الأربعاء المقبل، تنطلق بطولة خليجي 27 من المملكة العربية السعودية؛ من مملكة المحبة والعطاء والخير والرخاء، في وطنٍ يقرّب بين القلوب، ويزيدها أمناً واطمئناناً، ويعزّز أواصر الجوار والأخوّة بين شعوب وأبناء خليجنا العربي، لتزداد العلاقات بينهم نمواً وازدهاراً في مختلف مجالات الحياة، وبين مجتمعاتهم الكبيرة والصغيرة.


- نموذجٌ نحتفي به ونفخر كثيراً بأننا جزء منه، وهو جزءٌ منا؛ نموذجٌ بات له وجود وقيمة وتأثير وحضور إقليمي ودولي. ولم تكن دورة الخليج، بمسمّاها القديم، إلا دورة أمل وإشراقة بناء، جسّدت معنى الجسد الواحد، وكانت بوابة خير فُتحت منذ بدايتها، وما زالت حتى يومنا هذا تفتح آفاقاً رحبة ومتميزة لعلاقة تلاحم لم تتبدل ولم تتأثر، رغم الأجواء السياسية وما يحدث حولنا، وعلى مرأى أبصارنا، من فتن وتقلبات ومحن بمختلف أشكالها وصورها، ونحن، بتوفيق من الله، نعيش في أفضل حال من الأمن والاستقرار، وهي نعمة نحمد الله عليها ونعتز بها.


- تمر الأيام والأعوام، دون أن ننسى أو نُخلف الموعد، ليتجدد الوعد واللقاء من جديد. وها نحن اليوم نعود مع هذا المحفل الرياضي، مترقبين ومتشوقين لهذا التجمع الكروي والتظاهرة الرياضية التي أصبحت رمزاً خالداً لفرحٍ لا يغيب، ونظرةٍ ثاقبة ورؤيةٍ تحاكي مستقبل أمة واحدة ومصير واحد.


- ليدوّن التاريخ ويسجل في صفحاته ملحمة حبٍّ وقصصاً من الذكريات، وما أجملها من ذكريات، ما زلنا نسترجعها مع كل موعد، وكل لقاء، وكل بطولة.


- نشاهد الفارق بين ما كنّا عليه بالأمس وما نحن عليه اليوم، ونستحضر غايتنا النبيلة والمصالح المشتركة التي تحققت، والأهداف التي صنعتها قيادات حكيمة عبر أسماء عطرة من قادة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ملوك وأمراء ورؤساء، رحلت عن المشهد، ندعو لها بالرحمة، لكن أثرها باقٍ، وأمانتها محفوظة في أعناق من صدق الوعد، وحافظ وصان العهد، ومضى بهذه المسيرة نحو آفاق العزة والكرامة.


- انتصاراتنا الخليجية لم تكن يوماً مرتبطة بهز الشباك فقط، بل تجاوزتها إلى هزّ الأفئدة، في مشهد يعكس أمة واحدة وشعوباً تتواصل وتتلاقى بين حين وآخر، وفي بطولة الخليج العربي، تتجسّد هذه الصورة أمامنا في لوحة جميلة، تبهرنا؛ لأنها تمثّل واقعاً نعيشه وحقيقةً نشعر بها.


- وفي جدة، عروس البحر، يزهو اللحن فناً وإبداعاً، ويعود بنا التاريخ في قصيدة نشدو بها ونحن نردد: خليجنا واحد.. وشعبنا واحد.. ومصيرنا واحد، فلتحيا دول الخليج، ولتستمر أفراح خليجنا، ولتبقَ هذه البطولة موعداً يتجدّد فيه اللقاء، وتتعانق فيه المحبة، وتُستعاد فيه أجمل الذكريات.


- غداً لنا لقاء، حتماً لنا لقاء، بإذن الله.


سنواصل الرحلة، ونصول ونجول في دهاليز وأعماق هذه البطولة، التي تستضيفها المملكة العربية السعودية، في بهجة عروس وتوهج عريس في عرس رياضي خليجي جديد، وبرعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حفظه الله وأمدّ في عمره، وهو في تمام الصحة والعافية.


- همسة أخيرة:


اليوم بدأنا الرحلة، وبدأ معها مشوار خليجي جديد، وتظاهرة فرحٍ طال انتظارها، وافرح يا خليج العرب.. أفراحنا ما تغيب.