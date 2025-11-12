من حق أي نادٍ أن يبحث عن مصالحه.. وأشدد على مصالحه، ومن لا يعرف معنى (البرجماتية) يقرأ بيان النصر ويسمع تصريحات رئيس نادي الهلال وهذا حقهم لكن لماذا الأندية الأخرى على الصامت، أعني الأهلي والاتحاد والقادسية.... إلخ، ففي هذا الصمت المطبق ما يجعلني أسأل هل مصالحكم يمثلها بيان النصر أو تصريحات رئيس الهلال؟


أن نتعاقد مع لاعبين شبان ولا نستفيد منهم فهذا الخطأ بعينه، وحديثي هنا منحاز للمنطق.


بيننا الآن عدد كبير من هؤلاء الشبان المميزين، وينبغي أن نعيد النظر في لائحة استند عليها النصر.


ضخ الملايين في عقود لاعبين دون الاستفادة منهم هذا عبث لا يقره قانون ولا منطق.


أما ما يسمى بالاستثمار فكيف استثمر في لاعب لا يشارك؟


سؤال أرى فيه ما لا يراه بيان النصر الذي انطلق من مبدأ مصلحتي فوق أي اعتبار، وهذا حقهم ومن حقنا عليهم أن يسمعوا وجهات نظرنا التي تتعارض مع برجماتية البيان.


وينبغي على المشرع أن يفتينا في هذه الإشكالية؛ لأنه صاحب الفكرة وهو من أقرها والأعرف منا بمصلحة كرة القدم السعودية.


المشكلة ليست في بيان النصر ولا تصريحات الأمير نواف بن سعد، بل في الأصوات التي أيدت وعارضت، وتلك الأصوات تعاملت مع القضية بنفس هلالي نصراوي ولا يعنيها غير ذلك.


وما يعنيني شخصياً هو الدوري السعودي ومصلحته التي يجب أن تراعى قبل أن تراعى مصالح الأندية التي يجب أن تكون جزءا من القرار وليس كل القرار.