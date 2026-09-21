America's relationship with Iran is like that of a father punishing a troublesome child while allowing the mischievous siblings to wreak havoc on others; it is strict with the head that thinks and lenient with the sides that execute its ideas. This is how the situation appears practically, and this is what the current reality shows regarding the actions of the Houthis in Bab al-Mandab and the western Yemeni coast.

Yesterday, the AFP news agency reported from confirmed sources that members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard traveled from Hodeidah to Mocha, and from there to Bab al-Mandab; to install radars in the strait that enable them to maintain surveillance over it, as well as other radars on Zaqr Island adjacent to the strait, in addition to digging tunnels off the coast of Mocha for use in military operations and storing weapons and equipment. This indicates that Revolutionary Guard experts are freely operating in that area, carrying out their activities openly to solidify the reality they have imposed.

In contrast, we only hear successive statements from what is called the international community about the dangers of the situation in Bab al-Mandab, its impact on the safety of maritime navigation lines, and its repercussions on the world's economies and energy supplies. We heard the same statements at the beginning of the Hormuz Strait crisis, but the situation this time is more dangerous; because an agreement has been reached between the Houthis and America to ensure the passage of American and Israeli tankers and ships, while the rest do not matter, and here it becomes clear that private interests are being prioritized over the interest of the entire world.

The situation is extremely dangerous when a militia classified as a terrorist group, or rather, the Iranian revolutionary regime that threatens the security of the region with its arms, is allowed to control a vital global strait. We are facing unprecedented chaos and a blatant double standard between what the international community says and what is happening in reality.