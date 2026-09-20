In a decision issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employers are required to inform applicants for job vacancies of the outcome of their applications within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the job interview.

The ministry considered that failure to comply with this decision constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of the Labor Law and the ministerial decisions regulating it.

Formally, this decision is important in terms of transparency regarding interview results, but I believe that a waiting period of a month to know the outcome of the interview is very long, and the job may have gone to someone else who has already started working, while dozens are waiting for a call to win and be accepted for this job. I expect that a period of ten days is sufficient to know the result, but we know that if a day or two passes, and at most a week, the job applied for after the interview will not be for this applicant. Unfortunately, sometimes the interview process is merely a formality, and the person chosen for this job may have been predetermined for various reasons, and personal relationships may play a decisive role in that. With this decision, the ministry hopes to correct the situation for those waiting for acceptance or rejection after their job interviews, and the ministry deserves thanks for this. I hope the ministry will require these establishments to provide accurate statistics, which will later be reviewed by the ministry's agencies regarding the reasons for the rejection of job applicants. Other government entities could benefit from knowing the reasons for the non-acceptance of these graduates in the labor market, whether due to the specializations they hold, a lack of skills and experience, or a weakness in their foreign language abilities required in the job market. It is not enough for an applicant to be told that they were not accepted for that job after the interview. If this is the answer, it may be frustrating for them and their family. Knowing the reasons, even if they are harsh, may help the job seeker plan and take courses in certain specializations or in English language skills to have a better chance in future interviews. However, if they are simply informed of the rejection without a clear explanation, it may increase the pressure on them. The ministry must follow up on these procedures firmly and strongly, and what prevents the ministry from having representatives in human resources departments, starting with large companies? This does not mean that these representatives should be present permanently, but rather during hiring periods and conducting interviews to ensure fairness in those interviews, which could benefit the national economy in the future by bringing in genuine national job capabilities rather than those who have connections.

The Ministry of Human Resources is working to enhance transparency and fairness in organizing job vacancy announcements and conducting interviews. It has requested that there be at least two Saudi members on the interview committee, one of whom should be specialized in human resources. If these conditions are applied rigorously and their results are monitored, they will enhance transparency in this field, increase employment rates in the Kingdom, and reduce the unemployment rate to low levels as outlined in the Kingdom's Vision 2030. With advanced technology, the ministry or specialized entities can participate in and monitor interviews remotely to know the results of these job interviews. Some job seekers go through long periods and attend job interviews without success and do not know the reasons for their failure. The state has not skimped on designing training and internship programs for new job seekers, and these programs continue for months and can extend to a year, providing a monthly stipend that is supposed to qualify these trainees for jobs in the labor market.