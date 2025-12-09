سقط بشار الأسد مرة عندما ثار السوريون وانتصروا عليه ودفعوه للفرار من البلاد تحت جنح الظلام عارياً من كل سلطاته التي استخدمها لقمع وقتل وتشريد شعبه طوال سنوات أمام مرأى العالم أجمع.

وسقط مرة أخرى عندما تسرّبت مقاطع الفيديو التي سجلتها له مستشارته الإعلامية لونا الشبل خلال تجوّلها معه في السيارة يوماً ما، لتكشف- ربما دون قصد- وجهه القبيح وتعرّيه التعرية الأخيرة أمام الشعب السوري الذي رزح عقوداً تحت ظلم عائلة الأسد وأصهارها وطائفتها.

لونا الشبل شاهد ميّت اليوم، لكن التقنية وما التقطته عدسة هاتفها المحمول من قفشات للرئيس المخلوع شاهد حي لم يُدفن معها، وخيراً فعلت قناة العربية ببث مقاطع الفيديو الصادمة مجزأة ليستمتع الناس بمشاهدة سقوط الأسد للمرة الثانية ولأطول فترة ممكنة، وليشاهده مؤيدوه الذين كانوا يظنونه أسداً بالفعل وهو يسخر منهم، بعيداً عن منصات إلقاء الخطابات الرنانة التي اعتادوا عليها طوال فترة حكمه المظلمة.

كانت لونا الشبل من أشهر مذيعات ومقدمات البرامج في قناة الجزيرة الإخبارية، ويُقال خلف الكواليس إنها تقدّمت باستقالتها من العمل في القناة بسبب التضييق عليها من قبل الإدارة التي اتجهت في ذلك الوقت إلى الضغط على المذيعات لارتداء ملابس محافظة أو محتشمة بشكل أكبر، وهو ما أغضب الشبل ورأت فيه إهانة شخصية لها، ومصادرة لحريتها في لبس ما تشاء، خصوصاً أنها لا تعتقد أن في ملابسها تعرّياً يخدش حياء المشاهدين.

غادرت لونا بعد ذلك قطر إلى بلادها سورية، وروّجت أنها تركت القناة من باب الولاء لوطنها وقائدها بشار الأسد، مؤكدة تحيّز القناة ضد سورية وحكومتها، وهو أمر أثار إعجاب الأسد الذي اعتاد على متابعتها عبر شاشة الجزيرة باستمرار، فأمر بتعيينها مستشارة إعلامية له ترافقه حيث ذهب، وتراجع الأخبار التي يبثها عنه الإعلام السوري بشكل مسبق، أي أنها باتت من أقرب الشخصيات له في القصر، وهو ما أثار الأقاويل حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما. ولاحقاً حول حقيقة وفاتها أو (مقتلها) كما تشير بعض تلك الشائعات، فبعد إعلان وفاتها في حادثة سير مرورية، تداول السوريون شائعة تفيد بأنها قُتلت بتوجيه من زوجة الرئيس بسبب الغيرة، وشائعة أخرى تفيد بأنها اُغتيلت بتوجيه من الرئيس نفسه بعد معرفته بحيازتها فيديوهات غير مرغوبة له ونيتها تسريبها، أما الشائعة الثالثة فكانت أنها قُتلت على أيدي الحزب الجمهوري الذي اكتشف أنها جاسوسة لإسرائيل وزودت تل أبيب بإحداثيات مواقع بعض قياداته داخل سورية.

ومع أن التسريبات التي بثتها العربية يمكن أن ترجّح صحة الشائعة المتعلقة بالفيديوهات إلا أن الجزم بذلك غير ممكن؛ نظراً لمدى تعقيد المشهد السوري في ذلك الوقت.

كان آخر ظهور للونا الشبل بصحبة الأسد في القمة العربية الأخيرة التي رافقته إليها، إذ بدا للمتابعين أنها أكثر من مجرد مستشارة إعلامية، بل ربما باتت حينها لاعباً سياسياً خفياً في دائرة النظام المركزية.

لكن الأكيد أن الشبل التي تركت الجزيرة غضباً من تهمة التعرّي وقلة الاحتشام، تسبّبت في تعرّي بشار الأسد بعد وفاتها، حيث ظهر في التسجيلات ساذجاً مهزوزاً يضحك ببلاهة، ويشتم شعبه، ويسخر من طائفته وأسرته وقادة قواته، بل إنه سخر أيضاً من حلفائه في حزب الله، وتهكم بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، الذي يؤويه حالياً كلاجئ سياسي في بلاده.

كان الثوار السوريون يدركون أن بشار الأسد شخص سايكوباثي وربما لم تفاجئهم الفيديوهات، لكن الموالين له الذين كانوا يقدسونه ويعتبرونه نصف إله في صدمة شديدة اليوم، ومن حقهم أن يتساءلوا الآن بدهشة: كيف كانوا يعتبرون هذا المخبول قائداً وكيف اختزلوا الوطن والوطنية في شخصيته البلهاء؟!

حتى اللغة تحمل مصادفات غريبة وطريفة في آنٍ واحد، ففضيحة (الأسد) الأخيرة جاءت على يد (الشبل) وعلى شكل (تعرية) لن تُمحى من الذاكرة السورية!