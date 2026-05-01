It is not easy for any country to summarize its transformations in a single decade, but what is even harder is for these transformations to shift from announced figures to a system that is built, measured, and continuously reviewed. Here, specifically, the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 for the year 2025 can be read not as a record of achievements, but as a mirror reflecting the nature of the transformation that has occurred at its core.

The issue is no longer about measuring the extent of what has been achieved, but rather about the manner in which it has been achieved. Countries may succeed in recording growth or improving indicators, but only a few manage to transform that into an institutional structure capable of sustainability, unaffected by circumstances, not tied to trends, and not managed reactively.

Therefore, reading the Saudi economy today can no longer be reduced to "oil." The center of gravity has begun to shift quietly; non-oil activities are no longer just a complement but now represent more than half of the economy, driving its growth at a stable pace. This transformation, at its core, is not just a number to be mentioned, but a redefinition of the nature of the economy itself, from a single resource to a system of resources.

What reinforces this reading is that growth is no longer linked to a fleeting boom but has come accompanied by a degree of balance that is hard to ignore; inflation is within stable limits, unemployment is declining compared to the starting point, and output is growing driven by sectors that are expanding steadily. These are not just positive indicators, but signals that the economy is no longer moving randomly with market fluctuations, but rather with the logic of conscious management.

Here, the dimension that many may overlook emerges: the legal and institutional dimension of this transformation. When the vision transforms into a system based on measurement, governance, and linking performance to indicators, we are not just talking about administrative development but about reshaping the relationship between decision and outcome. Policies become evaluable, programs accountable, and performance a part of a system that relies not on individual effort but on clear rules.

Perhaps what reveals this most is the nature of what the report itself presents; it does not merely showcase what has been achieved but places it in a context that is subject to review, shows progress ratios, and keeps the space for correction open. This language reflects the language of measurement, distinguishing between situational achievements and a sustainable system.

Today, as the vision enters its third phase, the question changes. The challenge is no longer in building sectors or launching initiatives, but in maximizing impact, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring that what has been achieved does not stop at a certain limit. This phase, by its nature, is more stringent, as it is based on what has been built previously and assumes a higher capacity for discipline and execution.

Anyone reading the report from this perspective realizes that what has occurred over the past years was not a response to an economic circumstance but rather the establishment of a path capable of sustaining itself despite global and regional fluctuations, and it has succeeded in maintaining its balance, which is difficult to achieve without a cohesive institutional base.

This does not mean that challenges have ended or that the road is free of complications. However, the essential difference today is that these challenges are no longer surprising, nor are they managed impulsively, but rather within a clear framework of measurement, evaluation, and correction. This grants this transformation a different value, transcending optimism to a reassurance based on an understanding of the mechanism of work.

The leadership has fulfilled its promises in establishing this transformation. Not only in achieving tangible results but also in building a system that makes the continuation of these results possible. This is a point that may not be clearly visible to those who only skim the surface, but it becomes evident when looking at the structure that governs this path.

In the end, perhaps the most important question is not: What has been achieved?

Here, the answer transcends numerical boundaries, returning to the idea from which this vision originated from the beginning; that vision led by its architect, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, when he said: "My primary goal is for our country to be a successful and pioneering model in the world on all fronts."

This statement was not merely a description of an ambition, but rather a delineation of a path.

With the passage of a decade, the question is no longer: Can this model be reached? But rather: How is it entrenched... and sustained?