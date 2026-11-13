شكّلت انتخابات 1936 علامة فارقة في التاريخ السياسي الأمريكي.. تم إعادة انتخاب الرئيس الديمقراطي فرانكلين روزفلت وسيطر حزبه على الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ برقم تاريخي 75 مقعداً وعلى مجلس النواب برقم تاريخي آخر 334 مقعداً، فظن ومع بوادر حرب عالمية ثانية أن الحزب الديمقراطي سوف يهيمن على المشهد الأمريكي لعقود قادمة. أتت انتخابات 1952 لتنهي هيمنة الحزب الديمقراطي في صعود كبير للحزب الجمهوري بانتخاب الجمهوري إيزنهاور رئيساً وهيمنة الحزب الجمهوري على مجلسَي الشيوخ والنواب، ويبدأ فصل جديد من التاريخ السياسي الأمريكي؛ التناوب بين الحزبين في الرئاسة ومجلسَي النواب والشيوخ في ظل توازن انتخابي إذا منحت الثلاثية لحزب على الأغلب بعدها بعامين يتم تجرد الحزب من أحد المجلسين أو كلاهما، ولم تخرج الانتخابات النصفية عن هذا النسق، فقد منح الحزب الجمهوري الرئاسة في انتخابات 2024 والأغلبية في مجلسَي النواب والشيوخ، بل إن 6 من أصل 9 من أعضاء المحكمة العليا من المحافظين وهي رباعية نادرة الحدوث، وتم تجريد الحزب الجمهوري من أغلبيته في مجلسَي الشيوخ والنواب في الانتخابات النصفية 2026.

في الانتخابات الرئاسية وانتخابات الكونجرس يحضر الحراك السياسي الأمريكي بصناعته الخاصة وسقفه الزمني، فأي طرح أيديولوجي أو بدعة سياسية سرعان ما يقصيه طرح أيديولوجي جديد أو بدعة سياسية جديدة؛ فلقد نشأ التيار التقدمي في بداية القرن العشرين في معقل الحزب الجمهوري قبل أن يصبح حزباً مستقلاً في انتخابات 1912 وقاده الرئيس الجمهوري/التقدمي ثيودور روزفلت وهو مع الرئيس ماكينلي من وضعا أمريكا في المسار التاريخي للصعود كدولة عظمى، ثم توسع التيار التقدمي ليصل مداه للحزب الديمقراطي عن طريق الرئيس ويلسون ثم الرئيس فرانكلين روزفلت ليخبو بعدها التيار التقدمي، ويتوهج التيار الليبرالي المعتدل في حقبة كينيدي/جونسون ثم يتراجع، ويبزغ نجم التيار المحافظ الذي قاده رونالد ريغن ثم يتعثر ويتشظى، ليسيطر على المشهد تيار المحافظين الجدد مع جورج بوش الابن ثم يتلاشى إلى حد الاختفاء، ليعود من ركام الأزمات التيار التقدمي مع وصول أوباما ثم يكمن، ويصنع تيار ماغا مع ترمب والذي وضع نواة التيار الأولى بات بوكانان لتشكّل الانتخابات النصفية التراجع الحاد لتيار ماغا وهيمنة التيار التقدمي، والذي أصبح يشكّل 45% من الحزب الديمقراطي. لم يعد التيار التقدّمي الحالي يشبه التيار التقدّمي الذي دفع به في بداية القرن العشرين ثيودور روزفلت، تحوّل التيار رغم تعدد توجهاته الخمسة الرئيسية إلى اليسار، بل ذهب أبعد من ذلك إلى أقصى اليسار وأصبح موغلاً بالاشتراكية حتى قال جي دي فانس نائب الرئيس (أخشى أن يكون الرئيس القادم اشتراكي) وفقد الحزب الديمقراطي الكثير من اعتداله وبعض ليبراليته. لا شك أننا أمام حقبة التيار التقدّمي بيساريته.. هل هذا مقلق في ملفات السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية؟ الجواب نعم، ولكنه قلق مرحلي لأن ديمومة الحراك السياسي الأمريكي يخرج التطرف السياسي من المشهد عبر صناديق الاقتراع ويعيد توجيه البوصلة وتجسير الهوة وتجاوز الاستقطابات الحادة، دون ممارسة الوصاية أو الإقصاء، مانعاً ما هو أشد ضراوة العودة لحرب أهلية جديدة، أو ارتفاع أصوات لها مشروعيتها مطالبة باستقلال بعض الولايات، ومن ثم إعاقة استمرارية الولايات المتحدة قوة عظمى أولى.