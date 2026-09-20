The "fifth column" in its old form needed men working in the shadows, secret messages, hidden communications, and a network moving within society to serve a goal coming from abroad.

Today, however, the tools have changed... It is no longer necessary for someone to carry a secret communication device; a mobile phone, an account, a voice space, a piece of news without a source, a truncated clip, and a few thousand followers are enough, along with an algorithm that does not care about the truth as much as it rewards interaction.

Thus, one of the most dangerous fronts of conflict has moved from the map to the screen, but we must place an important pause from the beginning, because grand words lose their value when used imprecisely; not every critic is a fifth column, not everyone who disagrees is a traitor, and not every false piece of information is a conspiracy. Mistakes exist, ignorance exists, haste exists, and the search for fame exists.

This discussion is about the function before the individuals, about a media behavior whose practical result is the weakening of trust, amplifying the opponent's narrative, and confusing the internal situation, whether its perpetrator is aware of what they are doing or just a link in a chain whose beginning they do not know.

Here lies the danger of the digital version of the fifth column...

It does not always need to convince the citizen that their opponent is right; it is enough to convince them that their state is always wrong. It does not need to eliminate the truth; it is enough to place ten lies next to it until reaching the truth becomes exhausting. It does not need to create a coherent narrative; it is enough to create noise that makes every narrative questionable.

This is the "war of perception," and its most dangerous weapon is not always outright lies, but half-truths...

A correct image with a false history, a real clip stripped of its context, a statement from which a sentence has been cut, and a malicious question starting with "Is it true?", and an unknown piece of news preceded by "urgent," then comes the most dangerous phase, when the content moves from the account that created it to real accounts that people trust.

At that point, the deception has achieved its greatest victories, finding someone to carry it for free...

In times of crisis, the matter becomes more sensitive, because the speed of events sometimes exceeds the speed of verification, and humans by nature seek the information that explains what is happening. Here, those who want to influence awareness enter through the short distance between the question and the answer.

Therefore, national security in the digital age is no longer only about protecting physical borders; there are other borders that do not appear on any map: the borders of trust, awareness, and public perception.

The Kingdom did not wait for deception to turn into a crisis to act. In the "Principles of Artificial Intelligence in Media," launched by the Ministry of Media in partnership with "SDAIA," credibility, information integrity, combating misleading content, and human responsibility were present. What once required a specialist to fabricate a convincing image is now available to everyone within minutes: an image, a voice, a video, to the point that the eye alone is no longer sufficient to judge the truth.

Here the question becomes, who guards the front that does not appear on the map?

The state protects its airspace, the armed forces protect its borders, and its security agencies fulfill their duties, but the informational domain is different, because part of its gateways is in the hands of each one of us...

The "repost" button is a gateway, the "like" button is a gateway, amplifying an unknown narrative is a gateway, and publishing merely for agreement is a gateway.

Citizens are not required to become censors, nor to remain silent, nor to give up their right to question and criticize. A confident society does not fear questioning, but there is a huge difference between questioning and marketing, between criticism and deception, between disagreeing with an opinion within the homeland and granting a foreign opponent's narrative a platform within the homeland.

Here lies the dividing line that we must not misread...

The modern fifth column may not tell you "believe your enemy"; it will say something smarter: "believe no one." It may not ask you to attack your homeland; it is enough for it to make you doubt every institution, mock every official source, and seek explanations for events from an unknown account, then grant the unknown credibility because it told you what you wanted to hear.

When the "unknown" becomes more convincing than verifiable information, the front has been breached without a single shot.

Thus, national awareness is not a slogan, nor a flag image, nor a hashtag that rises during a crisis and then disappears...

National awareness is a practice, and it has in our religion a foundation that predates modern warfare terminology by centuries, "verification":

﴿O you who have believed, if there comes to you a disobedient one with a report, investigate﴾,

For the nation that established credibility for news, criticism for narrators, and ranks for transmission, recognized early on that the arrival of information does not mean its accuracy.

The paradox is that at the heart of what we now call "combating misinformation" is a principle that predates the term by centuries: do not believe merely because the news has arrived, and do not publish merely because it aligns with your desires...

To ask before you publish, to verify before you accuse, and to distinguish between news and opinion.

And to know that a high number of retweets does not turn a lie into a truth, that raising one's voice does not create a source, and that someone who says "I received it from a private source" has not provided you with evidence, but has asked you to lend them your trust.

Perhaps the greatest paradox is that the fifth column in the past feared discovery, while its digital version seeks the largest number of views.

It operated in secrecy, and some of its functions are now performed in front of everyone. It needed to recruit individuals, and the algorithm is now capable of carrying the narrative to thousands of people within minutes.

Here the matter becomes more dangerous than a mere lie; it is a battle over how truth is formed in people's minds, over how we know, from whom we take, why we believe, and who benefits when we reshare.

Therefore, on the front that does not appear on the map, you may not be asked to carry a weapon to defend your homeland; sometimes it is enough not to carry your opponent's weapon without realizing it.

Point at the end of the line:

The old fifth column sought a gap in the borders of the homeland, while its new digital version seeks a gap in the citizen's awareness, so do not be the gap.