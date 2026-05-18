No law holds value unless it is enforced, and it lacks authority unless the violator feels that there is a serious oversight watching their violation. The reduction of violations depends on the strict application of the law. When violators of traffic, construction, environmental, and health laws find themselves facing justice, a meaning more significant than accountability is achieved; that is deterrence. A societal awareness of respecting the law and avoiding violations is formed!

In the United States of America, the only thing that prevents society from descending into chaos is the strict application of the law. Americans are among the most law-breaking tourists when they leave their country, but they are among the most committed and disciplined people in adhering to the system at home. In contrast, we find in some of our societies individuals who respect the laws of the countries they travel to but do not respect them in their own country, as if the governing factor here is the seriousness of law enforcement and the effectiveness of oversight on violations and transgressions, rather than a belief in respecting the system!

I am particularly concerned about traffic violations because their harm affects the safety of others. Many fall victim to the harm of traffic violations, not because they are the ones violating or exceeding limits, but because others have infringed upon their rights on the road, exceeding them by running red lights, speeding, or reckless driving. These victims need protection through the enforcement of the law and increased oversight!

Conversely, law enforcement agencies should not intensify monitoring of some violations while neglecting others. For example, there is a lack of leniency in recording violations for passenger vehicles stopping briefly at airport arrival gates, while violations such as using the shoulder of the road, driving against traffic at entrances, and stopping at intersections— which are the most dangerous and disruptive to traffic—do not receive the same level of attention and enforcement!

In short, the authority of the law stems from the authority of its enforcement, and the seriousness of compliance with it arises from the seriousness of monitoring its violators!