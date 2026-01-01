‏الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم يعرب عن استنكاره للتصريحات غير المسؤولة التي أدلى بها رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم، ويؤكد رفضه التام لأي اتهامات ويطالب بالابتعاد عن ما يثير الرأي العام.


ليس بعد، فهذا من زمان وهو يعيش (متلازمة السعودية) وتصريحاته الأخيرة فيها من الغل ما جعله ينسى نفسه ويتحدث عن مصاري السعودية والتي لولاها ما ظل في منصبه حتى الآن.


الاتهامات التي أطلقها هي منه وله ولا يمكن أن يطال رذاذها إلا من حوله.


اتهم الحكم المصري أمين عمر وطاقمه بالرشوة وهذا فيها من التجاوز ما يجعلني أطالب بضرورة اتخاذ موقف ضده، كون الأمر مسّنا ومس ابن مصر، أما إذا سنأخذ الأمر إلى (الراشي والمرتشي) فهو أساس الحالتين وربما لو فتشنا في سيرته سنضع أيدينا على ما يدينه ويدين من صفق له.


رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لم يصوّت لنا في ملف استضافة المملكة بطولة أمم آسيا (2027) وفي تبريره آنذاك إدانة، إذ غادر قبل الإعلان ثم بعد ذلك تقول (ما بعرفش) أحسب أن الأمر حسم وعندما تربط هذه بتلك ستدرك أنه يعاني من متلازمة السعودية.


وقلت له يومها جميلة هي المواقف يا وطني أياً كانت لأنها تبرز حقيقة من معك ومن ضدك في المنامة كل آسيا صوّتت لنا ورفض فقط التصويت فلسطين وتحفّظت تركمانستان وأعتقد أن شهاب الدين مثل أخيه.