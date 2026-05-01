ليس من السهل على أي دولة أن تختصر تحوّلاتها في عقدٍ واحد، لكن الأصعب من ذلك أن تتحوّل هذه التحوّلات من أرقام تُعلن، إلى نظام يُبنى، ويُقاس، ويُراجع نفسه باستمرار. هنا تحديداً، يمكن قراءة التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 لعام 2025، لا بوصفه سجلاً للإنجاز، بل بوصفه مرآة لطبيعة التحّول الذي جرى في العمق.

فالمسألة لم تعد كما اعتدنا في قياس مقدار ما تحقق، بل في الكيفية التي تحقق بها. لأن الدول قد تنجح في تسجيل نمو، أو تحسين مؤشرات، لكن القليل منها فقط من ينجح في تحويل ذلك إلى بنية مؤسسية قادرة على الاستمرار، لا تتأثر بظرف، ولا ترتبط بموجة، ولا تُدار برد فعل.

لهذا، فإن قراءة الاقتصاد السعودي اليوم لم تعد تحتمل الاختزال في «النفط». فمركز الثقل بدأ يتحرك بهدوء؛ إذ لم تعد الأنشطة غير النفطية مجرد مكمّل، بل أصبحت تمثل أكثر من نصف الاقتصاد، وتدفع نموه بوتيرة مستقرة. وهذا التحول، في جوهره، ليس رقماً يُذكر، بل إعادة تعريف لطبيعة الاقتصاد ذاته، من مورد واحد إلى منظومة مصادر.

وما يعزز هذه القراءة أن النمو لم يعد مرتبطاً بطفرة عابرة، بل جاء مصحوباً بدرجة من التوازن يصعب تجاهلها؛ تضخمٌ في حدود مستقرة، وبطالة تتراجع مقارنة بنقطة الانطلاق، وناتجٌ ينمو مدفوعاً بقطاعات تتوسع بثبات. وهذه ليست مجرد مؤشرات إيجابية، بل إشارات على أن الاقتصاد لم يعد يتحرك بعشوائية السوق، بل بمنطق إدارة واعية.

وهنا يبرز البُعد الذي قد لا يلتفت إليه كثيرون: البُعد القانوني والمؤسسي لهذا التحول. فحين تتحول الرؤية إلى منظومة قائمة على القياس، والحوكمة، وربط الأداء بالمؤشرات، فإننا لا نتحدث عن تطوير إداري فحسب، بل عن إعادة صياغة العلاقة بين القرار والنتيجة. تصبح السياسات قابلة للتقييم، والبرامج قابلة للمساءلة، والأداء جزءاً من نظام لا يعتمد على الاجتهاد الفردي بقدر ما يستند إلى قواعد واضحة.

ولعل أكثر ما يكشف ذلك هو طبيعة ما يعرضه التقرير نفسه؛ إذ لا يكتفي بعرض ما تحقق، بل يضعه في سياق قابل للمراجعة، ويُظهر نسب التقدم، ويُبقي مساحة التصحيح مفتوحة. وهذه اللغة تعكس لغة القياس وهي التي تميّز بين إنجاز ظرفي، ومنظومة قابلة للاستمرار.

اليوم، ومع دخول الرؤية مرحلتها الثالثة، يتغير السؤال. لم يعد التحدي في بناء القطاعات أو إطلاق المبادرات، بل في تعظيم الأثر، ورفع الكفاءة، وضمان أن ما تحقق لا يتوقف عند حدٍ معين. وهي مرحلة بطبيعتها أكثر صرامة، لأنها تقوم على ما سبق بناؤه، وتفترض قدرة أعلى على الانضباط والتنفيذ.

ومن يقرأ التقرير بهذا المنظور، يدرك أن ما جرى خلال السنوات الماضية لم يكن استجابة لظرف اقتصادي، بل تأسيساً لمسار قادر على الاستمرار رغم التقلبات العالمية والإقليمية، واستطاع أن ينجح في الحفاظ على توازنه، وهو ما يصعب تحقيقه دون قاعدة مؤسسية متماسكة.

هذا لا يعني أن التحديات قد انتهت، أو أن الطريق بات خالياً من التعقيدات. لكن الفارق الجوهري اليوم أن هذه التحديات لم تعد مفاجئة، ولا تُدار بشكل ارتجالي، بل ضمن إطار واضح من القياس والتقييم والتصحيح. وهو ما يمنح هذا التحوّل قيمة مختلفة، تتجاوز التفاؤل، إلى طمأنينة مبنية على فهم آلية العمل.

فقد أوفت القيادة بما وعدت به في تأسيس هذا التحوّل. ليس فقط في تحقيق نتائج ملموسة، بل في بناء منظومة تجعل استمرار هذه النتائج أمراً ممكناً. وهي النقطة التي قد لا تظهر بوضوح لمن يكتفي بقراءة السطح، لكنها تتجلى عند النظر إلى البنية التي تحكم هذا المسار.

وفي النهاية، ربما لا يكون السؤال الأهم: ماذا تحقق؟

وهنا، تتجاوز الإجابة حدود الأرقام، لتعود إلى الفكرة التي انطلقت منها هذه الرؤية منذ البداية؛ تلك الرؤية التي قادها عرّابها، سمو ولي العهد، حين قال: «هدفي الأول أن تكون بلادنا نموذجاً ناجحاً ورائداً في العالم على كافة الأصعدة».

فلم تكن هذه العبارة توصيفاً لطموح، بقدر ما كانت رسماً لمسار.

ومع مرور عقدٍ من الزمن، لم يعد السؤال: هل يمكن الوصول إلى هذا النموذج؟ بل: كيف يتم ترسيخه.. واستدامته.