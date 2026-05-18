خسر النصر كأس آسيا 2 وتفرق الجمعان!

أما كيف تفرقا فتلك حكاية الصورة فيها أبلغ من الكلام!

بطل آسيا 2 غامبا أوساكى الياباني قيمته السوقية لا يمكن أن تقارن بعقد لاعب نصراوي أو لاعبين، ومع ذلك فاز في عقر دارنا وترك للبسطاء البكاء على اللبن المسكوب!

كرة القدم عند الياباني لها أقفال ومفاتيح لا يملكها إلا الأهلي.. نعم الأهلي الذي كنت أتمنى أن يتواصل خيسوس مع ماتياس فهو يملك مفاتيح أتعبت كل الفرق اليابانية ولا أظن أن في ذلك ما يعيب؟

كانت سهلة.. «لكن الكلام ما عليه جمرك»!

لا شك أن بعض الخسائر تترك خلفها الكثير من التساؤلات التي وجدت بعضها على وجوه من قدمتهم الصورة من مدرجات ملعب الأول بارك!

«هي صفحة وانطوت».. هكذا غرد الزميل فلاح القحطاني في محاولة منه لامتصاص غضب الجمهور، لكن خانه التوقيت!

أعرف مقصد فلاح وهو مقصد نبيل لكن الجمهور لم يكن مستعداً لتقبل أي كلام هادئ، وهذا حال يحكمه الفعل وردة الفعل!

الزميل محمد الدويش اختصر أسباب الخسارة في هذا المنشور: «من ضيّع البطولة ليس الوسط

‏والدفاع.. من ضيّعها ثلاثة لاعبين: ‏رونالدو، ماني، غريب.. ‏عساهم ما يضيّعون الدوري».

أتفق مع «أبو سليمان» في ماني ورونالدو، وأختلف معه في غريب الذي قدّم مباراة كبيرة خطف نجوميتها منه المهاجم التركي كونه صاحب الهدف!

بعض من يشجعون النصر هاجموا الأهلي لماذا يحتفل بالنخبتين ليلة خسارة النصر كأس آسيا 2، فماذا يمكن أن ترد عليهم؟

اضحك.. وأخبرهم أن الاحتفال مقرر من أسبوعين!

أما التوقيت وتزامنه مع خسارتكم فهذا قدر ولا علاقة للأهلي به!

ومضة

أحد أجيه أضيع الوقت وياه

‏وأحدٍ ليا ضيَّعني الوقت.. جيته.