law for each civilization and each era. Through the laws of Hammurabi and peace treaties in the ancient Near East, up to the Westphalian treaties that established the idea of the nation-state, and the League of Nations and the United Nations Charter, we can understand the philosophical and contextual foundations upon which the governing principles today are based, such as state sovereignty, the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for human rights.

Thus, studying this history is inseparable from studying the present; it is not a dive into the past for the sake of knowing the past, but rather a process of digging into the deep layers of accumulated human experience. It illuminates the knots and pivotal transformations that shaped political and legal concepts, providing us with keys to understand the complex international scene today and its future aspirations.

While some believe that the principles of the prohibition of the use of force and state sovereignty, as emphasized by the United Nations Charter after World War II, have settled the debate, practical practices show the continuation of their challenges. The mentality that justifies intervention based on the logic of regional dominance or changing undesirable regimes has not completely disappeared. Rather, it is an extension of the intellectual schools of U.S. foreign policy that it is built upon and does not deviate from. Statements like those issued by the U.S. administration in 2020, which did not rule out a "military option" to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, remind us of previous eras in the history of American and European foreign policy. Such statements evoke the Monroe Doctrine (19th century), which made the Americas an exclusive sphere of influence for the United States, and the practices of direct interventions in Central America and the Caribbean during the 20th century. They also raise comparisons with other intervention cases in the Middle East against the backdrop of "fighting terrorism" or "regime change." These combined precedents raise a fundamental question about the stability of the international legal framework in the face of the legacy of exceptions and geopolitical interests, and affirm that historical knowledge of these precedents is the best means to evaluate claims of legitimacy in the present and to foresee the future of the international system.

The historical trajectory shows that international law is often a battleground between the fixed principle and the changing interest. The behaviors of great powers, as manifested in a long historical record, follow a clear pragmatic pattern in dealing with international rules. This pattern, at moments of waning dominance or significant geopolitical shifts, becomes a major source of instability and a threat to the existing order. Therefore, deep historical knowledge of these precedents and patterns is not an intellectual luxury; it is a necessary tool for decoding the present, evaluating claims of legitimacy, and preparing for the challenges that the future may hold for a legal system that is still taking shape under changing power balances.