«الإنسان ابن لغته»، هذا تعريف مبسّط عن كينونة وجوهر أي كائن بشري في هذه البسيطة.

في أحد حواراتي مع روائي أمريكي كان الحديث عن اللغة، وكيف نتعامل معها كأناس، وفي العمق كيف للغة الأم تأثيرها على الوجدان، وطرأت في بالي وأنا أتحدث معه، قلت له أن آليات التفكير بين الشعوب ترتكز أساساً على دلالات اللغة الأم في داخلك، ضارباً مثالاً بطريقة الكتابة، قلت له: أنت تكتب من الشمال بينما أنا اكتب من اليمين، وهذه الآلية تجعل تفكيري مؤسساً على طريقة معينة، وتفكيرك مؤسساً على طريقة مقابلة، وحين تتوحد لغتنا، تكون اللغة التي نتحدث بها سهلة لمن تكون لغة الحديث هي لغته الأم، فلو أخذنا مفردة بعينها من لغتي ولغتك، ستكون تلك المفردة عميقة في وجدانك إن كانت المفردة من لغتك، وتكون في وجداني ليست بالعمق الذي شعرت به أنت.

وانتقلت به إلى ميدان عالمية لغة ما (ولتكن الإنجليزية) التي يتحدث بها بطلاقة، وسألته: لو تم تفوق لغة أخرى على الإنجليزية، وأصبحنا نتحدث بها، ولتكن الصينية ذات المنتج العالمي، وترقت لغة ذلك المنتج لتكون لغة المنتج هي لغة عالمية، كيف تكون هذه اللغة مع وجدانك كروائي؟ هل تستطيع نقل مشاعرك كما هي بتلك اللغة؟

توقف قليلاً، ونفي مقدرة أي لغة أخرى على نقل وجدانه كما يشعر به في خاطرة.

وذكرت موقفنا وحوارنا مع بعضنا (وبيننا مترجم)، ذاكراً له أن حوارنا يصل بعضنا ببعض كتعريف بما نفكر به، وليست في نقل حميمة ما أشعر به، وكذلك أنت، أي أن لغته الإنجليزية العالمية لم توصل ما يشعر به تماماً مع رجل لا يجيد نفس اللغة، في حوارنا المطول اتفقنا على «أن الإنسان ابن لغته».

وكل الفنون الإبداعية تزدهر بلغتها، وإن أصبحت اللغة العالمية هي المسيطرة فلتكن في الجوانب الاقتصادية، أما أن تكون هي لغة بديلة للتعبير بما أشعر ويعترك في داخلي، ستكون تلك اللغة العالمية عاجزة عن إخراج ما أشعر به تماماً.

أتحدث عن مقدرة الإنسان بتعبير عن وجوده، ووجود أبناء جلدته، أما المحادثة هي حادثة حتى ولو بالإشارة.

اللغة العالمية لتبادل المصالح المادية وليست لإثبات وجودك والتعبير عمّا يدور في خلدك كمشاعر تنطق بها لغتك الأم.. وصلت؟