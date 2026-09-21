The National Day is a reminder of oneself, and to be great in your own right. The national interests of each country may conflict with your own interests, and coordination between countries does not necessarily achieve your goals; it may result in harming your objectives.

And because we are targeted by countries and individuals, the caution from both enemy and friend is at the same level. Since politics is volatile and reconciliation is variable, do not rely on any agreement that has been written; the reality is what is written, and according to reality, the goal is to achieve your interests.

This is not a lesson for politicians, but rather a lesson from history that individuals in societies must be aware of. Meanwhile, our leadership acts according to the perspective of achieving national interests, and we as individuals must protect our homeland with awareness and understanding of what is being plotted against it. Awareness requires knowing the tangled threads targeting our country through words or actions.

The targeted actions against our homeland are taken care of by the army, while we must take it upon ourselves to counter every malicious word that affects our national unity or casts doubt on our future strategy. We must understand that we are a targeted nation in terms of our resources and existence. Those who read the books or ideas of our enemies will find that their explicit texts are based on their hostility towards our existence and what we possess in terms of resources, whether they are natural wealth or geographical security.

In politics, do not trust a friend or enemy, no matter how loyal or friendly they may seem, or how conditional their friendship or apparent enmity is.

Long live your glory, O homeland.