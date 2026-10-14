We do not need anyone to test our patience, for through this patience we establish a foundation and respect our discourse.



And we do not need anyone to test us in our homeland, for we live in it and it lives in us, but if (the drum of the spears beats) we die and die for its sake.



The Houthis, like others, are a dirty tool planted among the people of the land to execute an agenda, nothing more.



National leaders and the people of the nation work as one to uproot this malignant tumor and restore Yemen of civilization and history to its people.



The world, with its various geographies, has realized that this group has no place among a world that aspires to coexistence away from wars.



There are those who deal with the file of this terrorist militia with a policy of the art of the possible, even though they do not know the possible nor its art.



Does Iran and its arms know that the Arab and Islamic world realizes that everything happening serves Israel, and in this service lies the death of the Palestinian cause?



They know, but they hide it under the slogan of death to America, death to Israel.



(2)



Al-Ahli won against Al-Wasl quietly, and this is natural, for with all due respect to Al-Wasl, it is difficult for them to keep up with Al-Ahli.



I liked the overall atmosphere of the match; it was not diminished by the challenges that preceded the match, and the players paid no attention to them.



The problem that we need to find a solution for lies with coach Marino Pusic; I still see him as far less than Al-Ahli.



Flash:



“In two words,” I can summarize everything I have learned from life: “Life goes on.”



Poet Robert Frost.