لا قيمة لأي قانون ما لم يُطبق، ولا هيبة له ما لم يشعر المخالف بأن هناك عيناً رقابية جادة ترصد مخالفته، فالحدُّ من المخالفات رهن بحزم تطبيق القانون، فعندما يجد مخالفو قوانين المرور والبناء والبيئة والصحة أنفسهم أمام العدالة، يتحقق مغزى أهم من المحاسبة؛ وهو الردع، ويتشكل وعيٌّ مجتمعي باحترام القانون وتفادي ارتكاب المخالفات!

في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لا يردع تحول المجتمع إلى الفوضى سوى حزم تطبيق القانون، فالأمريكيون من أكثر السياح مخالفة للقوانين عندما يخرجون من بلادهم، لكنهم في بلادهم من أكثر الشعوب التزاماً وانضباطاً بالنظام، وعلى العكس منهم نجد في بعض مجتمعاتنا من يحترم قوانين البلدان التي يسافر إليها، لكنه لا يحترمها في بلاده، وكأن الناظم هنا هو قياس جدية تطبيق القوانين وفاعلية الرقابة على المخالفات والتجاوزات، لا الإيمان باحترام النظام!

أهتم كثيراً بمخالفات أنظمة السير المرورية لأن ضررها يمس سلامة الآخرين، فكثيرون يقعون ضحية أذى المخالفات المرورية، لا لأنهم يخالفون ويتجاوزون، بل لأن غيرهم اعتدى على حقوقهم في الطريق، وتجاوز عليهم بقطع الإشارات أو السرعة الزائدة أو القيادة المتهورة، وهؤلاء الضحايا بحاجة إلى الحماية بتطبيق القانون وتشديد الرقابة!

في المقابل، لا يجب على جهات تطبيق القانون التشديد في رصد مخالفات وإهمال مخالفات أخرى، فعلى سبيل المثال هناك غياب للأريحية في تسجيل مخالفات وقوف مركبات إركاب المسافرين للحظات عند بوابات الوصول في المطار، بينما مخالفات استخدام كتف الطريق وعكس السير في المداخل والوقوف عند التقاطعات، وهي الأكثر خطورة وإرباكاً لحركة السير، لا تجد القدر نفسه من المتابعة والتشديد!

باختصار.. هيبة القانون من هيبة تطبيقه، وجدية الامتثال له من جدية رصد مخالفيه!