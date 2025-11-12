It is the right of any club to seek its interests.. and I emphasize its interests, and those who do not understand the meaning of (pragmatism) should read the statement from Al-Nasr and listen to the statements of the president of Al-Hilal. This is their right, but why are the other clubs silent, I mean Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah.... etc.? In this complete silence, I find myself asking whether your interests are represented by Al-Nasr's statement or the statements of the president of Al-Hilal?



To contract with young players and not benefit from them is the very definition of error, and my discussion here is biased towards logic.



We currently have a large number of these outstanding young players, and we should reconsider the regulations upon which Al-Nasr relied.



Pumping millions into player contracts without benefiting from them is nonsense that neither law nor logic approves.



As for what is called investment, how can one invest in a player who does not participate?



This is a question I see differently than the statement from Al-Nasr, which started from the principle of my interest above any consideration, and this is their right, and it is our right to have them hear our viewpoints that contradict the pragmatism of the statement.



The legislator should enlighten us on this issue; because he is the one who came up with the idea and approved it, and he knows better than us what is in the interest of Saudi football.



The problem is not with Al-Nasr's statement or the statements of Prince Nawaf bin Saad, but rather with the voices that supported and opposed it, and those voices dealt with the issue with a purely Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr perspective and nothing else matters to them.



What concerns me personally is the Saudi league and its interests, which must be prioritized before considering the interests of clubs that should be part of the decision, not the entirety of it.