مات مقيم يمني في السعودية بشظايا مقذوف أطلقه الحوثي من اليمن، وكأن هذا الحوثي لم يكتف بدفع أبناء اليمن للتغرب والهرب من أتون الحرب القاتلة التي يخوضها داخل اليمن حتى يلاحقهم خارجه ويقتلهم !

هذا اليمني، الذي قُتل وهو داخل دكانه يطلب رزقه الذي حرمه منه الحوثي داخل اليمن، سيحاجج الحوثيين يوم القيامة بأي ذنب قُتل، وغيره مئات الآلاف من اليمنيين وغيرهم من ضحايا الحروب الحوثية، التي يتم خوضها لصالح دولة أخرى تعمل على توظيف الآخرين لتحقيق غاياتها في تعزيز نفوذها ودعم مواقفها التفاوضية !

جميع ضحايا أدواتها في اليمن وسورية ولبنان والعراق، لم يموتوا لأجل أوطانهم ومجتمعاتهم وأسرهم، بل لأجل نظام غريب يجد في تضحياتهم أبخس ثمن لتحقيق غاياته ومصالحه !

٨ سنوات من حكم الحوثي لصنعاء، لم تحقق لليمنيين سوى البؤس والشقاء والموت والدمار، بينما حققت لنظام الملالي في طهران رغبته في المتاجرة بدمائهم، وجعلهم مجرد أوراق تفاوضية لا تتجاوز قيمتها ما يفيد النظام الإيراني !

باختصار.. حتى متى يصبر اليمنيون على هذه المليشيات الإرهابية المرتهنة لمشروع خارجي، لا يمت بصلة لحاضر ومستقبل اليمن وطموحات شبابه في وطن يتقدم لتحقيق أسباب العيش الكريم لأبنائه ؟!