لتبسيط الفكرة بشأن تباين الآراء والأفكار، نضرب مثلاً على ذلك الصورة الواحدة التي قد تختلف عند كل شخص نتيجة الزاوية التي ينظر للصورة منها. عنصر واحد فقط أحدث هذا التباين والاختلاف. لا شك هناك عناصر أخرى لا تقل تأثيراً في اختلاف المشهد مثل قوة الضوء ونوع الإنارة التي تنعكس على الصورة. الثقافة الفنية للمشاهد عنصر مؤثر على نحو كبير. بالإضافة للعديد من العناصر الأخرى المكان والحالة النفسية والعمر وغير ذلك. الزاوية التي تنظر منها إلى الصورة هي أول عامل يخلق الاختلاف. الذي يقف أمام اللوحة مباشرة يرى تفاصيل غير التي يراها الجالس بزاوية 45 درجة. والذي ينظر من الأسفل إلى الأعلى تختلف قراءته تماماً عمّن يطل من علٍ.
كذلك الآراء تتشكّل وتتباين في كل المجالات نتيجة اختلاف البيئة والمصالح الشخصية والثقافية وغيرها. الاختلاف ليس سيئاً دائماً؛ فبعض الزوايا قد تكون خاطئة أو مشوهة، وليس كل الآراء صحيحة بمجرد أنها مختلفة، آراء جيدة أو جديدة. في الحياة، «الزاوية» هي موقعنا الاجتماعي، وظيفتنا، دورنا في أي قضية. المدير يرى المشروع من زاوية الأهداف والإنتاجية، بينما الموظف يراه من زاوية الجهد والحقوق. كلاهما ينظر إلى «الصورة» نفسها، لكن زاوية كل منهما تمنحه مشهداً مختلفاً. أبعد من الزاوية؛ الإضاءة التي تشوّه أو تكشف الوضع. إذا أضفنا إلى الصورة ضوءاً قوياً من جهة اليسار، فسوف تختفي التفاصيل اليمنى في الظل. وإذا كانت الإضاءة صفراء دافئة، ستظهر الصورة حنونية. وإذا كانت بيضاء باردة، ستبدو واقعية وجامدة. كل هذا الأثر لعنصر واحد فقط فما بالك عندما تتعدد العناصر والمكوّنات.
في واقعنا، «الإضاءة» هي المناخ الفكري والإعلامي الذي نعيش فيه. الإعلام الذي نتابعه، الكتب التي نقرأها، الخطابات التي نسمعها يومياً. هذه «الإضاءة» تكشف لنا بعض جوانب القضية وتخفي البعض الآخر. كثير من الخلافات لا تنبع من اختلاف حقيقي في القيم، بل من اختلاف في «نوع الضوء» المسلط على القضية نفسها.
الثقافة هي النظارة التي لا نخلعها. المتخصص في الفن التشكيلي سيرى في الصورة تقنيات وألواناً وتوازناً لا يراه الشخص العادي. وكذلك المهندس سيرى المنظور والنسب، بينما سيرى الطبيب النفسي تعابير الوجوه والحالات المزاجية. هذا هو تأثير الثقافة الفنية والخبرة التخصصية. كل منا يرتدي نظارة لا تعكس الصورة كما هي، بل تصفّيها عبر عدسات تخصصه واهتماماته السابقة. لا يمكننا خلع هذه النظارة، ولكن يمكننا أن ندرك وجودها.
الخبرة والعمر وتاريخنا الشخصي يقرأ الصورة معنا. لذا أدمغتنا لا ترى الصورة فقط، بل تستدعي معها كل الذكريات المشابهة. الشخص الذي تعرّض لخيانة سيرى صورة «امرأة تبتسم لهاتفها» بشكل مختلف تماماً عمّن يعيش في ثقة وسلام. الحالة النفسية لحظة النظر، والتجارب الماضية، والعمر الذي تراكمت فيه هذه التجارب -كلها عناصر ترسم «موقعنا» من الصورة. كما أن المكان والزمان يعتبران الخلفية التي تغير المقدمة. مثال على ذلك نفس الصورة معلقة في مكان العبادة ستبدو مقدسة. ذات الصورة المعلقة في مقهى فني ستبدو عصرية. أما المعلقة في إعلان لمنتج ستبدو مستهلكة.
المكان الذي نرى فيه الشيء، والزمان الذي نراه فيه (في زمن حرب أم سلام، في زمن أزمة اقتصادية أم رخاء)، يضفي على الصورة معنى جديداً تماماً.
إذا كان الاختلاف بهذه الدرجة من التعقيد حتى في صورة ساكنة، فكيف بموضوعات الحياة الكبرى: السياسة والدين والأخلاق والقيم؟
لهذا نختلف لأن:
· زوايانا مختلفة (مواقعنا الاجتماعية).
· إضاءتنا مختلفة (مصادر معلوماتنا).
· نظاراتنا مختلفة (ثقافاتنا وتخصصاتنا).
· تاريخنا الشخصي مختلف (خبراتنا وأعمارنا وحالتنا النفسية).
· مكاننا وزماننا مختلفان (السياق الذي نعيش فيه).
ونخلص في النهاية إلى أنه قد لا يوجد اثنان يقفان في الموقع نفسه تماماً، من الزاوية نفسها، تحت الإضاءة نفسها، بنفس الخبرة والعمر والمزاج. ولهذا، لا يوجد اثنان يريان الصورة نفسها. وعليه ليس عيباً أن نختلف، بل العيب أن نظن أن اختلافنا معناه أن أحدنا أعمى.
To simplify the idea regarding the variation of opinions and thoughts, we can take as an example a single image that may differ for each person due to the angle from which they view it. Only one element has caused this variation and difference. There are undoubtedly other elements that significantly influence the difference in the scene, such as the strength of the light and the type of illumination reflected in the image. The artistic culture of the viewer is a major influencing factor. In addition to many other elements like the location, psychological state, age, and more. The angle from which you look at the image is the first factor that creates the difference. Someone standing directly in front of the painting sees details that differ from those seen by someone sitting at a 45-degree angle. And someone looking from below to above interprets it completely differently from someone looking from above.
Similarly, opinions are formed and vary in all fields due to differences in environment, personal interests, culture, and more. Difference is not always bad; some angles may be wrong or distorted, and not all opinions are correct just because they are different, whether they are good or new. In life, the "angle" is our social position, our job, our role in any issue. The manager sees the project from the angle of goals and productivity, while the employee sees it from the angle of effort and rights. Both are looking at the same "image," but each one's angle gives them a different view. Beyond the angle; the lighting can distort or reveal the situation. If we add strong light from the left side of the image, the details on the right will disappear into shadow. If the lighting is warm yellow, the image will appear nostalgic. If it is cold white, it will look realistic and stiff. All this effect comes from just one element, so imagine when multiple elements and components are involved.
In our reality, "lighting" is the intellectual and media climate we live in. The media we follow, the books we read, the speeches we hear daily. This "lighting" reveals some aspects of the issue and hides others. Many disagreements do not stem from a real difference in values, but from a difference in the "type of light" cast on the issue itself.
Culture is the glasses we never take off. A specialist in visual arts will see in the image techniques, colors, and balance that an ordinary person does not see. Similarly, an engineer will see perspective and proportions, while a psychologist will see facial expressions and moods. This is the effect of artistic culture and specialized experience. Each of us wears glasses that do not reflect the image as it is, but filter it through the lenses of our specialization and past interests. We cannot take off these glasses, but we can recognize their existence.
Experience, age, and our personal history read the image with us. Thus, our brains do not just see the image; they also recall all similar memories. A person who has experienced betrayal will see the image of "a woman smiling at her phone" completely differently from someone living in trust and peace. The psychological state at the moment of viewing, past experiences, and the age in which these experiences accumulated—all these elements shape "our position" in relation to the image. Additionally, the place and time are the background that changes the foreground. For example, the same image hanging in a place of worship will appear sacred. The same image hanging in an art café will seem modern. However, the one hanging in an advertisement for a product will look consumed.
The place where we see something and the time we see it in (during a time of war or peace, during an economic crisis or prosperity) gives the image a completely new meaning.
If the difference is this complex even in a still image, how much more so with the great subjects of life: politics, religion, ethics, and values?
That is why we differ because:
· Our angles are different (our social positions).
· Our lighting is different (our sources of information).
· Our glasses are different (our cultures and specializations).
· Our personal history is different (our experiences, ages, and psychological states).
· Our place and time are different (the context in which we live).
In conclusion, it may be that no two people stand in exactly the same position, from the same angle, under the same lighting, with the same experience, age, and mood. Therefore, no two people see the same image. Thus, it is not a flaw to differ; rather, the flaw lies in thinking that our differences mean that one of us is blind.