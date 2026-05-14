تفرض عليّ طبيعة عملي زيارات متكررة لمكاتب عدد من القيادات والإدارات، ومع مرور الوقت أدركت أنني لا أدخل إلى "مكاتب" بالمعنى التقليدي فقط، أدخل إلى شخصيات كاملة، وإلى عقول إدارية يمكن قراءة الكثير عنها من تفاصيل المكان قبل أن يبدأ الحديث.


ومن خبرتي الإدارية أرى أن المكاتب لا تكذب. فكل زاوية فيها تحكي شيئًا عن صاحبها، عن طريقته في التفكير، وعن علاقته بالعمل، وعن مستوى انتمائه للمؤسسة، وحتى عن مقدار احترامه للناس الذين يعملون معه أو يزورونه.


هناك مكاتب تدخلها فتشعر أن المكان يؤدي وظيفة إجبارية لا أكثر، مكتب بلا طعم ولا لون ولا رائحة.


الأوراق مبعثرة، والملفات بلا هوية واضحة، والأدراج ممتلئة بكل شيء إلا النظام، والجدران صامتة كأنها لا تعرف ماذا تريد أن تقول.؟!


لا أثر لفكر إداري، ولا روح قيادة، ولا أي ملمح يدل على أن صاحب هذا المكتب يصنع مشروعًا أو يقود فريقًا أو يبني بيئة عمل حقيقية.!


وحين تجلس مع صاحبه، تدرك غالبًا أن الفوضى لم تكن في المكان وحده... بل في طريقة التفكير أيضًا.!


وفي المقابل، هناك مكاتب تسبقك إليها الحكاية قبل أصحابها. ما إن تدخل حتى تشعر أن كل شيء موضوع بعناية واحترام. ترتيب الملفات، وضوح الهوية البصرية، أناقة المكان، هدوء التفاصيل، جودة التنظيم، وحتى طريقة استقبال الزائر.


تشعر أن الاحترافية هنا ليست شعارات معلقة على الجدران، هي ممارسة يومية تظهر في أبسط الأشياء.


هذه النوعية من القيادات تفهم أن المكتب ليس مساحة شخصية فقط، إنما صورة للمؤسسة كلها.


الملفات المرتبة ليست ترفًا، هي انعكاس لعقل مرتب، والبيئة الأنيقة ليست مظهرًا، تشعرك باحترام للعمل وللناس.


وغالبًا ما يكون أصحاب هذه المكاتب أقل الناس ضجيجًا... لأن الإنجاز يتحدث عنهم.


وهناك نوع ثالث يقف في المنتصف.. لا هو بالفوضى الكاملة، ولا هو بالنموذج الملهم.


تشعر أن صاحبه مجتهد ويحاول أن يؤدي عمله بإخلاص، لكنه لم يطور أدواته بعد. يبذل الحد المقبول، ويؤدي مهامه اليومية، لكنه لا يملك تلك الروح التي تصنع الفرق. تجد الرغبة موجودة، لكن المهارة لم تكتمل، والطموح حاضر، لكن التطوير الذاتي غائب أو محدود.


وهؤلاء يمكن أن يصبحوا قادة حقيقيين لو منحوا أنفسهم فرصة أكبر للتعلم والتجربة والتطوير.


لكن النوع الأكثر إرهاقًا في بيئات العمل ليس الفوضوي فقط... بل ذلك المدير الذي توقف عن تطوير نفسه منذ سنوات، ويعتقد أن المنصب وحده يكفي ليمنحه الهيبة والنجاح.


هذا النوع لا يعمل بروح الفريق، ولا يؤمن بأن النجاح عمل جماعي.. يريد الجميع أن يعملوا لأجله، لا معه.


يتعامل مع المؤسسة وكأنها محطة مؤقتة لا بيتًا مهنيًا ينتمي إليه.


لا يقرأ، لا يتعلم، لا يراجع أدواته، ولا يحاول أن يواكب التغيرات، ثم يتساءل باستغراب لماذا تراجع فريقه ولماذا فقد الناس حماسهم حوله.!


الأصعب من ذلك كله، ذلك المكتب الذي تستقبلك فيه الشكوى قبل السلام. كل شيء عندهم خطأ:


الإدارة العليا مقصّرة، والزملاء لا يفهمون، والأنظمة معقدة، والإمكانات ضعيفة، والوقت لا يكفي. الجميع مسؤول عن التعثر... إلا هو.!


ومع الوقت، تتحول هذه العقلية إلى بيئة طاردة للإبداع. بيئة تستهلك الطاقات بدل أن تصنعها، وتبرر الإخفاق بدل أن تبحث عن الحلول. فالقائد الحقيقي لا يقضي عمره في تعداد الأعذار، بل في صناعة البدائل.


الحقيقة التي تعلمتها من كل هذه الزيارات أن الإدارة ليست منصبًا فقط، وليست بطاقة تعريف على باب مكتب، وليست صلاحيات وتوقيعات واجتماعات.


الإدارة وعي، وذوق، وانتماء، وقدرة على صناعة الأثر حتى في التفاصيل الصغيرة.


القائد الحقيقي يمكن أن تراه في هوية واضحة، في ترتيب ملف، وفي طريقة استقبال، وفي احترام المواعيد، وفي هدوء المكان، وفي روح الفريق التي تنعكس على كل من يعمل معه.


ولذلك أؤمن دائمًا أن ليس كل من رُشّح للإدارة أصبح مديرًا ناجحًا. فالقيادة لا تصنعها الرغبة وحدها، بل تصنعها المواقف والتجارب والقدرة على التعلّم والنضج وتحمل المسؤولية. وليتنا — في كثير من الأحيان — كإدارة عليا نختاره قبل أن يختارنا..!