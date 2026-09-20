A Yemeni resident in Saudi Arabia died from shrapnel of a projectile fired by the Houthis from Yemen, as if this Houthi was not satisfied with pushing the sons of Yemen to emigrate and flee from the deadly war he is waging inside Yemen, but instead pursues them outside and kills them!

This Yemeni, who was killed while inside his shop seeking the livelihood that the Houthi deprived him of in Yemen, will argue with the Houthis on the Day of Judgment about the sin for which he was killed, along with hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and others who are victims of the Houthi wars, which are being fought for the benefit of another state that seeks to employ others to achieve its goals of enhancing its influence and supporting its negotiating positions!

All the victims of its tools in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq did not die for the sake of their homelands, communities, and families, but for the sake of a foreign regime that finds in their sacrifices the cheapest price to achieve its goals and interests!

Eight years of Houthi rule in Sana'a have brought Yemenis nothing but misery, suffering, death, and destruction, while fulfilling the desires of the mullahs' regime in Tehran to trade in their blood, reducing them to mere bargaining chips whose value does not exceed what benefits the Iranian regime!

In short... how long will Yemenis endure these terrorist militias that are beholden to an external project, which has no connection to the present and future of Yemen and the aspirations of its youth for a homeland that advances to achieve the means of a decent living for its children?!