زادت مساحة القراءة بشكل عام من الناحية الكمية، فالإنسان في عصر التواصل الرقمي يقرأ كماً أكبر من الكلمات ما بين الرسائل والتعليقات ولكنها أقل بكثير إذا ما احتسبت من ناحية أهمية وجودة المضمون.

وبالتالي مستقبل القراءة لن يكون في اختفاء الكتاب، بل في انقسام القراءة إلى نوعين: هناك القراءة السريعة، وهذه ستموت، فهناك 90% مما كنا نقرأه من أخبار، ملخصات، شروحات، مقالات سيقرأه عنك الذكاء الاصطناعي ويلخصه في 20 ثانية. ولن تحتاج أن تقرأ 10 مقالات لتفهم موضوع، فقط ستطلب الخلاصة. هنا القراءة تفقد قيمتها كـ«معلومة» ومعرفة.

وهناك القراءة العميقة، وهي التي ستصبح ترفاً ثميناً، فالكتب التي لا تعطيك معلومة، بل تغيّر طريقة تفكيرك كالرواية العظيمة، الفلسفة، الشعر، التاريخ المكتوب بأسلوب أدبي هذه النوعية ستصبح أكثر قيمة.

لماذا؟ لأنها الشيء الوحيد الذي لا يستطيع الذكاء الاصطناعي أن يلخصه دون أن يقتله. لا يمكنك تلخيص دوستويفسكي أو نجيب محفوظ في 5 نقاط مثلاً.

لذلك أتوقع أن تحصل ثلاثة تحولات أساسية وهي أن القراءة ستصبح فعل مقاومة.. مثلما أن الناس الآن تدفع لتذهب إلى معتكف بلا جوالات، سيدفع الناس ليقرأوا كتاباً كاملاً ببطء، كتمرين ذهني ضد التشتت.

الكتاب الورقي سينجو، الرقمي سيموت. فالورقي سيرتبط بالتركيز والهيبة. والشاشة أصبحت مرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي والتلخيص السريع. الكاتب الجديد سيكون «شخصاً» لا «مصدر معلومة». لن تقرأ لشخص لأنه يعرف أكثر من الذكاء الاصطناعي، بل لأنك تثق في ذوقه وتجربته الإنسانية الخاصة والفريدة. القراءة ستصبح علاقة شخصية بحتة ومميزة جداً في نفس الوقت.

الخطر الحقيقي ليس أننا سنتوقف عن القراءة، بل أننا سننسى لماذا كنا نقرأ أصلاً. لم نكن نقرأ لنعرف أكثر، كنا نقرأ لنصبح أكثر عمقاً. والعمق هو العملة النادرة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.