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أحياناً تكون الجغرافيا صداعاً مزمناً عندما يكون الجار بغيضاً مؤذياً، لا شيء يشغله سوى إلحاق الأذى بالجيران. هكذا هو الحال مع إيران التي وضعتها أقدار الجغرافيا بجوارنا لكنها منذ قرابة نصف قرن وهي مهملةٌ لداخلها ومشغولة بخارجها، سنّت لنفسها عقيدة فاسدة تتمثل في التدخل الضار في شؤون الآخرين تحت وهم حقها في السيطرة والتوسع والهيمنة وفرض ما تريده بكل الوسائل رغم ما كلّفها ذلك من متاعب متراكمة وصلت إلى ما هي عليه الآن من خراب هائل وعزلة خانقة ومستقبل محفوف بما هو أسوأ.
خلال العمليات العسكرية التي بدأت عليها منذ 28 فبراير الماضي رأينا كيف انحرفت بوصلتها باتجاه دول الخليج، استهدافاً بالصواريخ والمسيّرات للأعيان الاقتصادية والمدنية، وسمعنا الأكاذيب التي حاولت تسويقها كتبرير لتلك الاعتداءات الغاشمة الهمجية، ولكن ربما يكون مساوياً في السوء ما تقوم به خلال الهدنة التي يُفترض أنها قائمة الآن. وكمثال على ذلك محاولة تسلل ضباط من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى الحدود الكويتية للقيام بعمليات تخريب داخل الكويت. هؤلاء ليسوا جواسيس أو عملاء في السر، وإنما كوادر عسكرية رسمية إيرانية، منهم من يحمل رتبة عالية.
هذه الجرأة تمثل تماماً العقلية التي تدير السياسة الإيرانية وتتحكم في القرار الإيراني. عقلية الاستعلاء والتهور والفوضى والحماقة المتناهية. هي في حالة حرب مع أمريكا وإسرائيل لكن شياطينها لا ترى سوى الدول الخليجية، حتى وصل بها الحال إلى هذه الجرأة المتهورة. هي لا تنظر إلى الروية والأناة والحكمة التي تلتزم بها دول الخليج على أنها وسيلة ضرورية لمنع حدوث ما هو أسوأ في منطقة ملتهبة، ولكنها تعتبر ذلك ضعفاً أو تردداً، رغم أنها ستكون المتضرر الأكبر لو اشتعل حريق أكبر.
هذا الغرور المزمن الذي يعاني منه النظام الإيراني يجب أن يتوقف، ويجب أن تنتهي معه النظرة إلى دول الخليج باعتبارها الجدار القصير الذي يمكن القفز عليه عندما يضيق الخناق على إيران. دول الخليج ليست قاصرة ولا عاجزة لكنها عاقلة. لديها إمكانات عسكرية متفوقة وشعوب متضامنة مع دولها وشرعية راسخة واحترام كبير لدى المجتمع الدولي، وهي معطيات تمنحها عناصر قوة لا تتوفر لإيران المنبوذة.
توقفوا عن التهور يا سادة طهران الذين تقودون شعبكم إلى الجحيم.
Sometimes geography can be a chronic headache when the neighbor is obnoxious and harmful, with nothing on their mind but causing harm to others. This is the case with Iran, which fate has placed next to us, but for nearly half a century it has neglected its own internal affairs and focused on external ones. It has established for itself a corrupt doctrine represented by harmful interference in the affairs of others under the illusion of its right to control, expand, and dominate, imposing its will by any means despite the accumulated troubles this has cost it, leading to the current state of immense destruction, suffocating isolation, and a future fraught with worse outcomes.
During the military operations that began against it on February 28, we saw how it shifted its focus towards the Gulf countries, targeting economic and civilian sites with missiles and drones. We heard the lies it tried to market as justifications for those brutal and savage attacks, but perhaps equally bad is what it is doing during the ceasefire that is supposedly in place now. An example of this is the attempt by Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers to infiltrate the Kuwaiti borders to carry out sabotage operations inside Kuwait. These are not spies or covert agents, but rather official Iranian military personnel, some of whom hold high ranks.
This audacity perfectly represents the mentality that drives Iranian policy and controls Iranian decision-making. A mentality of arrogance, recklessness, chaos, and extreme foolishness. It is at war with America and Israel, but its demons see nothing but the Gulf states, leading it to this reckless audacity. It does not view the prudence, patience, and wisdom that the Gulf states adhere to as a necessary means to prevent worse outcomes in a volatile region, but rather considers it weakness or hesitation, even though it would be the biggest loser if a larger fire were to ignite.
This chronic arrogance that the Iranian regime suffers from must come to an end, and the perception of the Gulf states as the short wall that can be jumped over when the noose tightens around Iran must also cease. The Gulf states are neither incompetent nor incapable; they are wise. They possess superior military capabilities, supportive populations, a solid legitimacy, and great respect in the international community, which are factors that provide them with strengths that are not available to the ostracized Iran.
Stop the recklessness, O leaders of Tehran, who are leading your people to hell.