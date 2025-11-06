قيل: «فوق كل صفحة لي هناك شيء من ظلال السحب أو زبد البحر»، قاله أبرز أدباء فرنسا تاريخياً «فكتور هوجو».. وأقول: إن في مكان ولادتي ونشأتي وبدايات رحلة علومي (عفيف) مراحل حساسة، أكسبتني رصيداً كافياً من الخبرة والفهم والتجارب والوعي.. إذن؛ كيف يكتب أحدنا بعينين مفتوحتين عن مدينة كانت له بداية؟، وماذا يكتب عن موضع نهض بحياة أهله وطوَّر أرواحهم.؟

حين أستذكر نشأتي في مدينة النظارة والحضارة (عفيف)؛ أتذكر موضعاً تتجمع أطلاله في باحة قلبي، فأكتب عنه كي يزهر حدسي.. وعندما أكتب عن مكان لا شبيه له سوى اكتشاف حواس الحب؛ يمتلئ قلبي بخيوط أرجوانية من الاشتياق لمواقع وردية خلاَّبة.. تلك المدينة التي ينشدُّ بها الظهر، بتاريخ وحضارة يحييان القلب، المدينة التي تحط عليَّ فلا أستطيع الفكاك من تعلقي بها.

بين من يرشه الفرح كعطر هادئ، ومن تتحسس نفسه توقاً لمدينة منعت عنه سنوات التيه؛ هدنة من صخب الحياة اليومي.. وبين دندنة انفلات في شوارع متربة، وبين تداول ذكريات عن أيام ساحرة؛ تسلية طفولة بالمزاح واللعب، تنزلق فوق تراب الزمان.. وبين أمكنة جمعت إخوة وأحبة ردحاً من الزمان، وبقعة باقية من الحياة؛ رمال ناعمة تبتلع بهدوء من أصبحت ذاكرته مثقوبة.

في طريق طويل نسلكه في حياتنا ظننا أنه لن ينتهي؛ ذكرى كانت هي دنيانا، فشعرنا بألم يتفاقم لم نحاول مقاومته.. وفي تجاربنا الحيوية الموصلة لمرحلة العطاء الفكري؛ هضبات من الذكريات والأفراح والمواجع تتسلل إلى قلوبنا فتنعش جمال الذكرى وقراءة الحياة.. أما في حالة الظمأ لذكريات الأرض والعطش لذكرى الموقع؛ فهناك لذة طعم ثمرة حلوة تضفي علينا حبوراً خفياً لا يرحل.

عند كلام الروائي «جلال الخوالدة»: «الرجل الحقيقي يشبه المدنية العريقة»؛ برهان على أن مدنية لا ذكرى لنا فيها لا نعرفها.. وأولئك العاقون لجمائل أوطانهم، الناكرون لذكرى وذكريات مدن نشأوا وتربوا فيها؛ سوف يعيشون بروح هائمة خالية من البهجة والدفء الإنساني.. فإذا كان نسيان ذكرى مدن المسقط والنشأة صعباً وكئيباً ومُراً؛ فإنه يترك في الروح ندوباً وعلامات في مسيرة الأيام.

«عفيف» المدينة.. صغيرة المساحة كبيرة الطموحات:

الموقع والحدود

بالجزء الغربي للرياض، شمالها: القصيم، وجنوبها: مكة

المساحة والسكان

المساحة: 127 ألف كم2، السكان: 71,616 نسمة

المطار الدولي

أقرب مطار دولي بالدوادمي، على بعد 150 كم

التاريخ والنشأة

نشأت عفيف الحديثة في عشرينيات القرن العشرين