منذ الإعلان عن ملامح نظام التنفيذ الجديد، بدأ يتشكّل انطباع أولي لدى البعض مفاده أن ما جرى لا يتجاوز كونه تخفيفاً لأدوات الضغط على المدين، وأن إلغاء بعض الممارسات التقليدية كسجن المدين، أو التوسع في منعه من السفر قد يعني تراجعاً في قوة التنفيذ. هذا الانطباع، وإن بدا مفهوماً في ظاهره، إلا أنه لا يصمد أمام قراءة أعمق لما يحمله النظام من إعادة صياغة دقيقة لمنطق التنفيذ نفسه.

فما حدث في الحقيقة ليس تقليصاً للضغط، بل إعادة توجيه له. لم يعد التنفيذ يستند إلى الضغط على المدين بشخصه بوصفها وسيلة لإجبار المدين، بل أصبح موجّهاً إلى ذمته المالية، حيث يوجد الحق فعلياً. وهذا التحول لا يُضعف التنفيذ، بل ينقله من وسيلة قد تُرهق الأطراف دون جدوى، إلى منظومة تستهدف محل الالتزام ذاته بكفاءة أعلى.

ومن خلال قراءة متأنية للنظام، يمكن الوقوف على خمسة تحوّلات رئيسية تمثل جوهر هذا التغيير.

1. مسؤولية مشتركة:

لم يعد التنفيذ قائماً على افتراض أن المدين وحده يتحمل كامل العبء، بل أصبحت العلاقة أكثر توازناً. فالدائن اليوم مطالب ببناء قراره الائتماني على معلومات واضحة، والتحقق من الضمانات قبل التعاقد، وعدم الاكتفاء بالثقة المجردة. وفي المقابل، أصبح المدين ملزماً بالإفصاح عن أمواله وتحمّل التزاماته بشفافية. هذه المسؤولية المشتركة تعيد ضبط العلاقة من جذورها، وتحد من الممارسات التي كانت تقوم على غياب المعلومات أو سوء التقدير.

2. تتبع مالي واضح:

التحول الأهم يتمثل في الانتقال من الضغط على الشخص إلى تتبع المال. فالنظام الجديد لا يكتفي بإقرار هذا المبدأ، بل يدعمه بأدوات عملية تشمل تعزيز الإفصاح، وربط الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتمكين الوصول إلى المعلومات المالية، بل والاستعانة بجهات متخصصة عند الحاجة. وهذا يعني أن التنفيذ لم يعد مرهوناً بتعاون المدين فقط، بل أصبح مدعوماً بمنظومة قادرة على الوصول إلى الأصول بشكل أكثر دقة وفاعلية.

وفي هذا السياق، يمكن القول إن هذه التحولات تمثل نافذة تنفيذية متقدمة للدائن، لا من زاوية التيسير، بل من زاوية الفاعلية. فالإشكال الذي لازم التنفيذ طويلاً لم يكن في ثبوت الحق، بل في الوصول إلى المال. أما اليوم، ومع اتساع نطاق الإفصاح، وتعزيز الربط بين الجهات، وتفعيل أدوات تتبع الأصول، فإن الوصول إلى محل الالتزام أصبح أكثر وضوحاً وانضباطاً.

3. مسار رقمي:

لم يعد التنفيذ سلسلة من الإجراءات المتفرقة، بل أصبح مساراً رقمياً متكاملاً يبدأ من تسجيل السند التنفيذي عبر المنصات المعتمدة، ويمتد إلى متابعة الطلب وتنفيذ الإجراءات، وصولاً إلى الوصول إلى المعلومات المالية عبر الربط الإلكتروني. هذه الرقمنة لا تختصر الزمن فحسب، بل تقلل من التباين في التطبيق، وترفع مستوى الشفافية، وتجعل النظام أكثر قابلية للتنبؤ، وهي عناصر أساسية في أي بيئة قانونية جاذبة للاستثمار.

4. أدوات منضبطة:

الإجراءات التنفيذية لم تُلغَ، بل أُعيد ضبطها. فالتدابير مثل منع السفر، أو الحجز، أو غيرها من الوسائل، أصبحت مرتبطة بضوابط أكثر دقة، بما يضمن استخدامها في موضعها الصحيح، دون إفراط أو تعسف. وهذا يعكس انتقالاً من استخدام الأدوات كوسائل ضغط عامة، إلى توظيفها كأدوات قانونية مرتبطة بسلوك المدين ومدى التزامه.

5. حلول مرنة:

النظام الجديد لا يكتفي بفرض الالتزام، بل يتيح مسارات لمعالجته. فتمكين المدين من المبادرة بالسداد، أو اقتراح بيع بعض أصوله، أو إعادة ترتيب وضعه المالي، كلها أدوات تعكس فهماً أعمق لطبيعة العلاقة التنفيذية. الهدف لم يعد فقط إنهاء النزاع، بل إدارة العلاقة بشكل يحفظ استمرارية الأطراف داخل الاقتصاد.

هذه التحوّلات الخمسة، حين تُقرأ معاً، تكشف أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد لا يخفف من الضغط، بل يعيد تعريفه. فهو ينتقل من ضغط قد يُصيب الشخص دون أن يحقق الغاية، إلى ضغط موجّه نحو المال، مدعوماً بأدوات تقنية وتنظيمية أكثر فاعلية.

ولا يمكن فصل هذا التطور عن المسار العام الذي تنتهجه المملكة في رفع جودة الأنظمة وتعزيز كفاءة إنفاذها. فبناء منظومة تنفيذ رقمية، وربط الجهات، وتمكين الوصول إلى المعلومات، كلها خطوات تعكس نضجاً مؤسسياً تقوده وزارة العدل باقتدار، وبما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء بيئة قانونية مستقرة، شفافة، وجاذبة للاستثمار.

وفي المحصلة، فإن من يقرأ النظام الجديد بوصفه تخفيفاً على المدين، قد يكون نظر إلى الشكل دون الجوهر. أما القراءة الأعمق، فتُظهر أننا أمام نموذج أكثر دقة وانضباطاً، لا يُضعف التنفيذ، بل يجعله أقرب إلى تحقيق العدالة في صورتها العملية.. حيث يُستوفى الحق من محله، دون أن يتحول التنفيذ إلى عبء خارج غايته.