The 1936 elections marked a turning point in American political history. Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt was re-elected, and his party gained a historic majority in the Senate with 75 seats and another historic majority in the House of Representatives with 334 seats. With the onset of World War II, it was believed that the Democratic Party would dominate the American political scene for decades to come. However, the 1952 elections ended the Democratic Party's dominance, marking a significant rise for the Republican Party with the election of Republican Dwight Eisenhower as president and the Republican Party's control over both the Senate and the House. This began a new chapter in American political history, characterized by a rotation between the two parties in the presidency and both houses of Congress, under an electoral balance where if one party was granted the trifecta, it would likely lose one or both houses within two years. The midterm elections followed this pattern, as the Republican Party won the presidency in the 2024 elections and gained majorities in both the House and the Senate. In fact, 6 out of 9 Supreme Court justices are conservatives, a rare occurrence, and the Republican Party lost its majority in both houses in the 2026 midterm elections.

In presidential elections and congressional elections, American political activity is marked by its own dynamics and temporal limits. Any ideological proposal or political novelty is quickly overshadowed by a new ideological proposal or political novelty. The progressive movement emerged in the early 20th century within the Republican Party before becoming an independent party in the 1912 elections, led by Republican/Progressive President Theodore Roosevelt, who, along with President McKinley, set America on the historical path to becoming a great power. The progressive movement then expanded to the Democratic Party through President Wilson and later President Franklin Roosevelt, before the progressive movement waned, giving way to the moderate liberal movement during the Kennedy/Johnson era, which also receded. The conservative movement, led by Ronald Reagan, then rose, only to stumble and fragment, allowing the neoconservative movement to dominate the scene with George W. Bush before it faded into near obscurity. The progressive movement resurfaced from the ashes of crises with the arrival of Obama, then lay dormant, while the MAGA movement emerged with Trump, which had its initial roots in Pat Buchanan. The midterm elections marked a sharp decline for the MAGA movement and the dominance of the progressive movement, which now constitutes 45% of the Democratic Party. The current progressive movement is no longer akin to the progressive movement championed by Theodore Roosevelt in the early 20th century; despite its five main directions, it has shifted to the left, even further to the far left, and has become deeply entrenched in socialism, leading Vice President J.D. Vance to say, "I fear the next president will be a socialist," and the Democratic Party has lost much of its moderation and some of its liberalism. There is no doubt that we are in an era of the progressive movement with its leftist tendencies. Is this concerning for American foreign policy? The answer is yes, but it is a temporary concern because the continuity of American political activity tends to push political extremism out of the scene through the ballot box, redirecting the compass, bridging divides, and overcoming sharp polarization, without exercising guardianship or exclusion, thus preventing the more severe return to a new civil war or the rise of voices demanding the legitimacy of independence for certain states, which would hinder the continuity of the United States as the leading superpower.