The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is today engaged in one of the largest environmental battles in modern history to reshape its relationship with the desert. Under the umbrella of the "Saudi Green Initiative," afforestation has transformed from a mere beautification plan for cities into a national and civic strategy to combat desertification, improve quality of life, and restore ecological balance in an environment historically known for its dryness and harshness.

The language of the official figures released in 2026 clearly speaks to the magnitude of this achievement; the Kingdom has successfully surpassed the first million hectares of reclaimed and degraded land, after initially rehabilitating no more than 18,000 hectares. With over 159 million trees planted so far, the 10 billion tree plan is progressing rapidly, supported by an exceptional growth success rate of 85% for local seedlings such as sidr, talh, and mangroves, which has effectively contributed to reducing the intensity of dust storms by nearly 50%. We, the residents of the capital Riyadh, have noticed a decrease in dust storms over the past two years.

However, this green ambition faces the realities of the ground and its complex challenges. The issue of "water" stands out as one of the most concerning negatives and challenges; despite the increasing reliance on treated wastewater, the infrastructure required to transport it across vast areas outside cities poses a costly logistical burden. Additionally, there is the problem of natural loss of seedlings due to extreme temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, as well as the high economic cost of regular maintenance.

To address these negatives, the Kingdom has turned to "smart and sustainable solutions," foremost among them being rainwater and flood harvesting projects. These solutions include a plan to construct 600 new dams and 100 large ponds for water collection, in conjunction with the national cloud seeding program to increase rainfall over 33 targeted locations. Within cities, the model of "sponge cities" and "rain-absorbing gardens" emerges in the "Green Riyadh" program, utilizing techniques that transform urban valleys and gullies into natural drains that filter water and direct it to irrigate trees and recharge groundwater, instead of allowing it to evaporate.

The afforestation projects in the Kingdom demonstrate that environmental challenges can be transformed into developmental opportunities. Despite the inevitable operational negatives imposed by the desert nature, balancing ambitious figures with innovative solutions such as water harvesting ensures that this green surge will not be temporary, but a sustainable legacy for future generations.