Since the announcement of the features of the new enforcement system, a preliminary impression has begun to form among some that what has occurred is merely a reduction in the pressure tools on the debtor, and that the cancellation of certain traditional practices such as imprisoning the debtor or expanding the travel ban may indicate a decline in the strength of enforcement. This impression, while seemingly understandable at first glance, does not hold up against a deeper reading of what the system carries in terms of a precise redefinition of the logic of enforcement itself.

What has actually happened is not a reduction in pressure, but a reorientation of it. Enforcement is no longer based on pressure on the debtor as a person as a means to compel them, but has become directed towards their financial obligations, where the right actually exists. This shift does not weaken enforcement; rather, it transforms it from a means that may burden the parties without benefit into a system that targets the subject of the obligation itself with higher efficiency.

Through a careful reading of the system, one can identify five main transformations that represent the essence of this change.

1. Shared Responsibility:

Enforcement is no longer based on the assumption that the debtor alone bears the entire burden; instead, the relationship has become more balanced. Today, the creditor is required to base their credit decision on clear information, verify guarantees before contracting, and not rely solely on abstract trust. In turn, the debtor is obligated to disclose their assets and fulfill their obligations transparently. This shared responsibility redefines the relationship from its roots and limits practices that were based on a lack of information or misjudgment.

2. Clear Financial Tracking:

The most important transformation is the shift from pressure on the person to tracking the money. The new system does not merely acknowledge this principle but supports it with practical tools that include enhancing disclosure, linking relevant parties, enabling access to financial information, and even consulting specialized entities when necessary. This means that enforcement is no longer dependent solely on the debtor's cooperation but is supported by a system capable of accessing assets more accurately and effectively.

In this context, it can be said that these transformations represent an advanced enforcement window for the creditor, not from the perspective of facilitation, but from the perspective of effectiveness. The issue that has long plagued enforcement was not the establishment of the right but access to the money. Today, with the expansion of disclosure, enhanced connectivity between parties, and the activation of asset tracking tools, access to the subject of the obligation has become clearer and more disciplined.

3. Digital Pathway:

Enforcement is no longer a series of disparate procedures; it has become a comprehensive digital pathway that begins with registering the executive bond through approved platforms and extends to monitoring the request and executing procedures, culminating in accessing financial information through electronic linkage. This digitization not only shortens time but also reduces variability in application, raises the level of transparency, and makes the system more predictable, which are essential elements in any legal environment attractive for investment.

4. Disciplined Tools:

Enforcement procedures have not been abolished; rather, they have been recalibrated. Measures such as travel bans, seizures, or other means have become linked to more precise controls, ensuring their use in the correct context without excess or abuse. This reflects a transition from using tools as general pressure means to employing them as legal instruments linked to the debtor's behavior and level of compliance.

5. Flexible Solutions:

The new system does not merely impose obligations but allows for pathways to address them. Empowering the debtor to initiate payment, propose the sale of some of their assets, or rearrange their financial situation are all tools that reflect a deeper understanding of the nature of the enforcement relationship. The goal is no longer just to end the dispute but to manage the relationship in a way that preserves the continuity of the parties within the economy.

These five transformations, when read together, reveal that the new enforcement system does not lessen pressure but redefines it. It shifts from pressure that may affect the person without achieving the goal to pressure directed towards money, supported by more effective technical and organizational tools.

This development cannot be separated from the overall path the Kingdom is pursuing to enhance the quality of systems and improve their enforcement efficiency. Building a digital enforcement system, linking parties, and enabling access to information are all steps that reflect institutional maturity led by the Ministry of Justice with competence, aligning with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a stable, transparent, and investment-attractive legal environment.

In conclusion, those who read the new system as a relief for the debtor may have looked at the form without the essence. A deeper reading shows that we are faced with a model that is more precise and disciplined, which does not weaken enforcement but brings it closer to achieving justice in its practical form... where the right is fulfilled from its source, without enforcement becoming a burden outside its purpose.