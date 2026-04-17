بعث لي صديق مقالة خالد الباتلي في «عكاظ» الأحد الماضي بعنوان «تمرد هادئ يعيد تشكيل الجامعات»، وجدته مقالاً ماتعاً متوازناً أعاد الشجون لشؤون الجامعات، إضافة لما أثير في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول قرار جامعة الملك سعود «إعادة هيكلة» بعض تخصصات العلوم الإنسانية. ناقش مقال الباتلي إعادة تعريف دور الجامعات وبيئات العمل كمتقابلين للتعليم والعمل، رائده في ذلك حاجة سوق العمل، شارحاً أن التمرد المقصود هو إعادة توزيع للسلطة بين التعليم والعمل الذي هو في حقيقته صراع بين شركات لم تكتفِ بالتدريب بل تسعى لتصميم مسارات تعليمية متكاملة تغنيها عن جمود الجامعات التي اختزلت نفسها في منح شهادة لا تؤثر على الطالب.

لن أناقش هنا حقيقة بدهية بأهمية العلوم الإنسانية في حياة طالب الجامعة أياً كان تخصصه، سأكتفي باقتباس مشهور لرئيسة المجلس الأمريكي للجمعيات العلمية: التخصصات الإنسانية ليست زينة كمالية والمواطنة الحقة مرهونة بإدراك الأثر الأخلاقي والاجتماعي لقضايا المجتمع الكبرى، ويتضاعف الألم عندما تأتي المطالبة بإلغاء تخصصات أكاديمية لأسباب مالية من غير متخصصين. لا يمكن ابتسار دور الجامعات في تلبية حاجات سوق العمل، فهي ليست هيئة توظيف. مهام ووظائف الجامعة معروفة، تعليم بحث علمي وخدمة مجتمع. السؤال المهم هنا هل فعلاً قامت الجامعات بهذه الوظائف أم أنها حاصرت نفسها داخل برج عاجي مفصولة عن مجتمعها؟ سأجيب من واقع تجربة امتدت لنحو ثلث قرن داخل أروقة الجامعات طالباً وأستاذاً، أن الجامعات مقصرة في وظائفها الثلاث، بيد أن الاكتفاء بهكذا إجابة فيه كثير من الظلم للجامعات. بداية لابد من التفريق بين الجامعات التجارية، حسناً سأقول الأهلية، والجامعات الوطنية كونها مؤسسات غير ربحية، وهو تفريق يقودنا لعقدة المنشار وهو التمويل المالي. كمسلّمة لا يمكن للجامعات الوطنية أن تستغني عن التمويل الحكومي، صحيح أن بعضها استنام لهذا التمويل واسترخى في تطوير نفسه، بل أكثر من ذلك فصلت نفسها عن خدمة مجتمعها، بيد أن الحل لا يكمن في منع كل التمويل عنها. قامت الوزارة بعمل رائع في سبيل تطوير الجامعات بتحويلها لمؤسسات عامة لها مجالس أمناء ومصادر تمويل ذاتية، بل ودعتها لإنشاء أوقاف خاصة بها، لكنها مازالت تحتاج الوزارة في مناحي شتى. أضرب مثلاً بأشهر ثلاث جامعات أمريكية خاصة لها أوقاف تمول مشاريعها: جامعة هارفارد بلغ وقفها نحو 53 مليار$، جامعة تكساس47 مليار$، ييل41 مليار$. برغم ذلك قاضت جامعة هارفارد الرئيس ترمب عندما حاول تخفيض دعمها لأهداف سياسية تخصه، ومعظم باقي الجامعات الوطنية في العالم لا تستغني عن المساعدات الحكومية.

لعلي أجازف بالقول إن بداية مشكلة جامعاتنا كان انغلاقها عن مجتمعها وهي إحدى أهم وظائفها، بل حتى في مجال الأبحاث كانت في معظمها لخدمة ترقي أعضاء هيئة التدريس. بالطبع لا يمكن التعميم هنا وإلا سيثور سؤال ماذا عن بقية الأبحاث الجادة التي تخدم المجتمع؟ هل وجدت مؤسسات عامة أو خاصة تستفيد منها، أو حتى تطلب من الجامعات إجراء أبحاث يمكن لهذه المؤسسات الاستفادة منها؟ أما في مجال التعليم وهو الوظيفة الأهم للجامعة، فبالفعل سنجد أن الجامعات، حسناً معظمها، قد تراخى في مواكبة المستجدات العلمية، بمعنى التخصصات التي يحتاجها المجتمع وليس سوق العمل فقط، وهناك فرق. برعت الجامعات في محاسبة عضو هيئة التدريس على نصابه الأكاديمي لمواجهة التسيّب في سياسة القبول لديها. وهنا تصادفنا مشكلة مركبة، تقذف المدارس الثانوية آلاف المتخرجين سنوياً، معظمهم يحبذ الالتحاق بالجامعة لعدم وجود كليات متوسطة ومهنية تكفي لاستيعابهم وعدم استعداد القطاع الخاص لاحتوائهم في مهن لا تتطلب كفاءة عالية، هذا بدوره يجرنا للحديث عن القطاع الخاص الذي أزعم أنه محور المشكلة هنا، بعد تحميل الجامعة ما تستحق من وزر. القطاع الخاص في كل دول العالم يتصف بالجبن في الاستثمار والاستفادة من رأس المال البشري الوطني سعياً لتعظيم أرباحه، وهذا مفهوم دولياً، غير أن قطاعنا الخاص استمرأ الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري الأجنبي فقط لرخص أجره، وقد طالب كثيرون بتحديد الحد الأدنى للأجور وتحديد الوصف الوظيفي لكل مهنة، وقد حدث تطوير كبير لمثل هذه الأنظمة محلياً، لكن يبدو أنها لم تكن كافية لردع بعض رجل الأعمال والتفريق بين مصلحة الوطن ومصلحته الخاصة برغم عدم وجود تناقض بين الاثنين وأنهما طريق واحد ولكن بمسار مزدوج، وقد ساهم ذلك في فتح صنبور الاستقدام بشراهة ودون شروط رادعة. بالطبع كان الهدف تشجيع القطاع الخاص لتكوين نفسه للمساهمة في عجلة التنمية، لكنه ظل، حسناً ظل معظمه، حبيس عباءة المشاريع الحكومية التي ظلت بقرته الحلوب المفضلة، فنشأت ظاهرة القطط السمان في دهاليز التنمية التي لا تقدم شيئاً في المقابل.

المؤمل، مراجعة سياسة القبول في الجامعات، ومراقبة تطوير برامجها، وتحسين ورعاية قدراتها في التمويل الذاتي، والدفع تجاه انفتاحها على مجتمعها المحيط، تنمية لمصادر تمويلها ومساهمة في حل مشاكله العلمية والاجتماعية. وكذلك مراجعة سياسة دعم القطاع الخاص لتشجيع المنفتح منها على حاجة المجتمع في تكوين قطاع خاص وطني قادر على المساهمة في دفع عجلة التنمية وتحمل نصيبه في تكاليفها، والأهم من كل ما سبق التشدّد في سياسة الاستقدام وقصرها على المهن النادرة أو غير المتوفرة محلياً.. والله من وراء القصد.