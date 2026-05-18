تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«الإنسان ابن لغته»، هذا تعريف مبسّط عن كينونة وجوهر أي كائن بشري في هذه البسيطة.
في أحد حواراتي مع روائي أمريكي كان الحديث عن اللغة، وكيف نتعامل معها كأناس، وفي العمق كيف للغة الأم تأثيرها على الوجدان، وطرأت في بالي وأنا أتحدث معه، قلت له أن آليات التفكير بين الشعوب ترتكز أساساً على دلالات اللغة الأم في داخلك، ضارباً مثالاً بطريقة الكتابة، قلت له: أنت تكتب من الشمال بينما أنا اكتب من اليمين، وهذه الآلية تجعل تفكيري مؤسساً على طريقة معينة، وتفكيرك مؤسساً على طريقة مقابلة، وحين تتوحد لغتنا، تكون اللغة التي نتحدث بها سهلة لمن تكون لغة الحديث هي لغته الأم، فلو أخذنا مفردة بعينها من لغتي ولغتك، ستكون تلك المفردة عميقة في وجدانك إن كانت المفردة من لغتك، وتكون في وجداني ليست بالعمق الذي شعرت به أنت.
وانتقلت به إلى ميدان عالمية لغة ما (ولتكن الإنجليزية) التي يتحدث بها بطلاقة، وسألته: لو تم تفوق لغة أخرى على الإنجليزية، وأصبحنا نتحدث بها، ولتكن الصينية ذات المنتج العالمي، وترقت لغة ذلك المنتج لتكون لغة المنتج هي لغة عالمية، كيف تكون هذه اللغة مع وجدانك كروائي؟ هل تستطيع نقل مشاعرك كما هي بتلك اللغة؟
توقف قليلاً، ونفي مقدرة أي لغة أخرى على نقل وجدانه كما يشعر به في خاطرة.
وذكرت موقفنا وحوارنا مع بعضنا (وبيننا مترجم)، ذاكراً له أن حوارنا يصل بعضنا ببعض كتعريف بما نفكر به، وليست في نقل حميمة ما أشعر به، وكذلك أنت، أي أن لغته الإنجليزية العالمية لم توصل ما يشعر به تماماً مع رجل لا يجيد نفس اللغة، في حوارنا المطول اتفقنا على «أن الإنسان ابن لغته».
وكل الفنون الإبداعية تزدهر بلغتها، وإن أصبحت اللغة العالمية هي المسيطرة فلتكن في الجوانب الاقتصادية، أما أن تكون هي لغة بديلة للتعبير بما أشعر ويعترك في داخلي، ستكون تلك اللغة العالمية عاجزة عن إخراج ما أشعر به تماماً.
أتحدث عن مقدرة الإنسان بتعبير عن وجوده، ووجود أبناء جلدته، أما المحادثة هي حادثة حتى ولو بالإشارة.
اللغة العالمية لتبادل المصالح المادية وليست لإثبات وجودك والتعبير عمّا يدور في خلدك كمشاعر تنطق بها لغتك الأم.. وصلت؟
“Man is the son of his language,” this is a simplified definition of the essence and nature of any human being in this world.
In one of my conversations with an American novelist, we discussed language and how we, as people, interact with it. Deep down, we talked about how the mother tongue affects our emotions. It occurred to me while speaking with him that the mechanisms of thought among peoples are fundamentally based on the connotations of the mother tongue within you. I gave an example regarding the way of writing, saying: You write from the left while I write from the right. This mechanism establishes my thinking on a certain method, and your thinking is based on a corresponding method. When our languages unite, the language we speak becomes easy for those for whom it is their mother tongue. If we take a specific word from my language and your language, that word will resonate deeply within you if it is from your language, while it will not have the same depth in my feelings as it does in yours.
I then shifted the discussion to the global nature of a language (let it be English), which he speaks fluently. I asked him: If another language surpasses English and we start speaking it, let’s say Chinese, which has a global product, and that language of the product becomes a global language, how would this language resonate with you as a novelist? Can you convey your feelings as they are in that language?
He paused for a moment and denied the ability of any other language to convey his emotions as he feels them in his thoughts.
I mentioned our situation and our dialogue with each other (with a translator between us), telling him that our conversation connects us as a definition of what we think, but it does not convey the intimacy of what I feel, nor does it for you. This means that his global English did not fully express what he feels with a man who does not master the same language. In our lengthy conversation, we agreed that “man is the son of his language.”
All creative arts flourish in their language, and if the global language becomes dominant, let it be in economic aspects. However, for it to be an alternative language to express what I feel and what struggles within me, that global language will be incapable of fully expressing what I feel.
I speak of the human capacity to express his existence and the existence of his kin. Conversation is an event, even if it is through gestures.
The global language is for the exchange of material interests, not for asserting your existence and expressing what goes on in your mind as feelings articulated by your mother tongue... Do you understand?