الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم يعرب عن استنكاره للتصريحات غير المسؤولة التي أدلى بها رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم، ويؤكد رفضه التام لأي اتهامات ويطالب بالابتعاد عن ما يثير الرأي العام.
ليس بعد، فهذا من زمان وهو يعيش (متلازمة السعودية) وتصريحاته الأخيرة فيها من الغل ما جعله ينسى نفسه ويتحدث عن مصاري السعودية والتي لولاها ما ظل في منصبه حتى الآن.
الاتهامات التي أطلقها هي منه وله ولا يمكن أن يطال رذاذها إلا من حوله.
اتهم الحكم المصري أمين عمر وطاقمه بالرشوة وهذا فيها من التجاوز ما يجعلني أطالب بضرورة اتخاذ موقف ضده، كون الأمر مسّنا ومس ابن مصر، أما إذا سنأخذ الأمر إلى (الراشي والمرتشي) فهو أساس الحالتين وربما لو فتشنا في سيرته سنضع أيدينا على ما يدينه ويدين من صفق له.
رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لم يصوّت لنا في ملف استضافة المملكة بطولة أمم آسيا (2027) وفي تبريره آنذاك إدانة، إذ غادر قبل الإعلان ثم بعد ذلك تقول (ما بعرفش) أحسب أن الأمر حسم وعندما تربط هذه بتلك ستدرك أنه يعاني من متلازمة السعودية.
وقلت له يومها جميلة هي المواقف يا وطني أياً كانت لأنها تبرز حقيقة من معك ومن ضدك في المنامة كل آسيا صوّتت لنا ورفض فقط التصويت فلسطين وتحفّظت تركمانستان وأعتقد أن شهاب الدين مثل أخيه.
The Saudi Football Federation expresses its condemnation of the irresponsible statements made by the President of the Palestinian Football Federation, and affirms its complete rejection of any accusations, calling for a distance from anything that stirs public opinion.
Not yet, this has been going on for a long time; he is living (the Saudi syndrome) and his recent statements are filled with resentment that made him forget himself and talk about Saudi money, without which he would not have remained in his position until now.
The accusations he launched are from him and for him, and the only ones who can be affected by its fallout are those around him.
He accused the Egyptian referee Amin Omar and his team of bribery, and this contains such an overreach that I demand a stance against him, as the matter has touched us and has affected a son of Egypt. If we take the matter to (the briber and the bribed), it is the basis of both cases, and perhaps if we searched his history, we would find evidence that incriminates him and those who applauded him.
The President of the Palestinian Federation did not vote for us in the file for hosting the Asian Cup (2027), and his justification at the time was a condemnation, as he left before the announcement and then later said (I don’t know). I think the matter has been settled, and when you link this to that, you will realize that he suffers from the Saudi syndrome.
And I told him that day, beautiful are the stances, my homeland, whatever they may be, as they highlight the truth of who is with you and who is against you. In Manama, all of Asia voted for us, and only Palestine refused to vote, while Turkmenistan abstained, and I believe that Shahabuddin is like his brother.