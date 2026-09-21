أمريكا مع إيران مثل الذي يعاقب الأب المؤذي ويترك أولاده الأشقياء يعيثون فساداً في نواحي الآخرين، يتشدد مع الرأس الذي يفكر، ويتساهل مع الأطراف التي تنفذ أفكاره. هكذا يبدو الأمر عملياً، وهكذا يقول الواقع الذي يحدث الآن بالنسبة لما يقوم به الحوثيون في باب المندب والساحل الغربي اليمني.

يوم أمس، نشرت وكالة (أ ف ب) للأخبار عن مصادر مؤكدة، أن أفراداً من الحرس الثوري الإيراني سافروا من الحديدة إلى المخا، ومنها إلى باب المندب؛ للقيام بتركيب رادارات في المضيق تمكنهم من السيطرة الرقابية عليه، ورادارات أخرى في جزيرة (زقر) المتاخمة للمضيق، بالإضافة إلى حفر أنفاق قبالة المخا لاستخدامها في العمليات العسكرية وتخزين الأسلحة والمعدات. وهذا يدل على أن خبراء الحرس الثوري يسرحون ويمرحون في تلك المنطقة، ويقومون بأعمالهم على المكشوف، لتثبيت الواقع الذي فرضوه.

في المقابل، لا نسمع سوى التصريحات المتوالية مما يُسمّى بالمجتمع الدولي عن خطورة الوضع في باب المندب، وتأثيره على أمان خطوط الملاحة البحرية وانعكاسه على اقتصادات العالم وإمدادات الطاقة. التصريحات نفسها كنّا نسمعها في بداية أزمة مضيق هرمز، لكن الوضع هذه المرة أخطر؛ لأنه تم الاتفاق بين الحوثيين وأمريكا على ضمان مرور الناقلات والسفن الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، وما عداهم لا يهم، وهنا يتضح تقديم المصالح الخاصة على مصلحة العالم بأجمعه.

الوضع في غاية الخطورة عندما يُسمح لمليشيا تحت تصنيف الجماعات الإرهابية، أو بالأصح، النظام الإيراني الثوري الذي يهدد أمن المنطقة بأذرعه، أن يسيطر على مضيق حيوي عالمي. نحن إزاء ذلك أمام فوضى غير مسبوقة، وأمام ازدواجية فاضحة بين ما يقوله المجتمع الدولي وما يحدث في الواقع.