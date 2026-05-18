Al-Nasr lost the Asian Cup 2 and the gathering has dispersed!

As for how they dispersed, that is a story where the image speaks louder than words!

The Asian Cup 2 champion, Gamba Osaka from Japan, has a market value that cannot be compared to the contract of a Nasrawi player or players, yet they won on our home ground and left the simple folks crying over spilled milk!

Football for the Japanese has locks and keys that only Al-Ahli possesses.. yes, Al-Ahli, with whom I wished Jesus would communicate with Matias, as he holds the keys that have troubled all Japanese teams, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that?

It was easy.. “but words have no customs duties”!

There’s no doubt that some losses leave behind many questions, some of which I found on the faces of those presented in the image from the stands of Al-Awwal Park!

“It’s a page that has turned”.. this is how my colleague Falah Al-Qahtani tweeted in an attempt to absorb the anger of the fans, but he misjudged the timing!

I know Falah's intention is noble, but the fans were not ready to accept any calm words, and this is a situation governed by action and reaction!

My colleague Mohammed Al-Dweesh summarized the reasons for the loss in this post: “The one who wasted the championship is not the midfield

and defense.. it was wasted by three players: Ronaldo, Mane, Gharib.. may they not waste the league.”

I agree with “Abu Suleiman” regarding Mane and Ronaldo, but I disagree with him about Gharib, who had a great match, with the Turkish striker stealing the spotlight from him as he was the one who scored!

Some who support Al-Nasr criticized Al-Ahli for celebrating with the elite on the night of Al-Nasr's loss in the Asian Cup 2, so what can you respond to them?

Laugh.. and tell them that the celebration was planned two weeks ago!

As for the timing coinciding with your loss, that’s fate and Al-Ahli has nothing to do with it!

Flash

One of the things I waste time with

And someone, when time wasted me.. I went to him.