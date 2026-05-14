أحياناً تكون الجغرافيا صداعاً مزمناً عندما يكون الجار بغيضاً مؤذياً، لا شيء يشغله سوى إلحاق الأذى بالجيران. هكذا هو الحال مع إيران التي وضعتها أقدار الجغرافيا بجوارنا لكنها منذ قرابة نصف قرن وهي مهملةٌ لداخلها ومشغولة بخارجها، سنّت لنفسها عقيدة فاسدة تتمثل في التدخل الضار في شؤون الآخرين تحت وهم حقها في السيطرة والتوسع والهيمنة وفرض ما تريده بكل الوسائل رغم ما كلّفها ذلك من متاعب متراكمة وصلت إلى ما هي عليه الآن من خراب هائل وعزلة خانقة ومستقبل محفوف بما هو أسوأ.

خلال العمليات العسكرية التي بدأت عليها منذ 28 فبراير الماضي رأينا كيف انحرفت بوصلتها باتجاه دول الخليج، استهدافاً بالصواريخ والمسيّرات للأعيان الاقتصادية والمدنية، وسمعنا الأكاذيب التي حاولت تسويقها كتبرير لتلك الاعتداءات الغاشمة الهمجية، ولكن ربما يكون مساوياً في السوء ما تقوم به خلال الهدنة التي يُفترض أنها قائمة الآن. وكمثال على ذلك محاولة تسلل ضباط من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى الحدود الكويتية للقيام بعمليات تخريب داخل الكويت. هؤلاء ليسوا جواسيس أو عملاء في السر، وإنما كوادر عسكرية رسمية إيرانية، منهم من يحمل رتبة عالية.

هذه الجرأة تمثل تماماً العقلية التي تدير السياسة الإيرانية وتتحكم في القرار الإيراني. عقلية الاستعلاء والتهور والفوضى والحماقة المتناهية. هي في حالة حرب مع أمريكا وإسرائيل لكن شياطينها لا ترى سوى الدول الخليجية، حتى وصل بها الحال إلى هذه الجرأة المتهورة. هي لا تنظر إلى الروية والأناة والحكمة التي تلتزم بها دول الخليج على أنها وسيلة ضرورية لمنع حدوث ما هو أسوأ في منطقة ملتهبة، ولكنها تعتبر ذلك ضعفاً أو تردداً، رغم أنها ستكون المتضرر الأكبر لو اشتعل حريق أكبر.

هذا الغرور المزمن الذي يعاني منه النظام الإيراني يجب أن يتوقف، ويجب أن تنتهي معه النظرة إلى دول الخليج باعتبارها الجدار القصير الذي يمكن القفز عليه عندما يضيق الخناق على إيران. دول الخليج ليست قاصرة ولا عاجزة لكنها عاقلة. لديها إمكانات عسكرية متفوقة وشعوب متضامنة مع دولها وشرعية راسخة واحترام كبير لدى المجتمع الدولي، وهي معطيات تمنحها عناصر قوة لا تتوفر لإيران المنبوذة.

توقفوا عن التهور يا سادة طهران الذين تقودون شعبكم إلى الجحيم.