The quantity of reading has generally increased; in the age of digital communication, people read a larger number of words through messages and comments, but it is significantly less when considering the importance and quality of the content.

Thus, the future of reading will not be about the disappearance of books, but rather the division of reading into two types: there is fast reading, which will die out, as 90% of what we used to read in news, summaries, explanations, and articles will be read and summarized for you by artificial intelligence in 20 seconds. You won’t need to read 10 articles to understand a topic; you will simply request the summary. Here, reading loses its value as "information" and knowledge.

And then there is deep reading, which will become a precious luxury. Books that do not just provide information but change the way you think, such as great novels, philosophy, poetry, and history written in a literary style, will become more valuable.

Why? Because it is the only thing that artificial intelligence cannot summarize without killing it. You cannot summarize Dostoevsky or Naguib Mahfouz in 5 points, for example.

Therefore, I expect three fundamental transformations: reading will become an act of resistance... just as people now pay to go to a retreat without their phones, people will pay to read a complete book slowly, as a mental exercise against distraction.

Printed books will survive, while digital ones will die. The printed format will be associated with focus and prestige. The screen has become associated with artificial intelligence and quick summarization. The new writer will be a "person" not a "source of information." You will not read someone because they know more than artificial intelligence, but because you trust their taste and unique human experience. Reading will become a purely personal and very distinctive relationship at the same time.

The real danger is not that we will stop reading, but that we will forget why we were reading in the first place. We did not read to know more; we read to become deeper. And depth is the rare currency in the age of artificial intelligence.