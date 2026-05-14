Sometimes geography can be a chronic headache when the neighbor is obnoxious and harmful, with nothing on their mind but causing harm to others. This is the case with Iran, which fate has placed next to us, but for nearly half a century it has neglected its own internal affairs and focused on external ones. It has established for itself a corrupt doctrine represented by harmful interference in the affairs of others under the illusion of its right to control, expand, and dominate, imposing its will by any means despite the accumulated troubles this has cost it, leading to the current state of immense destruction, suffocating isolation, and a future fraught with worse outcomes.

During the military operations that began against it on February 28, we saw how it shifted its focus towards the Gulf countries, targeting economic and civilian sites with missiles and drones. We heard the lies it tried to market as justifications for those brutal and savage attacks, but perhaps equally bad is what it is doing during the ceasefire that is supposedly in place now. An example of this is the attempt by Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers to infiltrate the Kuwaiti borders to carry out sabotage operations inside Kuwait. These are not spies or covert agents, but rather official Iranian military personnel, some of whom hold high ranks.

This audacity perfectly represents the mentality that drives Iranian policy and controls Iranian decision-making. A mentality of arrogance, recklessness, chaos, and extreme foolishness. It is at war with America and Israel, but its demons see nothing but the Gulf states, leading it to this reckless audacity. It does not view the prudence, patience, and wisdom that the Gulf states adhere to as a necessary means to prevent worse outcomes in a volatile region, but rather considers it weakness or hesitation, even though it would be the biggest loser if a larger fire were to ignite.

This chronic arrogance that the Iranian regime suffers from must come to an end, and the perception of the Gulf states as the short wall that can be jumped over when the noose tightens around Iran must also cease. The Gulf states are neither incompetent nor incapable; they are wise. They possess superior military capabilities, supportive populations, a solid legitimacy, and great respect in the international community, which are factors that provide them with strengths that are not available to the ostracized Iran.

Stop the recklessness, O leaders of Tehran, who are leading your people to hell.