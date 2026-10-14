لا نحتاج إلى من يختبر صبرنا، فنحن من خلال هذا الصبر نرسي قاعدة ونحترم خطابنا.


ولا نحتاج لمن يختبرنا في وطن، فنحن نعيش به ويعيش فينا، لكن إن (دندنت طبلة الحراب) نموت ونموت على شأنه.


الحوثي كما غيره أداة قذرة زرع بين أصحاب الأرض لينفذ أجندة ليس إلا.


قادة وطني وأهل وطني يعملون صفاً واحداً لاجتثاث هذا الورم الخبيث وإعادة يمن الحضارة والتاريخ إلى أهله.


العالم بمختلف جغرافيته أدرك أن هذه الفئة لا موقع لها بين عالم يتطلع إلى العيش المشترك بعيداً عن الحروب.


هناك من يتعامل مع ملف هذه المليشيا الإرهابية بسياسة فن الممكن مع أنهم لا يعرفوا الممكن ولا فنه.


هل تعلم إيران وأذرعتها أن العالم العربي والإسلامي يدرك أن كل ما يحدث خدمة لإسرائيل وفي هذه الخدمة موت للقضية الفلسطينية.


هم يعلمون، لكن يخفون ذلك تحت شعار الموت لأمريكا، الموت لإسرائيل.


(2)


كسب الأهلي الوصل بهدوء وهذا طبيعي، فمع احترامي للوصل صعب أن يجاري الأهلي.


أعجبني في المباراة جوها العام لم تقتص منه التحديات التي سبقت المباراة ولم يعرها اللاعبون أي اهتمام.


المشكلة التي يجب أن نلاقي لها حلا تكمن في الكوتش مارينو بوسيتش ما زلت أراه أقل بكثير من الأهلي.


ومضة:


‏«في كلمتين» يمكنني تلخيص كل ما تعلمته من الحياة أن: «الحياة مستمرة»..


‏الشاعر روبرت فروست.