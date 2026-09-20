في قرار أصدرته وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، يلزم أصحاب العمل بإبلاغ المتقدمين على الشواغر الوظيفية بنتيجة تقديمهم، وذلك خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من تاريخ اجراء المقابلة الوظيفية.

واعتبرت الوزارة عدم التقيد بهذا القرار يعد مخالفة صريحة لأحكام نظام العمل والقرارات الوزارية المنظمة له.

من الناحية الشكلية، يعتبر هذا القرار مهماً من حيث الشفافية بنتائج المقابلات ولكن اعتقد أن فترة الانتظار التي تمتد لشهر لمعرفة نتيجة المقابلة طويلة جداً وقد تكون الوظيفة ذهبت لشخص آخر وداوم عليها وهناك العشرات ينتظرون اتصال الفوز والقبول بهذه الوظيفة، أتوقع أن مدة عشرة أيام كافية لمعرفة النتيجة ولكننا نعرف أنه إذا مر يوم أو يومان وبالكثير أسبوع فالوظيفية المقدم عليها بعد المقابلة لن تكون من نصيب هذا المتقدم، بعض الأحيان للأسف يكون إجراء المقابلات هو إجراء شكلي لا أكثر، وقد يكون الشخص المختار لهذه الوظيفة قد حُدد مسبقاً لأسباب متعددة، وقد يكون لعامل العلاقات الشخصية دور حاسم بذلك، الوزارة بقرارها ذلك تأمل بتصحيح وضع المنتظرين للقبول أو الرفض بعد مقابلاتهم الوظيفية وهذا تشكر عليه الوزارة وأتمنى أن تلزم الوزارة المنشآت تلك بتقديم احصاءات دقيقة ويتم مراجعتها لاحقاً من قبل أجهزة الوزارة حول أسباب رفض المتقدمين للوظائف وتم رفضهم وفد تستفيد جهات حكومية أخرى في معرفة أسباب عدم قبول هؤلاء الخريجين في سوق العمل هل بسبب التخصصات التي يحملونها أو ضعف في المهارات والخبرات مثلاً أو ضعف قدرتهم باللغات الأجنبية المطلوبة بسوق العمل، لا يكفي المتقدم أن تقول له إنك لم تقبل في تلك الوظيفة بعد المقابلة، وإذا كانت هذه هي الإجابة فقد تكون محبطة له ولعائلته فمعرفة الأسباب حتى ولو كانت قاسية قد تساعد طالب العمل في التخطيط وأخذ دورات في تخصصات معينة أو في اللغة الإنجليزية حتى يكون له حظ أكبر في المقابلات المقبلة، أما إذا أخبرته فقط بالرفض وعدم حصوله على الوظيفة بدون تسبيب واضح فقد يزيد من الضغوط عليه، الوزارة عليها متابعة هذه الإجراءات وبحزم وقوة، وما الذي يمنع أن يكون للوزارة مندوبون في أقسام الموارد البشرية وتكون البداية في الشركات الكبيرة، لا يعني ذلك أن يتواجد هؤلاء المندوبون بشكل دائم بل في فترات التوظيف وإجراء المقابلات حتى نضمن أن يكون هناك عدالة في تلك المقابلة وقد يستفيد الاقتصاد الوطني بشكل عام في المستقبل بوصول قدرات وظيفية وطنية حقيقية وليس لمن لهم واسطات.

وزارة الموارد تعمل على رفع الشفافية والعدالة في تنظيم الإعلان عن الشواغر الوظيفية وإجراء المقابلات، وطلبت أن يكون هناك عضوان على الأقل سعوديان في لجنة المقابلات يكون أحدهما مختصاً في الموارد البشرية، هذه الاشتراطات في حال تطبيقها بحزم ومتابعة نتائجها سوف تعزز الشفافية في هذا المجال وترفع من نسب التوظيف في المملكة وتقلل نسبة البطالة إلى مستويات متدنية كما حددت في رؤية المملكة 2030، ومع التقنية المتقدمة يمكن المشاركة ومتابعة المقابلات عن بُعد من قبل الوزارة أو جهات متخصصة تستعين فيها لمعرفة نتائج هذه المقابلات الوظيفية، البعض من طالبي العمل يمر عليهم فترات طويلة ويعملون مقابلات وظيفية ولم يوفقوا فيها ولا يعرفون الأسباب لإخفاقهم، الدولة لم تقصر في تصميم برامج تدريب وتمهير لطالبي الوظائف الجدد وتستمر تلك البرامج لأشهر وتصل للعام ويكون فيها مكافأة شهرية يفترض أن تؤهل هؤلاء المتدربين للوظائف في سوق العمل.