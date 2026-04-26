في اليوم الذي نُشر فيه خبر يفيد بتصنيف جازان الأولى في قراءة الكتب والصحف والمجلات بحسب معلومة هيئة الإحصاء، تصادَف أنني كنت مدعواً إلى أمسية نظمها نادي الثقافة والفنون بمدينة صبيا بالشراكة مع بيت الثقافة في جازان للحديث عن شؤون وشجون كتابة مقال الرأي في الصحافة السعودية. كان تزامناً جميلاً حدث بالصدفة بين نشر الخبر وموعد الأمسية، وعندما بدأتُ الحديث كان لا بد أن أهنئ كل الحضور، وأنا من ضمنهم، بهذا الخبر السار، ثم قُلتُ لماذا لا يكون هذا المعيار دافعاً ومبرراً وحافزاً لتكون جازان مدينة القراءة كما هو حال بعض المدن الأخرى في العالم، التي تميز أهلها بشغف القراءة والاطلاع والاحتفاء بالثقافة والأدب.

مدن القراءة تقام فيها فعاليات متنوعة ونشاطات مختلفة متصلة بكل ما يتعلق بالقراءة، تتحول إلى ما يشبه المهرجان أو الكرنفال السنوي تحتضنه المدينة، وتستضيف فيه رموزاً ثقافية وإعلامية بارزة من مختلف دول العالم، وفق برنامج تعده وتشرف عليه جهات عديدة في مقدمتها الجهة الرسمية المسؤولة عن الثقافة، بمشاركة المجتمع عبر كوادره المهتمة بهذا الشأن. وقد اكتسبت مدن عديدة شهرةً كبيرةً بسبب هذا النشاط، وأصبحت ضمن أجندات المثقفين من كل مكان.

جازان زاخرة بكل مقومات الجذب، طبيعة جميلة متنوعة، وطيف واسع من الجماليات في كل تفاصيلها، ومجتمع مضياف متصالح مع ذاته ومع كل الثقافات الأخرى، وأما بالنسبة لشغفه بالقراءة وتميزه بها فذلك ليس جديداً، بل حقيقة معروفة منذ القِدم، اللهم إنها جاءت هذه المرة كمعلومة إحصائية موثقة، وما دام الأمر كذلك هل لنا أن نتطلع لتصنيف جازان مدينة القراءة من خلال تصور مؤسسي تنهض به وتنفذه وزارة الثقافة؟