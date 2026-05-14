The nature of my work requires me to make repeated visits to the offices of several leaders and departments, and over time I realized that I am not just entering "offices" in the traditional sense; I am entering complete personalities, and into managerial minds from which a lot can be read about the details of the place before the conversation even begins.



From my managerial experience, I see that offices do not lie. Every corner tells something about its owner, about their way of thinking, about their relationship with work, about their level of belonging to the institution, and even about the amount of respect they have for the people who work with them or visit them.



There are offices you enter and feel that the place serves a mandatory function, nothing more; an office without flavor, color, or scent.



Papers are scattered, files lack a clear identity, drawers are filled with everything except order, and the walls are silent as if they do not know what they want to say. ?!



There is no trace of managerial thought, no spirit of leadership, nor any feature indicating that the owner of this office is creating a project, leading a team, or building a real work environment.!



And when you sit with its owner, you often realize that the chaos is not only in the place... but also in the way of thinking.!



On the other hand, there are offices where the story precedes you before the owners. As soon as you enter, you feel that everything is placed with care and respect. The arrangement of files, the clarity of visual identity, the elegance of the place, the calmness of the details, the quality of organization, and even the way visitors are received.



You feel that professionalism here is not just slogans hanging on the walls; it is a daily practice that shows in the simplest things.



This type of leadership understands that the office is not just a personal space, but a reflection of the entire institution.



Well-organized files are not a luxury; they are a reflection of an organized mind, and an elegant environment is not just a facade; it conveys respect for work and for people.



Often, the owners of these offices are the least noisy... because their achievements speak for them.



And there is a third type that stands in the middle... neither completely chaotic nor an inspiring model.



You feel that its owner is diligent and trying to perform their job sincerely, but they have not yet developed their tools. They put in the acceptable effort and carry out their daily tasks, but they lack that spirit that makes a difference. You find the desire present, but the skill is incomplete, ambition is there, but self-development is absent or limited.



These individuals can become true leaders if they give themselves a greater chance to learn, experiment, and develop.



But the most exhausting type in work environments is not just the chaotic one... but that manager who stopped developing themselves years ago and believes that the position alone is enough to grant them prestige and success.



This type does not work with a team spirit and does not believe that success is a collective effort... they want everyone to work for them, not with them.



They treat the institution as if it were a temporary station, not a professional home they belong to.



They do not read, do not learn, do not review their tools, and do not try to keep up with changes, then wonder in astonishment why their team has declined and why people have lost their enthusiasm around them.!



The hardest of all is that office where complaints greet you before greetings. Everything there is wrong:



Upper management is lacking, colleagues do not understand, the systems are complicated, resources are weak, and time is insufficient. Everyone is responsible for the setbacks... except for them.!



Over time, this mentality transforms into an environment that repels creativity. An environment that consumes energies instead of creating them, and justifies failures instead of seeking solutions. For a true leader does not spend their life counting excuses, but in creating alternatives.



The truth I have learned from all these visits is that management is not just a position, nor a nameplate on an office door, nor powers and signatures and meetings.



Management is awareness, taste, belonging, and the ability to make an impact even in small details.



A true leader can be seen in a clear identity, in the arrangement of a file, in the way of reception, in respecting appointments, in the calmness of the place, and in the team spirit that reflects on everyone who works with them.



Therefore, I always believe that not everyone nominated for management becomes a successful manager. Leadership is not made by desire alone, but by situations, experiences, the ability to learn, maturity, and taking responsibility. I wish that we — often — as upper management would choose them before they choose us..!