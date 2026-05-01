لتبسيط الفكرة بشأن تباين الآراء والأفكار، نضرب مثلاً على ذلك الصورة الواحدة التي قد تختلف عند كل شخص نتيجة الزاوية التي ينظر للصورة منها. عنصر واحد فقط أحدث هذا التباين والاختلاف. لا شك هناك عناصر أخرى لا تقل تأثيراً في اختلاف المشهد مثل قوة الضوء ونوع الإنارة التي تنعكس على الصورة. الثقافة الفنية للمشاهد عنصر مؤثر على نحو كبير. بالإضافة للعديد من العناصر الأخرى المكان والحالة النفسية والعمر وغير ذلك. الزاوية التي تنظر منها إلى الصورة هي أول عامل يخلق الاختلاف. الذي يقف أمام اللوحة مباشرة يرى تفاصيل غير التي يراها الجالس بزاوية 45 درجة. والذي ينظر من الأسفل إلى الأعلى تختلف قراءته تماماً عمّن يطل من علٍ.

كذلك الآراء تتشكّل وتتباين في كل المجالات نتيجة اختلاف البيئة والمصالح الشخصية والثقافية وغيرها. الاختلاف ليس سيئاً دائماً؛ فبعض الزوايا قد تكون خاطئة أو مشوهة، وليس كل الآراء صحيحة بمجرد أنها مختلفة، آراء جيدة أو جديدة. في الحياة، «الزاوية» هي موقعنا الاجتماعي، وظيفتنا، دورنا في أي قضية. المدير يرى المشروع من زاوية الأهداف والإنتاجية، بينما الموظف يراه من زاوية الجهد والحقوق. كلاهما ينظر إلى «الصورة» نفسها، لكن زاوية كل منهما تمنحه مشهداً مختلفاً. أبعد من الزاوية؛ الإضاءة التي تشوّه أو تكشف الوضع. إذا أضفنا إلى الصورة ضوءاً قوياً من جهة اليسار، فسوف تختفي التفاصيل اليمنى في الظل. وإذا كانت الإضاءة صفراء دافئة، ستظهر الصورة حنونية. وإذا كانت بيضاء باردة، ستبدو واقعية وجامدة. كل هذا الأثر لعنصر واحد فقط فما بالك عندما تتعدد العناصر والمكوّنات.

في واقعنا، «الإضاءة» هي المناخ الفكري والإعلامي الذي نعيش فيه. الإعلام الذي نتابعه، الكتب التي نقرأها، الخطابات التي نسمعها يومياً. هذه «الإضاءة» تكشف لنا بعض جوانب القضية وتخفي البعض الآخر. كثير من الخلافات لا تنبع من اختلاف حقيقي في القيم، بل من اختلاف في «نوع الضوء» المسلط على القضية نفسها.

الثقافة هي النظارة التي لا نخلعها. المتخصص في الفن التشكيلي سيرى في الصورة تقنيات وألواناً وتوازناً لا يراه الشخص العادي. وكذلك المهندس سيرى المنظور والنسب، بينما سيرى الطبيب النفسي تعابير الوجوه والحالات المزاجية. هذا هو تأثير الثقافة الفنية والخبرة التخصصية. كل منا يرتدي نظارة لا تعكس الصورة كما هي، بل تصفّيها عبر عدسات تخصصه واهتماماته السابقة. لا يمكننا خلع هذه النظارة، ولكن يمكننا أن ندرك وجودها.

الخبرة والعمر وتاريخنا الشخصي يقرأ الصورة معنا. لذا أدمغتنا لا ترى الصورة فقط، بل تستدعي معها كل الذكريات المشابهة. الشخص الذي تعرّض لخيانة سيرى صورة «امرأة تبتسم لهاتفها» بشكل مختلف تماماً عمّن يعيش في ثقة وسلام. الحالة النفسية لحظة النظر، والتجارب الماضية، والعمر الذي تراكمت فيه هذه التجارب -كلها عناصر ترسم «موقعنا» من الصورة. كما أن المكان والزمان يعتبران الخلفية التي تغير المقدمة. مثال على ذلك نفس الصورة معلقة في مكان العبادة ستبدو مقدسة. ذات الصورة المعلقة في مقهى فني ستبدو عصرية. أما المعلقة في إعلان لمنتج ستبدو مستهلكة.

المكان الذي نرى فيه الشيء، والزمان الذي نراه فيه (في زمن حرب أم سلام، في زمن أزمة اقتصادية أم رخاء)، يضفي على الصورة معنى جديداً تماماً.

إذا كان الاختلاف بهذه الدرجة من التعقيد حتى في صورة ساكنة، فكيف بموضوعات الحياة الكبرى: السياسة والدين والأخلاق والقيم؟

لهذا نختلف لأن:

· زوايانا مختلفة (مواقعنا الاجتماعية).

· إضاءتنا مختلفة (مصادر معلوماتنا).

· نظاراتنا مختلفة (ثقافاتنا وتخصصاتنا).

· تاريخنا الشخصي مختلف (خبراتنا وأعمارنا وحالتنا النفسية).

· مكاننا وزماننا مختلفان (السياق الذي نعيش فيه).

ونخلص في النهاية إلى أنه قد لا يوجد اثنان يقفان في الموقع نفسه تماماً، من الزاوية نفسها، تحت الإضاءة نفسها، بنفس الخبرة والعمر والمزاج. ولهذا، لا يوجد اثنان يريان الصورة نفسها. وعليه ليس عيباً أن نختلف، بل العيب أن نظن أن اختلافنا معناه أن أحدنا أعمى.