كان «الطابور الخامس» في صورته القديمة، يحتاج إلى رجالٍ يعملون في الظل، ورسائل سرية، واتصالات خفية، وشبكة تتحرك داخل المجتمع لخدمة هدف يأتيه من الخارج.

أما اليوم، فقد تغيّرت الأدوات.. ولم يعد ضرورياً أن يحمل أحدهم جهاز اتصالٍ سرياً، يكفي جوال، وحساب، ومساحة صوتية، وخبرٌ بلا مصدر، ومقطعٌ مبتور، وبضعة آلاف من المتابعين، ثم خوارزمية لا تسأل عن الحقيقة بقدر ما تكافئ التفاعل.

هكذا انتقلت إحدى أخطر جبهات الصراع من الخريطة إلى الشاشة، لكن يجب أن نضع فاصلاً مهماً منذ البداية، لأن الكلمات الكبيرة تفقد قيمتها حين تُستخدم بلا دقة، ليس كل ناقدٍ طابوراً خامساً، وليس كل مختلفٍ خائناً، وليست كل معلومة خاطئة مؤامرة، فالخطأ موجود، والجهل موجود، والاستعجال موجود، والبحث عن الشهرة موجود.

الحديث هنا عن الوظيفة قبل الأشخاص، عن سلوكٍ إعلامي تكون نتيجته العملية إضعاف الثقة، وتضخيم رواية الخصم، وإرباك الداخل، سواء كان فاعله مدركاً لما يفعل، أم مجرد حلقةٍ في سلسلة لا يعرف بدايتها.

وهنا تكمن خطورة النسخة الرقمية من الطابور الخامس..

فهي لا تحتاج دائماً إلى إقناع المواطن بأن خصمه على حق، يكفي أن تقنعه بأن دولته دائماً على خطأ، ولا تحتاج إلى إسقاط الحقيقة، يكفي أن تضع بجوارها عشر أكاذيب حتى يصبح الوصول إليها مرهقاً، ولا تحتاج إلى صناعة رواية متماسكة، يكفي أن تصنع ضجيجاً يجعل كل رواية موضع شك.

هذه هي «حرب الإدراك»، وأخطر أسلحتها ليس الكذب الصريح دائماً، بل نصف الحقيقة..

صورة صحيحة بتاريخٍ كاذب، ومقطع حقيقي منزوع من سياقه، وتصريح اجتزئت منه جملة، وسؤالٌ خبيث يبدأ بـ«هل صحيح؟»، وخبر مجهول يسبقه «عاجل»، ثم تأتي المرحلة الأخطر، حين ينتقل المحتوى من الحساب الذي صنعه إلى حسابات حقيقية يثق بها الناس.

عندها يكون التضليل قد حقق أعظم انتصاراته، وجد من يحمله مجاناً..

وفي أوقات الأزمات تصبح المسألة أكثر حساسية، لأن سرعة الحدث تتجاوز أحياناً سرعة التحقق، والإنسان بطبيعته يبحث عن المعلومة التي تفسر له ما يحدث، وهنا يدخل من يريد التأثير على الوعي من المسافة القصيرة بين السؤال والجواب.

لهذا لم يعد الأمن الوطني في العصر الرقمي متعلقاً فقط بحماية الحدود المادية، فهناك حدود أخرى لا تظهر على أي خريطة، حدود الثقة، والوعي، والإدراك العام.

والمملكة لم تنتظر حتى يتحول التضليل إلى أزمة كي تتحرك، ففي «مبادئ الذكاء الاصطناعي في الإعلام» التي أطلقتها وزارة الإعلام بالشراكة مع «سدايا»، حضرت المصداقية، وسلامة المعلومات، ومكافحة المحتوى المضلل، والمسؤولية البشرية، وما كان يحتاج إلى متخصصٍ لتزوير صورةٍ مقنعة أصبح اليوم متاحاً للجميع خلال دقائق، صورة، وصوتاً، وفيديو، حتى لم تعد العين وحدها كافية للحكم على الحقيقة.

وهنا يصبح السؤال، من يحرس الجبهة التي لا تظهر على الخريطة؟

الدولة تحمي مجالها الجوي، وقواتها المسلحة تحمي حدودها، وأجهزتها الأمنية تقوم بواجبها، لكن المجال المعلوماتي مختلف، لأن جزءاً من بواباته موجود في يد كل واحدٍ منا..

زر «إعادة النشر» بوابة، و«الإعجاب» بوابة، وتضخيم رواية مجهولة بوابة، والنشر لمجرد الموافقة بوابة.

ليس المطلوب من المواطن أن يتحول إلى رقيب، ولا أن يصمت، ولا أن يتخلى عن حقه في السؤال والنقد، فالمجتمع الواثق لا يخاف من السؤال، لكن هناك فرقاً هائلاً بين السؤال والتسويق، وبين النقد والتضليل، وبين الاختلاف مع رأيٍ داخل الوطن، ومنح رواية خصمٍ خارجي منصةً داخل الوطن.

وهنا يقع الخط الفاصل الذي يجب ألّا نخطئ قراءته..

الطابور الخامس الحديث قد لا يقول لك «صدّق عدوك»، سيقول شيئاً أكثر ذكاءً «لا تصدق أحداً»، وقد لا يطلب منك مهاجمة وطنك، يكفيه أن يجعلك تشك في كل مؤسسة، وتسخر من كل مصدر رسمي، وتبحث عن تفسير الأحداث لدى حساب مجهول، ثم تمنح المجهول صدقيةً لأنه قال لك ما تريد سماعه.

وعندما يصبح «المجهول» أكثر إقناعاً من المعلومة القابلة للتحقق، تكون الجبهة قد اختُرقت من دون طلقة واحدة.

لهذا فإن الوعي الوطني ليس شعاراً، ولا صورة علم، ولا هاشتاقاً يرتفع ساعة الأزمة ثم يختفي..

الوعي الوطني ممارسة، وله في ديننا أصلٌ سبق مصطلحات الحرب الحديثة بقرون، «التبيّن»:

﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن جَاءَكُمْ فَاسِقٌ بِنَبَإٍ فَتَبَيَّنُوا﴾،

فالأمة التي جعلت للخبر إسناداً، وللرواة نقداً، وللنقل مراتب، عرفت مبكراً أن وصول المعلومة لا يعني صحتها.

والمفارقة أن في قلب ما نسميه اليوم «مكافحة التضليل» قاعدةً سبقت المصطلح بقرون، لا تصدّق لمجرد وصول النبأ، ولا تنشر لمجرد موافقته لهواك..

أن تسأل قبل أن تنشر، وأن تتحقق قبل أن تتهم، وأن تفرّق بين الخبر والرأي.

وأن تعرف أن كثرة إعادة التغريد لا تحول الكذبة إلى حقيقة، وأن ارتفاع الصوت لا يصنع مصدراً، وأن من يقول «وصلني من مصدر خاص» لم يقدم لك دليلاً، بل طلب منك أن تعيره ثقتك.

وربما تكون المفارقة الكبرى أن الطابور الخامس في الماضي كان يخشى أن يُكتشف، أما نسخته الرقمية فقد تبحث عن أكبر عددٍ من المشاهدات.

كان يعمل في السر، وأصبحت بعض وظائفه تؤدى أمام الجميع، وكان يحتاج إلى تجنيد الأشخاص، وأصبحت الخوارزمية قادرةً على حمل الرواية إلى آلاف الناس في دقائق.

هنا تصبح المسألة أخطر من كذبة، إنها معركة على طريقة تكوين الحقيقة في أذهان الناس، على كيف نعرف، وممن نأخذ، ولماذا نصدق، ومن المستفيد حين نعيد النشر.

لذلك، في الجبهة التي لا تظهر على الخريطة، قد لا يُطلب منك أن تحمل سلاحاً للدفاع عن وطنك، أحياناً يكفي ألّا تحمل سلاح خصمك من حيث لا تدري.

نقطة آخر السطر:

الطابور الخامس القديم كان يبحث عن ثغرةٍ في حدود الوطن، أما نسخته الرقمية الجديدة فتبحث عن ثغرةٍ في وعي المواطن، فلا تكن أنت الثغرة.