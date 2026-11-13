Enemies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia believe that Riyadh's commitment to protecting its internal transformation, particularly "Vision 2030," and the necessity of achieving regional stability that this entails, gives them the right to blackmail its leadership into recognizing new realities.

The pillars of the Iranian regime boast about their aggressions against countries in the region. In the euphoria of their media victories that stretch from the Gulf to the United States, they believe that Iran is successfully imposing itself as the region's police force, determining the policies and alliances of Arab countries, and deciding whom to befriend and whom to oppose. From this perspective, Arab restraint and the desire to avoid war become an opportunity that Iran exploits to continue its policy of raising costs and blackmail, as part of its quest to complete its project of regional dominance.

Here, the Houthis enter the scene as Iran's arm, taking center stage today after Hezbollah's defeat in the war and its diminishing power. The Houthis have many objectives; they want to be the police of Yemen, its rulers, and those in authority, and they also want to become the regional Hezbollah after the latter's decline, or at least its fall from regional prominence, at least for now.

The Arabian Gulf is the enemy of the Iranian regime and its proxies because it represents the opposite of its nature and ideology. This is a fact that events have proven beyond debate, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia constitutes the biggest obstacle to the project of weakening this Gulf. Thus, the Iranian regime has been trying for decades to undermine the prestige, weight, and political, economic, and religious role of the Kingdom in the region, and the Kingdom's leadership is well aware of this.

The Kingdom confounds its enemies with its patience and quiet work behind the scenes. Here, the importance of returning to Saudi history and its many lessons becomes evident. Since the establishment of the first Saudi state, through King Abdulaziz's efforts to unify the country, the natural environment of the Arabian Peninsula, its geography, historical circumstances, and power balances have contributed to forming an approach that combines building alliances, managing conflicts, and using force. From this, one can understand the significance of the policy of patience that the Kingdom adopts in its current war, in addition to avoiding being drawn into battles on the enemy's timeline, while maintaining elements of strength and choosing the timing and form of confrontation.

In 1916, British explorer and diplomat Gertrude Bell met King Abdulaziz Al Saud during a phase when the unification of the country had not yet been completed. Bell wrote about the calmness and self-confidence that caught her attention in his personality, considering that he embodies the qualities of a politician, warrior, and ruler all at once. This testimony is one of many historical accounts and writings that deserve study in the context of understanding the history of Saudi rule, and there is not enough space to present them all. The importance of recalling it lies in its opening the door to exploring the relationship between leadership personality and the management of power, as well as the continuity and evolution of this approach through pivotal moments in the Kingdom's history up to the present day.

Many today, among the Kingdom's allies, adversaries, and enemies, wonder about its policy in confronting the Houthi aggressions and their crossing of red lines. History and its witnesses tell us much, including that the Kingdom knows well how to deal with political changes and shifts in alliances and maps, but on its own terms and timing. This leads to the hypothesis that it will not accept any settlement or political agreement before imposing military deterrence.

The Kingdom is perplexing. But the confusion lies with those who think that patience is the opposite of strength. These individuals do not understand the nature and history of the Kingdom.