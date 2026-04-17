A friend sent me Khalid Al-Batli's article in "Okaz" last Sunday titled "A Quiet Rebellion Reshaping Universities." I found it to be an engaging and balanced article that reignited discussions about university affairs, in addition to what has been raised on social media regarding King Saud University's decision to "restructure" some humanities disciplines. Al-Batli's article discussed redefining the role of universities and work environments as counterparts to education and work, with the primary focus being the needs of the job market. He explained that the rebellion in question is a redistribution of power between education and work, which is essentially a struggle between companies that are not satisfied with mere training but are seeking to design integrated educational pathways that free them from the rigidity of universities, which have reduced themselves to granting certificates that do not impact the student.

I will not discuss here the self-evident truth of the importance of the humanities in the life of any university student, regardless of their major. I will suffice with a famous quote from the president of the American Council of Scientific Societies: "Humanities disciplines are not mere ornamental luxuries, and true citizenship is contingent upon understanding the moral and social impact of major societal issues." The pain is compounded when the call to abolish academic disciplines comes for financial reasons from non-specialists. The role of universities cannot be reduced to merely meeting the needs of the job market; they are not employment agencies. The tasks and functions of the university are well-known: education, scientific research, and community service. The important question here is whether universities have truly fulfilled these functions or if they have confined themselves within an ivory tower, separated from their communities. I will answer from my experience spanning nearly a third of a century within university halls as both a student and a professor: universities are falling short in their three functions. However, to settle for such an answer would be quite unfair to the universities. First, it is necessary to distinguish between commercial universities, or rather private ones, and national universities as non-profit institutions. This distinction leads us to the sawtooth dilemma of financial funding. As a given, national universities cannot do without government funding. It is true that some have become complacent with this funding and have relaxed in their self-development, even more so, they have distanced themselves from serving their communities. However, the solution does not lie in cutting off all funding from them. The ministry has done a wonderful job in developing universities by transforming them into public institutions with boards of trustees and self-funding sources, even urging them to establish their own endowments, yet they still need the ministry in various aspects. I will give an example of three of the most famous private American universities with endowments funding their projects: Harvard University has an endowment of about $53 billion, the University of Texas has $47 billion, and Yale has $41 billion. Despite this, Harvard sued President Trump when he attempted to reduce its funding for political reasons, and most other national universities around the world do not do without government assistance.

I might venture to say that the beginning of our universities' problems was their isolation from their communities, which is one of their most important functions. Even in the field of research, most of it was primarily aimed at promoting faculty members. Of course, generalizations cannot be made here, or else the question arises: what about the other serious research that serves the community? Have public or private institutions benefited from it, or even requested universities to conduct research that these institutions could benefit from? As for education, which is the most important function of the university, we indeed find that universities, well, most of them, have relaxed in keeping up with scientific developments, meaning the disciplines that the community needs, not just the job market. There is a difference. Universities have excelled in holding faculty members accountable for their academic load to combat laxity in their admission policies. Here we encounter a complex problem: secondary schools graduate thousands of students annually, most of whom prefer to enroll in university due to the lack of intermediate and vocational colleges sufficient to accommodate them and the private sector's unwillingness to absorb them in professions that do not require high qualifications. This, in turn, leads us to discuss the private sector, which I claim is the core of the problem here, after placing the burden on the university as it deserves. The private sector in all countries of the world is characterized by cowardice in investing and benefiting from national human capital in pursuit of maximizing its profits, which is internationally understood. However, our private sector has continued to indulge in investing in foreign human capital solely for its low wages. Many have called for setting a minimum wage and defining job descriptions for each profession, and there has been significant development of such systems locally, but it seems they have not been sufficient to deter some businessmen and distinguish between the interest of the nation and their private interests, despite the absence of a contradiction between the two, as they are one path but with a dual course. This has contributed to opening the floodgates for recruitment recklessly and without deterrent conditions. Of course, the goal was to encourage the private sector to establish itself to contribute to the wheel of development, but it remained, well, most of it, trapped under the cloak of government projects that remained its favorite cash cow, leading to the phenomenon of fat cats in the corridors of development that offer nothing in return.

The hope is to review the admission policy in universities, monitor the development of their programs, improve and nurture their self-funding capabilities, and push towards their openness to their surrounding community, developing their funding sources and contributing to solving its scientific and social problems. Additionally, reviewing the support policy for the private sector to encourage those open to the community's needs in forming a national private sector capable of contributing to driving the development wheel and bearing its share of the costs is essential. Most importantly, there should be strictness in the recruitment policy, limiting it to rare professions or those not available locally. And God is behind the intention.