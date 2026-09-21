كأنّ هذه الأرض الطيبة المباركة كانت «تخبّئُ أسرارها»، وتطوي في جوفها البشارات لميقات معلوم، وساعة مقدّرة فرحاً بمثقال «الرؤية»، لتتفجّر الطاقات وعداً، وتشتعل الهمم عطاءً، ويحلّق الوطن سامقاً في آفاق كانت تبدو مستحيلة، وضرباً من خيالٍ؛ فغدت واقعاً معيشاً، وسطور إنجاز نراه رأي العين، بين دهشة وافتخار وزهو واعتزاز... فأعظِمْ بها من «رؤية» شطبت من قاموس حياتنا مفردة «مستحيل»، واستبدلتها بالممكن، على مطايا «همة حتى القمة».

فبالأمس القريب، حملت مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية في الدورة (70) للمؤتمر العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية (IAEA)، في العاصمة النمساوية فيينا، البشارة باكتشافات معدنية غاية في الأهمية بالنسبة للمملكة، والعالم أجمع.

حملها إعلان وزير الطاقة، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، أمام العالم أجمع، بالقول: «كشفت أعمال الاستكشاف والدراسات الجيولوجية في مشروع جبل صايد في منطقة المدينة المنورة عن موارد تقديرية تبلغ نحو (110) ملايين طن من الخام، الذي يحتوي على تركيزات مرتفعة من المعادن الأرضية النادرة؛ خاصة العناصر الثقيلة منها، مصحوبة بتركيزات واعدة من اليورانيوم، الأمر الذي يضع هذا المشروع بين أهم مواقع المعادن الأرضية النادرة الجاري تطويرها على مستوى العالم».

وأضاف: «وقد تعزّز هذا التوجه خلال زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في نوفمبر من عام 2025؛ حيث وقّع البلدان إطاراً للتعاون في مجال المعادن الحرجة، وتأمين سلاسل الإمدادات، أعقبته شراكة بين شركتَيْ «معادن» - وهي شركة سعودية رئيسية في عملية التعدين - وشركة إم بي ميتيريالز (MP Materials) الأمريكية، لتطوير قدرات فصل ومعالجة المعادن الأرضية النادرة، وإنتاج اليورانيوم المصاحب».

فأوّل ما يلفت النّظر في إعلان المملكة عن هذا الاكتشاف الجيولوجي المهم، أنه جاء في محفل عالمي، منطوياً على رسالة واضحة للمجتمع الدولي مفادها أن استكشاف واستغلال اليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة في المملكة يتم بشفافية مطلقة، وتحت مظلة العمل المشترك مع المنظمات الدولية، تأكيداً على الالتزام بالاستخدام السلمي والآمن للتقنيات النووية، وهو ما درجت على تأكيده المملكة منذ الإعلان عن عزمها استغلال الطاقة النووية لأغراض سلمية، ليبقى استغلال المملكة لمواردها التي أعلنت عنها تحت دائرة الضوء، تلبية لطموحها المشروع في إدخال الطاقة النووية السلمية ضمن مزيج الطاقة الوطني لإنتاج الكهرباء وتحلية المياه، بما يعني بداهة انتقالها من مرحلة التخطيط إلى امتلاك المواد الخام محلياً.

هذا الأمر الذي يعزّز أمن الطاقة لديها ويمنحها استقلالية كاملة في تأمين الوقود النووي لمفاعلاتها المستقبلية دون الاعتماد الكلي على الاستيراد، غير غافلة كذلك الشراكة العالمية في ذلك، فما نوّه عنه وزير الطاقة، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، من اتفاقية بين «معادن» وشركة «إم بي ميتيريالز» الأمريكية يمثّل خطوة تنفيذية متقدمة لتوطين تقنيات فصل ومعالجة العناصر الأرضية النادرة واليورانيوم، وهذا بدوره يضمن للمملكة الحصول على أعلى المعايير التقنية والأمنية المتوافقة مع متطلبات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية (IAEA).

وإذا توسّعنا في النظر إلى المترتبات الاقتصادية المنتظرة من هذا الإعلان المبشّر، فإننا أمام تحوّل استراتيجي وجوهري، فامتلاك المملكة 110 ملايين طن من الخام الغني بالمعادن الأرضية النادرة واليورانيوم يمثل مرتكزاً اقتصادياً في غاية الأهمية لدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة القديرة، وسيقصّر من أمد العديد من مشروعاتها، ويسرّع من وتيرة الإنتاج، ويفتح آفاقاً اقتصادية وصناعية جديدة تتناسب والاستفادة من هذه المكتشفات من المعادن الأرضية النادرة الثقيلة، كونها تُمثّل عصب صناعات متقدمة مثل: الرقائق الإلكترونية، وبطاريات السيارات الكهربائية، والمحركات التوربينية، وغيرها من الصناعات التي لم تعرفها المملكة من قبل؛ ولهذا فإنّ الاكتشاف لا يخدم البرنامج النووي فحسب، بل يضع المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً ومتحكّماً في سلاسل الإمداد العالمية لهذه المعادن، ممّا يعزّز نفوذها الاقتصادي في صناعات المستقبل، ويموضع قطاع التعدين بوصفه ركيزة ثالثة للصناعة السعودية، بجانب النفط والبتروكيماويات.

إنّ من المهم أن تنهض همم السعوديين جميعاً، لنستشعر كلنا أن واقعاً جديداً يفرض نفسه، ويتطلب تغيير كثير من المفاهيم القديمة، فمن الواجب؛ بل ومن الضروري، أن يكون الكادر السعودي المؤهّل حاضراً في كلّ مراحل الاستفادة القصوى من هذه المكتشفات المعدنية، سواء في مراحل الرصد، أو الاستخلاص، أو المعالجة، وصولاً إلى مراحل التصنيع، فإن لم يكن ثمة غنًى عن الشركات العالمية في راهن الوقت، فلا أقلّ من مشاركة سعودية لاكتساب الخبرة، والمضي نحو توطين هذه الصناعات بالكامل مستقبلاً، وهو أمر لن يكون ميسوراً ما لم تركّز الجامعات في كلّياتها العلمية والتطبيقية على المعارف الحديثة، وتعمل على تطوير مناهجها، وتحفيز النوابغ من الطلاب على الانخراط في هذه التخصصات المهمة، وتدريب الكوادر الوسيطة بشكل مستمر، وفتح نوافذ الابتعاث مع الجامعات العالمية في هذه التخصصات المهمة، فبهذا وحده سيكون للمملكة شأن، وأيّ شأن، في صناعات كنا لزمن عالة على الآخرين فيها، وسوقاً للاستهلاك فقط، لكننا مع «الرؤية» ماضون نحو قلب المعادلة، والتأكيد على قدرة المملكة في المنافسة عالمياً في قطاعات جديدة، وبشكل مؤثر وحيوي، بإذن الله.

حفظ الله لنا هذا الوطن وبارك في قيادته، والحمد لله رب العالمين.