On the day the news was published stating that Jazan ranked first in reading books, newspapers, and magazines according to the information from the Statistics Authority, it so happened that I was invited to an evening organized by the Culture and Arts Club in the city of Sabya in partnership with the House of Culture in Jazan to discuss the affairs and concerns of writing opinion articles in the Saudi press. It was a beautiful coincidence that the publication of the news coincided with the date of the evening, and when I began to speak, I had to congratulate all the attendees, myself included, on this good news. I then asked why this standard should not be a motivator, justification, and incentive for Jazan to become a city of reading, just like some other cities around the world, whose residents are distinguished by their passion for reading, exploration, and celebration of culture and literature.

In reading cities, various events and activities related to everything concerning reading are held, transforming into what resembles a festival or annual carnival hosted by the city, which invites prominent cultural and media figures from different countries around the world, according to a program prepared and supervised by many entities, primarily the official body responsible for culture, with the participation of the community through its interested cadres. Many cities have gained significant fame due to this activity, and it has become part of the agendas of intellectuals from everywhere.

Jazan is rich in all the elements of attraction, with beautiful and diverse nature, a wide spectrum of aesthetics in all its details, and a hospitable community at peace with itself and with all other cultures. As for its passion for reading and its distinction in this regard, that is not new; it is, in fact, a well-known truth since ancient times. This time, however, it has come as a documented statistical piece of information. Given this, can we aspire to classify Jazan as a city of reading through an institutional vision that the Ministry of Culture can promote and implement?