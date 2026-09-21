It seems that this blessed and good land was "hiding its secrets," and concealing within it the tidings for a known time, and a predetermined hour of joy with the weight of "vision," to unleash energies as a promise, ignite ambitions as a contribution, and let the homeland soar high in horizons that seemed impossible, a kind of fantasy; thus, it became a lived reality, and lines of achievement we see with our own eyes, amidst amazement, pride, and glory... So, let us exalt this "vision" that has erased the term "impossible" from the dictionary of our lives, replacing it with the possible, on the steeds of "determination to the summit."

Recently, the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the 70th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Austrian capital, Vienna, carried the tidings of mineral discoveries of utmost importance for the Kingdom and the entire world.

This was announced by the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, before the whole world, stating: "Exploration activities and geological studies in the Jabal Sayid project in the Madinah region revealed estimated resources of about 110 million tons of ore, which contains high concentrations of rare earth elements; especially the heavy elements, accompanied by promising concentrations of uranium, which places this project among the most important rare earth mineral sites being developed globally."

He added: "This direction was further reinforced during the visit of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, to the United States in November 2025; where the two countries signed a framework for cooperation in the field of critical minerals and securing supply chains, followed by a partnership between the Saudi company 'Ma'aden' - a major player in the mining process - and the American company MP Materials, to develop capabilities for separating and processing rare earth minerals and producing associated uranium."

What first catches the eye in the Kingdom's announcement of this important geological discovery is that it came in a global forum, encompassing a clear message to the international community that the exploration and exploitation of uranium and critical minerals in the Kingdom is being conducted with absolute transparency, under the umbrella of joint work with international organizations, affirming the commitment to the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technologies, which the Kingdom has consistently emphasized since announcing its intention to exploit nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, allowing the Kingdom's exploitation of the resources it announced to remain in the spotlight, fulfilling its legitimate ambition to incorporate peaceful nuclear energy into the national energy mix for electricity generation and water desalination, which inherently means its transition from the planning stage to owning raw materials locally.

This matter enhances its energy security and grants it complete independence in securing nuclear fuel for its future reactors without total reliance on imports, while not neglecting global partnerships in this regard. What the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, mentioned about the agreement between 'Ma'aden' and the American company MP Materials represents an advanced executive step to localize the technologies for separating and processing rare earth elements and uranium, which in turn ensures that the Kingdom obtains the highest technical and security standards in line with the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

If we expand our view to the expected economic implications of this promising announcement, we are faced with a strategic and fundamental transformation. The Kingdom's possession of 110 million tons of ore rich in rare earth minerals and uranium represents an extremely important economic cornerstone to support the objectives of the Kingdom's ambitious vision, which will shorten the duration of many of its projects, accelerate the pace of production, and open new economic and industrial horizons that are compatible with and benefit from these discoveries of heavy rare earth minerals, as they represent the backbone of advanced industries such as: electronic chips, electric vehicle batteries, turbine engines, and other industries that the Kingdom has not known before; thus, this discovery serves not only the nuclear program but also positions the Kingdom as a key player and controller in the global supply chains for these minerals, enhancing its economic influence in future industries, and positioning the mining sector as a third pillar of the Saudi industry, alongside oil and petrochemicals.

It is important for all Saudis to rise to the occasion, to feel that a new reality is imposing itself, requiring a change in many old concepts. It is necessary; indeed, it is essential, that qualified Saudi personnel be present at all stages of maximizing the benefits from these mineral discoveries, whether in the stages of monitoring, extraction, processing, or reaching the manufacturing stages. If there is no alternative to global companies at this time, there should at least be Saudi participation to gain experience and move towards fully localizing these industries in the future. This will not be feasible unless universities focus in their scientific and applied colleges on modern knowledge, work on developing their curricula, and motivate talented students to engage in these important specializations, continuously train intermediate cadres, and open scholarship windows with global universities in these important fields. Only in this way will the Kingdom have a significant role, and what a role it will be, in industries where we were once dependent on others, merely a market for consumption. But with the "vision," we are moving towards reversing the equation, affirming the Kingdom's ability to compete globally in new sectors, in an impactful and vital manner, God willing.

May God preserve this homeland for us and bless its leadership, and praise be to God, the Lord of the worlds.