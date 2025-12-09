Bashar al-Assad fell once when the Syrians revolted and defeated him, forcing him to flee the country under the cover of darkness, stripped of all the powers he used to suppress, kill, and displace his people for years in front of the eyes of the entire world.

He fell again when videos recorded by his media advisor, Luna al-Shibl, leaked, revealing—perhaps unintentionally—his ugly face and exposing him in his final humiliation before the Syrian people, who had suffered for decades under the tyranny of the Assad family and its in-laws and sect.

Luna al-Shibl is a dead witness today, but the technology and what her mobile phone camera captured of the ousted president's candid moments is a living witness that has not been buried with her. Al-Arabiya channel did well to broadcast the shocking video clips in segments so that people could enjoy watching Assad's fall for the second time for as long as possible, and to see him mocked by his supporters who believed he was indeed a lion, while he ridiculed them, far from the platforms of grand speeches they had grown accustomed to throughout his dark reign.

Luna al-Shibl was one of the most famous presenters and hosts at Al Jazeera news channel, and it is said behind the scenes that she resigned from her job at the channel due to pressure from the administration, which at that time began to pressure female presenters to wear more conservative or modest clothing. This angered al-Shibl, who saw it as a personal insult and an infringement on her freedom to wear what she wished, especially since she did not believe that her clothing was indecent enough to offend viewers.

After that, Luna left Qatar for her home country, Syria, promoting that she left the channel out of loyalty to her country and its leader, Bashar al-Assad, affirming the channel's bias against Syria and its government. This impressed Assad, who was accustomed to following her on Al Jazeera's screen continuously, so he ordered her to be appointed as his media advisor, accompanying him wherever he went, reviewing the news broadcast about him by the Syrian media in advance. This meant she became one of the closest figures to him in the palace, which sparked rumors about the nature of their relationship. Later, rumors circulated about the truth of her death or (murder), as some of those rumors suggest. After her death was announced in a traffic accident, Syrians circulated a rumor that she was killed on the orders of the president's wife out of jealousy, another rumor claimed she was assassinated on the orders of the president himself after he learned she possessed unwanted videos of him and intended to leak them, while the third rumor stated that she was killed by the Republican Party, which discovered that she was a spy for Israel and had provided Tel Aviv with the coordinates of some of its leaders inside Syria.

Although the leaks broadcast by Al-Arabiya could lend credibility to the rumor regarding the videos, it is impossible to confirm this due to the complexity of the Syrian scene at that time.

Luna al-Shibl's last appearance alongside Assad was at the recent Arab summit, where it seemed to observers that she was more than just a media advisor; she perhaps had become a hidden political player in the central circle of the regime.

But what is certain is that al-Shibl, who left Al Jazeera in anger over accusations of indecency and lack of modesty, caused Bashar al-Assad's exposure after her death, as he appeared in the recordings naive and shaky, laughing foolishly, cursing his people, and mocking his sect, family, and military leaders. He even mocked his allies in Hezbollah and ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who currently shelters him as a political refugee in his country.

The Syrian revolutionaries knew that Bashar al-Assad was a psychopathic individual, and perhaps the videos did not surprise them, but his loyalists, who revered him and considered him a demigod, are in severe shock today. It is their right to wonder now in astonishment: how did they consider this madman a leader, and how did they reduce the nation and patriotism to his foolish personality?!

Even the language carries strange and amusing coincidences at the same time, as the latest (Assad) scandal came through (al-Shibl) and in the form of an (exposure) that will not be erased from Syrian memory!