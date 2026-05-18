“Man is the son of his language,” this is a simplified definition of the essence and nature of any human being in this world.

In one of my conversations with an American novelist, we discussed language and how we, as people, interact with it. Deep down, we talked about how the mother tongue affects our emotions. It occurred to me while speaking with him that the mechanisms of thought among peoples are fundamentally based on the connotations of the mother tongue within you. I gave an example regarding the way of writing, saying: You write from the left while I write from the right. This mechanism establishes my thinking on a certain method, and your thinking is based on a corresponding method. When our languages unite, the language we speak becomes easy for those for whom it is their mother tongue. If we take a specific word from my language and your language, that word will resonate deeply within you if it is from your language, while it will not have the same depth in my feelings as it does in yours.

I then shifted the discussion to the global nature of a language (let it be English), which he speaks fluently. I asked him: If another language surpasses English and we start speaking it, let’s say Chinese, which has a global product, and that language of the product becomes a global language, how would this language resonate with you as a novelist? Can you convey your feelings as they are in that language?

He paused for a moment and denied the ability of any other language to convey his emotions as he feels them in his thoughts.

I mentioned our situation and our dialogue with each other (with a translator between us), telling him that our conversation connects us as a definition of what we think, but it does not convey the intimacy of what I feel, nor does it for you. This means that his global English did not fully express what he feels with a man who does not master the same language. In our lengthy conversation, we agreed that “man is the son of his language.”

All creative arts flourish in their language, and if the global language becomes dominant, let it be in economic aspects. However, for it to be an alternative language to express what I feel and what struggles within me, that global language will be incapable of fully expressing what I feel.

I speak of the human capacity to express his existence and the existence of his kin. Conversation is an event, even if it is through gestures.

The global language is for the exchange of material interests, not for asserting your existence and expressing what goes on in your mind as feelings articulated by your mother tongue... Do you understand?