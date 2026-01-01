The Saudi Football Federation expresses its condemnation of the irresponsible statements made by the President of the Palestinian Football Federation, and affirms its complete rejection of any accusations, calling for a distance from anything that stirs public opinion.



Not yet, this has been going on for a long time; he is living (the Saudi syndrome) and his recent statements are filled with resentment that made him forget himself and talk about Saudi money, without which he would not have remained in his position until now.



The accusations he launched are from him and for him, and the only ones who can be affected by its fallout are those around him.



He accused the Egyptian referee Amin Omar and his team of bribery, and this contains such an overreach that I demand a stance against him, as the matter has touched us and has affected a son of Egypt. If we take the matter to (the briber and the bribed), it is the basis of both cases, and perhaps if we searched his history, we would find evidence that incriminates him and those who applauded him.



The President of the Palestinian Federation did not vote for us in the file for hosting the Asian Cup (2027), and his justification at the time was a condemnation, as he left before the announcement and then later said (I don’t know). I think the matter has been settled, and when you link this to that, you will realize that he suffers from the Saudi syndrome.



And I told him that day, beautiful are the stances, my homeland, whatever they may be, as they highlight the truth of who is with you and who is against you. In Manama, all of Asia voted for us, and only Palestine refused to vote, while Turkmenistan abstained, and I believe that Shahabuddin is like his brother.