في كل مرحلة من العمر، نظن أننا وصلنا إلى قدرٍ كافٍ من الفهم، ثم تمضي الأيام لتكشف لنا، أن الحياة كانت تخبئ درساً جديداً لم نكن نتوقعه. وكأنها تقول لنا بهدوء: ما زال هناك الكثير لتتعلموه.

الحياة ليست كتاباً نقرأه مرة واحدة، بل كتاب تتغير صفحاته كل صباح. وما نعدّه اليوم حقيقة مطلقة، قد يصبح غداً مجرد تجربة قادتنا إلى حقيقة أعمق.

لذا، فإن الإنسان لا ينضج بعدد السنوات التي عاشها، بل بعدد الدروس التي سمح لها أن تغيره.

نتعلم من الأشخاص أكثر مما نتعلم من الكلمات. نتعلم من الذين أحبونا كيف يكون الاحتواء، ومن الذين خذلونا كيف نحمي قلوبنا، ومن الذين غادروا حياتنا كيف نتقبل الفقد، ومن الذين بقوا رغم كل الظروف أن الوفاء لا يحتاج إلى ضجيج. حتى الألم، الذي نحاول دائماً الهروب منه، يحمل في داخله معلماً صامتاً لا يجيد الشرح إلا بعد أن يهدأ الوجع.

كل تجربة تترك أثراً، وكل خسارة تعيد ترتيب أولوياتنا، وكل نجاح يعلمنا أن الطريق لم يكن صدفة، بل سلسلة طويلة من المحاولات والأخطاء والتصحيح. لذلك، لا ينبغي أن نخجل من أخطائنا، فهي في كثير من الأحيان كانت الرسوم التي دفعناها مقابل قرارات صائبة.

الأكثر وعياً ليس من يملك الإجابات كلها، بل من لا يتوقف عن طرح الأسئلة، فالعقل الذي يظن أنه اكتمل، سيبدأ في الذبول، أما العقل الذي يعترف بأنه ما زال يتعلم، فإنه يبقى حياً مهما تقدم به العمر، والتواضع في المعرفة ليس بأن تقلل من نفسك، بل أن تدرك أن البحر سيظل أوسع من كل ما حملته يداك.

ربما لهذا السبب، يختلف الناس في أعمارهم، مع إدراكهم التام في حاجتهم إلى التعلم، فطفل يكتشف العالم لأول مرة، وشاب يبحث عن ذاته، ورجل يراجع قراراته، وشيخ يكتشف أن بعض الحقائق لا تُفهم إلا بعد رحلة طويلة من الحياة.

الجميع يتعلم، لكن كلٌ بلغته، وفي توقيته، وبالثمن الذي دفعه.

أجمل ما في رحلة التعلم أنها لا ترتبط بمدرسة ولا جامعة، بل ترتبط بالقدرة على الإصغاء للحياة، أن تتقبل أن هناك دائماً فكرة لم تعرفها، وإنساناً يحمل تجربة تختلف عن تجربتك، وموقفاً قادراً على تغيير نظرتك بالكامل، فحين تتوقف عن التعلم ستفقد دهشتك، وفضولك، وقدرتك على التعايش مع الحياة.

لا أؤمن أن نهاية التعلم تأتي مع التخرج، أو مع الوصول إلى منصب، أو حتى مع التقدم في العمر، فالنهاية الحقيقية تبدأ عندما يتوقف الإنسان عن الإنصات، ويعتقد أنه لم يعد بحاجة إلى أن يتغير.

نظل نتعلم إلى أن يتوقف القلب عن النبض، ويتوقف العقل عن التفكير. وما بين أول درس نتلقاه، وآخر درس تمنحنا إياه الحياة، تتشكل إنسانيتنا، وتنضج أرواحنا، ونصبح النسخة التي لم يكن باستطاعة الزمن وحده أن يصنعها.