To simplify the idea regarding the variation of opinions and thoughts, we can take as an example a single image that may differ for each person due to the angle from which they view it. Only one element has caused this variation and difference. There are undoubtedly other elements that significantly influence the difference in the scene, such as the strength of the light and the type of illumination reflected in the image. The artistic culture of the viewer is a major influencing factor. In addition to many other elements like the location, psychological state, age, and more. The angle from which you look at the image is the first factor that creates the difference. Someone standing directly in front of the painting sees details that differ from those seen by someone sitting at a 45-degree angle. And someone looking from below to above interprets it completely differently from someone looking from above.

Similarly, opinions are formed and vary in all fields due to differences in environment, personal interests, culture, and more. Difference is not always bad; some angles may be wrong or distorted, and not all opinions are correct just because they are different, whether they are good or new. In life, the "angle" is our social position, our job, our role in any issue. The manager sees the project from the angle of goals and productivity, while the employee sees it from the angle of effort and rights. Both are looking at the same "image," but each one's angle gives them a different view. Beyond the angle; the lighting can distort or reveal the situation. If we add strong light from the left side of the image, the details on the right will disappear into shadow. If the lighting is warm yellow, the image will appear nostalgic. If it is cold white, it will look realistic and stiff. All this effect comes from just one element, so imagine when multiple elements and components are involved.

In our reality, "lighting" is the intellectual and media climate we live in. The media we follow, the books we read, the speeches we hear daily. This "lighting" reveals some aspects of the issue and hides others. Many disagreements do not stem from a real difference in values, but from a difference in the "type of light" cast on the issue itself.

Culture is the glasses we never take off. A specialist in visual arts will see in the image techniques, colors, and balance that an ordinary person does not see. Similarly, an engineer will see perspective and proportions, while a psychologist will see facial expressions and moods. This is the effect of artistic culture and specialized experience. Each of us wears glasses that do not reflect the image as it is, but filter it through the lenses of our specialization and past interests. We cannot take off these glasses, but we can recognize their existence.

Experience, age, and our personal history read the image with us. Thus, our brains do not just see the image; they also recall all similar memories. A person who has experienced betrayal will see the image of "a woman smiling at her phone" completely differently from someone living in trust and peace. The psychological state at the moment of viewing, past experiences, and the age in which these experiences accumulated—all these elements shape "our position" in relation to the image. Additionally, the place and time are the background that changes the foreground. For example, the same image hanging in a place of worship will appear sacred. The same image hanging in an art café will seem modern. However, the one hanging in an advertisement for a product will look consumed.

The place where we see something and the time we see it in (during a time of war or peace, during an economic crisis or prosperity) gives the image a completely new meaning.

If the difference is this complex even in a still image, how much more so with the great subjects of life: politics, religion, ethics, and values?

That is why we differ because:

· Our angles are different (our social positions).

· Our lighting is different (our sources of information).

· Our glasses are different (our cultures and specializations).

· Our personal history is different (our experiences, ages, and psychological states).

· Our place and time are different (the context in which we live).

In conclusion, it may be that no two people stand in exactly the same position, from the same angle, under the same lighting, with the same experience, age, and mood. Therefore, no two people see the same image. Thus, it is not a flaw to differ; rather, the flaw lies in thinking that our differences mean that one of us is blind.