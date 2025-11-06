It was said: "Above every page of mine, there is something of the shadows of clouds or the foam of the sea," said the most prominent writer in France historically, "Victor Hugo." And I say: In the place of my birth, upbringing, and the beginnings of my journey of knowledge (Afeef), there are sensitive stages that have granted me a sufficient reserve of experience, understanding, trials, and awareness. So, how can one of us write with open eyes about a city that was his beginning? And what can he write about a place that uplifted the lives of its people and developed their spirits?

When I recall my upbringing in the city of glasses and civilization (Afeef), I remember a place whose ruins gather in the courtyard of my heart, so I write about it to let my intuition blossom. And when I write about a place unlike any other, except for the discovery of the senses of love, my heart fills with purple threads of longing for enchanting rosy sites. That city, where the back bends with history and civilization that revive the heart, the city that descends upon me, and I cannot escape my attachment to it.

Between those who are sprinkled with joy like a calm perfume, and those whose souls feel a yearning for a city that has denied them years of wandering; a truce from the noise of daily life... and between the humming of escape in dusty streets, and the exchange of memories about enchanting days; the amusement of childhood with jokes and play, sliding over the dust of time... and between places that gathered brothers and loved ones for a long time, and a remaining spot of life; soft sands quietly swallow those whose memories have become perforated.

On a long road we tread in our lives, which we thought would never end; a memory that was our world, so we felt an escalating pain that we did not attempt to resist... In our vital experiences leading to the stage of intellectual giving; hills of memories, joys, and sorrows sneak into our hearts, refreshing the beauty of memory and the reading of life. As for the thirst for the memories of the land and the longing for the memory of the site; there is a pleasure in the taste of a sweet fruit that bestows upon us a hidden joy that does not depart.

In the words of the novelist "Jalal Al-Khawalda": "The real man resembles the ancient civilization"; a proof that a civilization we have no memory of, we do not know. And those who are ungrateful for the favors of their homelands, who deny the memory and memories of the cities in which they grew up; will live with a wandering spirit devoid of joy and human warmth. If forgetting the memories of the cities of birth and upbringing is difficult, gloomy, and bitter; it leaves scars and marks on the journey of days.

"Afeef" city... small in area but large in ambitions:

Location and borders

In the western part of Riyadh, to the north: Al-Qassim, and to the south: Mecca

Area and population

Area: 127,000 km², population: 71,616

International airport

The nearest international airport is in Al-Dawadmi, 150 km away

History and establishment

Modern Afeef was established in the 1920s of the twentieth century