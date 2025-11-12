من حق أي نادٍ أن يبحث عن مصالحه.. وأشدد على مصالحه، ومن لا يعرف معنى (البرجماتية) يقرأ بيان النصر ويسمع تصريحات رئيس نادي الهلال وهذا حقهم لكن لماذا الأندية الأخرى على الصامت، أعني الأهلي والاتحاد والقادسية.... إلخ، ففي هذا الصمت المطبق ما يجعلني أسأل هل مصالحكم يمثلها بيان النصر أو تصريحات رئيس الهلال؟
أن نتعاقد مع لاعبين شبان ولا نستفيد منهم فهذا الخطأ بعينه، وحديثي هنا منحاز للمنطق.
بيننا الآن عدد كبير من هؤلاء الشبان المميزين، وينبغي أن نعيد النظر في لائحة استند عليها النصر.
ضخ الملايين في عقود لاعبين دون الاستفادة منهم هذا عبث لا يقره قانون ولا منطق.
أما ما يسمى بالاستثمار فكيف استثمر في لاعب لا يشارك؟
سؤال أرى فيه ما لا يراه بيان النصر الذي انطلق من مبدأ مصلحتي فوق أي اعتبار، وهذا حقهم ومن حقنا عليهم أن يسمعوا وجهات نظرنا التي تتعارض مع برجماتية البيان.
وينبغي على المشرع أن يفتينا في هذه الإشكالية؛ لأنه صاحب الفكرة وهو من أقرها والأعرف منا بمصلحة كرة القدم السعودية.
المشكلة ليست في بيان النصر ولا تصريحات الأمير نواف بن سعد، بل في الأصوات التي أيدت وعارضت، وتلك الأصوات تعاملت مع القضية بنفس هلالي نصراوي ولا يعنيها غير ذلك.
وما يعنيني شخصياً هو الدوري السعودي ومصلحته التي يجب أن تراعى قبل أن تراعى مصالح الأندية التي يجب أن تكون جزءا من القرار وليس كل القرار.
It is the right of any club to seek its interests.. and I emphasize its interests, and those who do not understand the meaning of (pragmatism) should read the statement from Al-Nasr and listen to the statements of the president of Al-Hilal. This is their right, but why are the other clubs silent, I mean Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah.... etc.? In this complete silence, I find myself asking whether your interests are represented by Al-Nasr's statement or the statements of the president of Al-Hilal?
To contract with young players and not benefit from them is the very definition of error, and my discussion here is biased towards logic.
We currently have a large number of these outstanding young players, and we should reconsider the regulations upon which Al-Nasr relied.
Pumping millions into player contracts without benefiting from them is nonsense that neither law nor logic approves.
As for what is called investment, how can one invest in a player who does not participate?
This is a question I see differently than the statement from Al-Nasr, which started from the principle of my interest above any consideration, and this is their right, and it is our right to have them hear our viewpoints that contradict the pragmatism of the statement.
The legislator should enlighten us on this issue; because he is the one who came up with the idea and approved it, and he knows better than us what is in the interest of Saudi football.
The problem is not with Al-Nasr's statement or the statements of Prince Nawaf bin Saad, but rather with the voices that supported and opposed it, and those voices dealt with the issue with a purely Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr perspective and nothing else matters to them.
What concerns me personally is the Saudi league and its interests, which must be prioritized before considering the interests of clubs that should be part of the decision, not the entirety of it.