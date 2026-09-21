اليوم الوطني هو تذكير بالذات، وتكون كبيراً بذاتك. فالمصالح الوطنية لكل دولة قد تتعارض مع مصالحك، فالتنسيق بين الدول ليس بالضرورة يحقق أهدافك، ربما تكون محصلته الإضرار بأهدافك.

ولأننا مستهدفون من دول وأفراد، يكون الحرص من العدو والصديق في درجة واحدة، ولأن السياسة متقلبة، والمصالحة متغيرة لا تركن لأي اتفاقية كُتبت، فالواقع هو المكتوب، ووفق الواقع تكون الغاية في تحقيق مصالحك.

هذا ليس درساً للساسة، وإنما خبرة التاريخ، التي تستوجب معرفتها لدى الشعوب كأفراد، بينما قيادتنا تتحرك وفق المنظور لتحقيق المصالح الوطنية، وعلينا كأفراد حماية وطننا بالوعي والإدراك لما يدار في الواقع ضد وطننا، والوعي يستوجب معرفة الخيوط المتشابكة المستهدفة وطننا بالقول أو الفعل.

الفعل المستهدف لوطننا تكفل به الجيش، أما الأقوال فعلينا التكفل بدحر كل قول خبيث يمس لحمتنا الوطنية، أو التشكيك في إستراتيجيتنا المستقبلية. وعلينا استيعاب أننا دولة مستهدفة في خيراتها ووجودها. ومن يقرأ كتب أو أفكار الأعداء سوف يجد أن نصوصهم الصريحة قائمة على استعدائهم لوجودنا وما نملكه من خيرات سواء كانت خيرات وثروات طبيعية أو أمناً جغرافياً.

في السياسة لا تثق بصديق أو عدو مهما ظهر منه من موالاة أو احتكاك أو صداقة مشروطة أو عداوة ظاهرة.

دام عزك يا وطن.