تخوض المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم واحدة من أكبر المعارك البيئية في التاريخ الحديث لإعادة صياغة علاقتها مع الصحراء. تحت مظلة «مبادرة السعودية الخضراء»، لم يعد التشجير مجرد خطة تجميلية للمدن، بل تحوّل إلى إستراتيجية وطنية وقومية لمكافحة التصحر، وتحسين جودة الحياة، وإعادة التوازن البيئي في بيئة عُرفت تاريخياً بجفافها وقسوتها.

وتتحدث لغة الأرقام الرسمية الصادرة في عام 2026 بوضوح عن حجم هذا الإنجاز؛ حيث نجحت المملكة في تجاوز المليون هكتار الأول من الأراضي المستصلحة والمتدهورة، بعد أن كانت المساحات المعاد تأهيلها لا تتجاوز 18 ألف هكتار في البدايات. ومع زراعة أكثر من 159 مليون شجرة حتى الآن، تسير خطة الـ 10 مليارات شجرة بخطى متسارعة، مستندة إلى نسبة نجاح نمو استثنائية بلغت 85% للشتلات المحلية مثل السدر والطلح والمنغروف، وهو ما ساهم فعلياً في خفض حدة العواصف الترابية بنسبة تقارب 50%، ونحن سكان العاصمة الرياض لاحظنا انحسار العواصف الترابية العامين الماضيين.

ومع ذلك، فإن هذا الطموح الأخضر يصطدم بأرض الواقع وتحدياتها المعقدة. وتأتي قضية «المياه» كأبرز السلبيات والتحديات المقلقة؛ فرغم الاعتماد المتزايد على مياه الصرف المعالجة، إلا أن البنية التحتية لنقلها عبر المساحات الشاسعة خارج المدن تشكّل عبئاً لوجستياً باهظ الثمن. كما تبرز مشكلة الفقد الطبيعي للشتلات نتيجة درجات الحرارة المتطرفة التي تتجاوز 50 درجة مئوية في الصيف، فضلاً عن التكلفة الاقتصادية العالية للصيانة الدورية.

لمواجهة هذه السلبيات، التفتت المملكة إلى «الحلول الذكية والمستدامة»، وعلى رأسها مشاريع «حصاد مياه الأمطار والسيول». وتتضمّن هذه الحلول خطة لإنشاء 600 سد جديد و100 بركة ضخمة لتجميع المياه، بالتكامل مع البرنامج الوطني لاستمطار السحب لزيادة الهطول المطري فوق 33 موقعاً مستهدفاً. وداخل المدن، يبرز نموذج «المدن الإسفنجية» و«الحدائق الممتصة للأمطار» في برنامج «الرياض الخضراء»، وهي تقنيات تحول الأودية والشعاب الحضرية إلى مصارف طبيعية تفلتر المياه وتوجهها لري الأشجار وشحن المخزون الجوفي، بدلاً من تركها تتبخر.

إن مشاريع التشجير في المملكة تثبت أن التحدي البيئي يمكن تحويله إلى فرص تنموية. ورغم السلبيات التشغيلية الحتمية التي تفرضها الطبيعة الصحراوية، فإن الموازنة بين الأرقام الطموحة والحلول المبتكرة مثل الحصاد المائي، تضمن أن هذا الزحف الأخضر لن يكون مؤقتاً، بل إرثاً مستداماً للأجيال القادمة.