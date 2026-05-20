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تخوض المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم واحدة من أكبر المعارك البيئية في التاريخ الحديث لإعادة صياغة علاقتها مع الصحراء. تحت مظلة «مبادرة السعودية الخضراء»، لم يعد التشجير مجرد خطة تجميلية للمدن، بل تحوّل إلى إستراتيجية وطنية وقومية لمكافحة التصحر، وتحسين جودة الحياة، وإعادة التوازن البيئي في بيئة عُرفت تاريخياً بجفافها وقسوتها.
وتتحدث لغة الأرقام الرسمية الصادرة في عام 2026 بوضوح عن حجم هذا الإنجاز؛ حيث نجحت المملكة في تجاوز المليون هكتار الأول من الأراضي المستصلحة والمتدهورة، بعد أن كانت المساحات المعاد تأهيلها لا تتجاوز 18 ألف هكتار في البدايات. ومع زراعة أكثر من 159 مليون شجرة حتى الآن، تسير خطة الـ 10 مليارات شجرة بخطى متسارعة، مستندة إلى نسبة نجاح نمو استثنائية بلغت 85% للشتلات المحلية مثل السدر والطلح والمنغروف، وهو ما ساهم فعلياً في خفض حدة العواصف الترابية بنسبة تقارب 50%، ونحن سكان العاصمة الرياض لاحظنا انحسار العواصف الترابية العامين الماضيين.
ومع ذلك، فإن هذا الطموح الأخضر يصطدم بأرض الواقع وتحدياتها المعقدة. وتأتي قضية «المياه» كأبرز السلبيات والتحديات المقلقة؛ فرغم الاعتماد المتزايد على مياه الصرف المعالجة، إلا أن البنية التحتية لنقلها عبر المساحات الشاسعة خارج المدن تشكّل عبئاً لوجستياً باهظ الثمن. كما تبرز مشكلة الفقد الطبيعي للشتلات نتيجة درجات الحرارة المتطرفة التي تتجاوز 50 درجة مئوية في الصيف، فضلاً عن التكلفة الاقتصادية العالية للصيانة الدورية.
لمواجهة هذه السلبيات، التفتت المملكة إلى «الحلول الذكية والمستدامة»، وعلى رأسها مشاريع «حصاد مياه الأمطار والسيول». وتتضمّن هذه الحلول خطة لإنشاء 600 سد جديد و100 بركة ضخمة لتجميع المياه، بالتكامل مع البرنامج الوطني لاستمطار السحب لزيادة الهطول المطري فوق 33 موقعاً مستهدفاً. وداخل المدن، يبرز نموذج «المدن الإسفنجية» و«الحدائق الممتصة للأمطار» في برنامج «الرياض الخضراء»، وهي تقنيات تحول الأودية والشعاب الحضرية إلى مصارف طبيعية تفلتر المياه وتوجهها لري الأشجار وشحن المخزون الجوفي، بدلاً من تركها تتبخر.
إن مشاريع التشجير في المملكة تثبت أن التحدي البيئي يمكن تحويله إلى فرص تنموية. ورغم السلبيات التشغيلية الحتمية التي تفرضها الطبيعة الصحراوية، فإن الموازنة بين الأرقام الطموحة والحلول المبتكرة مثل الحصاد المائي، تضمن أن هذا الزحف الأخضر لن يكون مؤقتاً، بل إرثاً مستداماً للأجيال القادمة.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is today engaged in one of the largest environmental battles in modern history to reshape its relationship with the desert. Under the umbrella of the "Saudi Green Initiative," afforestation has transformed from a mere beautification plan for cities into a national and civic strategy to combat desertification, improve quality of life, and restore ecological balance in an environment historically known for its dryness and harshness.
The language of the official figures released in 2026 clearly speaks to the magnitude of this achievement; the Kingdom has successfully surpassed the first million hectares of reclaimed and degraded land, after initially rehabilitating no more than 18,000 hectares. With over 159 million trees planted so far, the 10 billion tree plan is progressing rapidly, supported by an exceptional growth success rate of 85% for local seedlings such as sidr, talh, and mangroves, which has effectively contributed to reducing the intensity of dust storms by nearly 50%. We, the residents of the capital Riyadh, have noticed a decrease in dust storms over the past two years.
However, this green ambition faces the realities of the ground and its complex challenges. The issue of "water" stands out as one of the most concerning negatives and challenges; despite the increasing reliance on treated wastewater, the infrastructure required to transport it across vast areas outside cities poses a costly logistical burden. Additionally, there is the problem of natural loss of seedlings due to extreme temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, as well as the high economic cost of regular maintenance.
To address these negatives, the Kingdom has turned to "smart and sustainable solutions," foremost among them being rainwater and flood harvesting projects. These solutions include a plan to construct 600 new dams and 100 large ponds for water collection, in conjunction with the national cloud seeding program to increase rainfall over 33 targeted locations. Within cities, the model of "sponge cities" and "rain-absorbing gardens" emerges in the "Green Riyadh" program, utilizing techniques that transform urban valleys and gullies into natural drains that filter water and direct it to irrigate trees and recharge groundwater, instead of allowing it to evaporate.
The afforestation projects in the Kingdom demonstrate that environmental challenges can be transformed into developmental opportunities. Despite the inevitable operational negatives imposed by the desert nature, balancing ambitious figures with innovative solutions such as water harvesting ensures that this green surge will not be temporary, but a sustainable legacy for future generations.