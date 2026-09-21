تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
اليوم الوطني هو تذكير بالذات، وتكون كبيراً بذاتك. فالمصالح الوطنية لكل دولة قد تتعارض مع مصالحك، فالتنسيق بين الدول ليس بالضرورة يحقق أهدافك، ربما تكون محصلته الإضرار بأهدافك.
ولأننا مستهدفون من دول وأفراد، يكون الحرص من العدو والصديق في درجة واحدة، ولأن السياسة متقلبة، والمصالحة متغيرة لا تركن لأي اتفاقية كُتبت، فالواقع هو المكتوب، ووفق الواقع تكون الغاية في تحقيق مصالحك.
هذا ليس درساً للساسة، وإنما خبرة التاريخ، التي تستوجب معرفتها لدى الشعوب كأفراد، بينما قيادتنا تتحرك وفق المنظور لتحقيق المصالح الوطنية، وعلينا كأفراد حماية وطننا بالوعي والإدراك لما يدار في الواقع ضد وطننا، والوعي يستوجب معرفة الخيوط المتشابكة المستهدفة وطننا بالقول أو الفعل.
الفعل المستهدف لوطننا تكفل به الجيش، أما الأقوال فعلينا التكفل بدحر كل قول خبيث يمس لحمتنا الوطنية، أو التشكيك في إستراتيجيتنا المستقبلية. وعلينا استيعاب أننا دولة مستهدفة في خيراتها ووجودها. ومن يقرأ كتب أو أفكار الأعداء سوف يجد أن نصوصهم الصريحة قائمة على استعدائهم لوجودنا وما نملكه من خيرات سواء كانت خيرات وثروات طبيعية أو أمناً جغرافياً.
في السياسة لا تثق بصديق أو عدو مهما ظهر منه من موالاة أو احتكاك أو صداقة مشروطة أو عداوة ظاهرة.
دام عزك يا وطن.
The National Day is a reminder of oneself, and to be great in your own right. The national interests of each country may conflict with your own interests, and coordination between countries does not necessarily achieve your goals; it may result in harming your objectives.
And because we are targeted by countries and individuals, the caution from both enemy and friend is at the same level. Since politics is volatile and reconciliation is variable, do not rely on any agreement that has been written; the reality is what is written, and according to reality, the goal is to achieve your interests.
This is not a lesson for politicians, but rather a lesson from history that individuals in societies must be aware of. Meanwhile, our leadership acts according to the perspective of achieving national interests, and we as individuals must protect our homeland with awareness and understanding of what is being plotted against it. Awareness requires knowing the tangled threads targeting our country through words or actions.
The targeted actions against our homeland are taken care of by the army, while we must take it upon ourselves to counter every malicious word that affects our national unity or casts doubt on our future strategy. We must understand that we are a targeted nation in terms of our resources and existence. Those who read the books or ideas of our enemies will find that their explicit texts are based on their hostility towards our existence and what we possess in terms of resources, whether they are natural wealth or geographical security.
In politics, do not trust a friend or enemy, no matter how loyal or friendly they may seem, or how conditional their friendship or apparent enmity is.
Long live your glory, O homeland.