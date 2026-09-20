Next Wednesday, the 27th Gulf Championship will kick off from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; from the Kingdom of love, giving, goodness, and prosperity, in a homeland that brings hearts closer, increases security and reassurance, and strengthens the bonds of neighborhood and brotherhood among the peoples and sons of our Arab Gulf, so that the relationships between them grow and flourish in various fields of life, and among their large and small communities.



- A model we celebrate and take great pride in being a part of, as it is a part of us; a model that has gained presence, value, influence, and regional and international presence. The Gulf Cup, by its old name, was nothing but a tournament of hope and a dawn of construction, embodying the meaning of one body, and it was a gateway of goodness that opened since its inception, and continues to open wide and distinguished horizons for a bond of unity that has not changed or been affected, despite the political atmosphere and what is happening around us, before our eyes, of strife, fluctuations, and tribulations in various forms and images, and we, with the grace of God, live in the best state of security and stability, a blessing we thank God for and cherish.



- Days and years pass, without us forgetting or failing to meet, so that the promise and the meeting renew once again. And here we are today returning with this sporting event, eagerly anticipating this football gathering and the sporting spectacle that has become an eternal symbol of joy that never fades, and a keen vision that reflects the future of one nation and one destiny.



- Let history be recorded and inscribed in its pages as an epic of love and stories of memories, and how beautiful these memories are, as we still recall them with every appointment, every meeting, and every championship.



- We see the difference between what we were yesterday and what we are today, and we recall our noble goal and the common interests that have been achieved, and the objectives that wise leadership has crafted through fragrant names of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, kings, princes, and presidents, who have departed from the scene; we pray for them mercy, but their impact remains, and their trust is preserved in the necks of those who kept the promise, maintained the covenant, and continued this journey towards horizons of dignity and honor.



- Our Gulf victories have never been solely linked to shaking the nets, but have transcended to shaking hearts, in a scene that reflects one nation and peoples that connect and meet from time to time, and in the Arabian Gulf Championship, this image is embodied before us in a beautiful tableau that dazzles us; because it represents a reality we live and a truth we feel.



- In Jeddah, the bride of the sea, the melody flourishes with art and creativity, and history returns us in a poem we sing as we chant: Our Gulf is one.. Our people are one.. Our destiny is one, long live the Gulf countries, may the joys of our Gulf continue, and may this championship remain a date for renewed meetings, where love embraces, and the most beautiful memories are revived.



- Tomorrow we have a meeting, surely we have a meeting, God willing.



We will continue the journey, and we will roam and explore the depths and corridors of this championship, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the joy of a bride and the brilliance of a groom in a new Gulf sports wedding, under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, may God protect him and prolong his life, while he is in perfect health and wellness.



- A final whisper:



Today we began the journey, and with it, a new Gulf path has started, a long-awaited celebration of joy, and rejoice, O Gulf of Arabs.. our joys never fade.