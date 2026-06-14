في عالم يتغير بسرعة، لم تعد القوة الاقتصادية تقاس فقط بحجم الإنتاج أو الثروات الطبيعية، بل بالقدرة على التحكم في حركة التجارة والطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد. ومن هذا المنطلق، تبدو الاتفاقية الموقعة بين السعودية وتركيا للربط السككي أكثر من مجرد مشروع نقل؛ إنها خطوة ضمن رؤية أوسع تعيد رسم خريطة التدفقات الاقتصادية في الشرق الأوسط وتمنح المنطقة دوراً جديداً في الاقتصاد العالمي.

على مدى عقود طويلة، ظلت التجارة الدولية تعتمد بشكل أساسي على الممرات البحرية التقليدية. لكن الأزمات المتلاحقة التي شهدها العالم خلال السنوات الأخيرة، من جائحة كورونا إلى الاضطرابات الأمنية في بعض الممرات المائية، كشفت هشاشة الاعتماد على مسار واحد لنقل البضائع والطاقة. لذلك اتجهت الدول الكبرى إلى البحث عن بدائل أكثر تنوعاً ومرونة، فبرزت الممرات البرية والسككية باعتبارها أحد أهم الحلول المستقبلية.

في هذا السياق، تكتسب السعودية أهمية استثنائية! فهي تقع عند نقطة التقاء ثلاث قارات، وتطل على أهم ممرات بحرية، وتملك بنية تحتية متطورة وموانئ حديثة وشبكات نقل تتوسع بوتيرة متسارعة... كما أن رؤية المملكة 2030، وضعت القطاع اللوجستي في قلب التحول الاقتصادي، بهدف جعل المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للتجارة والخدمات وسلاسل الإمداد.

الربط مع تركيا يفتح آفاقاً تتجاوز حدود البلدين، فالمشروع يمثل نواة لشبكة أوسع يمكن أن تمتد مستقبلاً إلى دول الخليج وبلاد الشام ومصر وأوروبا، بما يخلق ممراً اقتصادياً جديداً يربط الشرق بالغرب عبر المنطقة... ومع الربط الكهربائي والرقمي المصاحب لهذه المشاريع، لن يقتصر التعاون على حركة البضائع فقط، بل سيمتد إلى الطاقة والبيانات والخدمات التقنية والتجارة الإلكترونية.

وتزداد أهمية هذه الخطوة؛ لأنها تجمع بين اقتصادين كبيرين من اقتصادات مجموعة العشرين، يتمتعان بثقل سكاني وصناعي وتجاري مؤثر... وعندما تتكامل الأسواق والبنى التحتية بين الدول، تصبح المنطقة أكثر قدرة على جذب الاستثمارات العالمية وإقامة الصناعات التحويلية والمناطق اللوجستية المتخصصة، بما ينعكس على النمو الاقتصادي وفرص العمل والتنمية المستدامة.

التاريخ الاقتصادي يعلمنا، أن الطرق التجارية الكبرى لم تكن مجرد مسارات لنقل البضائع، بل كانت دائماً محركات للحضارات ومراكز لتبادل المعرفة والثقافة والاستثمار... وطريق الحرير القديم لم يصنع ثروة المدن التي مر بها فحسب، بل صنع نفوذها أيضاً.

لذلك، فإن ما يجري اليوم قد يكون بداية مرحلة جديدة في تاريخ المنطقة. فالسعودية لا تسعى فقط إلى أن تكون محطة عبور بين القارات، بل إلى أن تصبح مركزاً رئيسياً تتقاطع عنده خطوط التجارة والطاقة والاقتصاد الرقمي.. ومع اكتمال هذه المشاريع خلال السنوات المقبلة، قد نشهد ولادة خريطة اقتصادية جديدة يكون الشرق الأوسط فيها لاعباً مؤثراً في صناعة التجارة العالمية، ففي القرن الحادي والعشرين، لن تكون السيادة لمن يملك الموارد فقط، بل لمن يملك الطرق التي تعبر فوقها موارد العالم.