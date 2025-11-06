قيل: «فوق كل صفحة لي هناك شيء من ظلال السحب أو زبد البحر»، قاله أبرز أدباء فرنسا تاريخياً «فكتور هوجو».. وأقول: إن في مكان ولادتي ونشأتي وبدايات رحلة علومي (عفيف) مراحل حساسة، أكسبتني رصيداً كافياً من الخبرة والفهم والتجارب والوعي.. إذن؛ كيف يكتب أحدنا بعينين مفتوحتين عن مدينة كانت له بداية؟، وماذا يكتب عن موضع نهض بحياة أهله وطوَّر أرواحهم.؟
•• •• ••
حين أستذكر نشأتي في مدينة النظارة والحضارة (عفيف)؛ أتذكر موضعاً تتجمع أطلاله في باحة قلبي، فأكتب عنه كي يزهر حدسي.. وعندما أكتب عن مكان لا شبيه له سوى اكتشاف حواس الحب؛ يمتلئ قلبي بخيوط أرجوانية من الاشتياق لمواقع وردية خلاَّبة.. تلك المدينة التي ينشدُّ بها الظهر، بتاريخ وحضارة يحييان القلب، المدينة التي تحط عليَّ فلا أستطيع الفكاك من تعلقي بها.
•• •• ••
بين من يرشه الفرح كعطر هادئ، ومن تتحسس نفسه توقاً لمدينة منعت عنه سنوات التيه؛ هدنة من صخب الحياة اليومي.. وبين دندنة انفلات في شوارع متربة، وبين تداول ذكريات عن أيام ساحرة؛ تسلية طفولة بالمزاح واللعب، تنزلق فوق تراب الزمان.. وبين أمكنة جمعت إخوة وأحبة ردحاً من الزمان، وبقعة باقية من الحياة؛ رمال ناعمة تبتلع بهدوء من أصبحت ذاكرته مثقوبة.
•• •• ••
في طريق طويل نسلكه في حياتنا ظننا أنه لن ينتهي؛ ذكرى كانت هي دنيانا، فشعرنا بألم يتفاقم لم نحاول مقاومته.. وفي تجاربنا الحيوية الموصلة لمرحلة العطاء الفكري؛ هضبات من الذكريات والأفراح والمواجع تتسلل إلى قلوبنا فتنعش جمال الذكرى وقراءة الحياة.. أما في حالة الظمأ لذكريات الأرض والعطش لذكرى الموقع؛ فهناك لذة طعم ثمرة حلوة تضفي علينا حبوراً خفياً لا يرحل.
•• •• ••
عند كلام الروائي «جلال الخوالدة»: «الرجل الحقيقي يشبه المدنية العريقة»؛ برهان على أن مدنية لا ذكرى لنا فيها لا نعرفها.. وأولئك العاقون لجمائل أوطانهم، الناكرون لذكرى وذكريات مدن نشأوا وتربوا فيها؛ سوف يعيشون بروح هائمة خالية من البهجة والدفء الإنساني.. فإذا كان نسيان ذكرى مدن المسقط والنشأة صعباً وكئيباً ومُراً؛ فإنه يترك في الروح ندوباً وعلامات في مسيرة الأيام.
«عفيف» المدينة.. صغيرة المساحة كبيرة الطموحات:
الموقع والحدود
بالجزء الغربي للرياض، شمالها: القصيم، وجنوبها: مكة
المساحة والسكان
المساحة: 127 ألف كم2، السكان: 71,616 نسمة
المطار الدولي
أقرب مطار دولي بالدوادمي، على بعد 150 كم
التاريخ والنشأة
نشأت عفيف الحديثة في عشرينيات القرن العشرين
It was said: "Above every page of mine, there is something of the shadows of clouds or the foam of the sea," said the most prominent writer in France historically, "Victor Hugo." And I say: In the place of my birth, upbringing, and the beginnings of my journey of knowledge (Afeef), there are sensitive stages that have granted me a sufficient reserve of experience, understanding, trials, and awareness. So, how can one of us write with open eyes about a city that was his beginning? And what can he write about a place that uplifted the lives of its people and developed their spirits?
•• •• ••
When I recall my upbringing in the city of glasses and civilization (Afeef), I remember a place whose ruins gather in the courtyard of my heart, so I write about it to let my intuition blossom. And when I write about a place unlike any other, except for the discovery of the senses of love, my heart fills with purple threads of longing for enchanting rosy sites. That city, where the back bends with history and civilization that revive the heart, the city that descends upon me, and I cannot escape my attachment to it.
•• •• ••
Between those who are sprinkled with joy like a calm perfume, and those whose souls feel a yearning for a city that has denied them years of wandering; a truce from the noise of daily life... and between the humming of escape in dusty streets, and the exchange of memories about enchanting days; the amusement of childhood with jokes and play, sliding over the dust of time... and between places that gathered brothers and loved ones for a long time, and a remaining spot of life; soft sands quietly swallow those whose memories have become perforated.
•• •• ••
On a long road we tread in our lives, which we thought would never end; a memory that was our world, so we felt an escalating pain that we did not attempt to resist... In our vital experiences leading to the stage of intellectual giving; hills of memories, joys, and sorrows sneak into our hearts, refreshing the beauty of memory and the reading of life. As for the thirst for the memories of the land and the longing for the memory of the site; there is a pleasure in the taste of a sweet fruit that bestows upon us a hidden joy that does not depart.
•• •• ••
In the words of the novelist "Jalal Al-Khawalda": "The real man resembles the ancient civilization"; a proof that a civilization we have no memory of, we do not know. And those who are ungrateful for the favors of their homelands, who deny the memory and memories of the cities in which they grew up; will live with a wandering spirit devoid of joy and human warmth. If forgetting the memories of the cities of birth and upbringing is difficult, gloomy, and bitter; it leaves scars and marks on the journey of days.
"Afeef" city... small in area but large in ambitions:
Location and borders
In the western part of Riyadh, to the north: Al-Qassim, and to the south: Mecca
Area and population
Area: 127,000 km², population: 71,616
International airport
The nearest international airport is in Al-Dawadmi, 150 km away
History and establishment
Modern Afeef was established in the 1920s of the twentieth century