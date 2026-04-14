من أهم أدوات السياسة الخارجية للدولة أداتا الدبلوماسية والعسكرية. الأداتان تتكاملان مع بعضهما البعض، في تحقيق أهداف السياسة الخارجية للدولة. هاتان الأداتان، يربط بينهما قاسم أمني وسياسي مشترك، يعملان في تناغم حصري، بحيث لا تستغني الدولة عن وظيفتهما المتداخلة، قبل أو أثناء أو بعد إدارة أزمات سياستها الخارجية، للحصول على أكبر العوائد المتوقعة، في الأمن: من غوائل تقلبات بحر السياسة الدولية العاصف.. واتقاء تقلبات سلوك الأعضاء اللاعبين على مسرح السياسة الدولية، غير المتوقعة والمفاجئة أحياناً.

الفرق الجوهري بين هاتين الأداتين الاستراتيجيتين للذود عن أمن الدولة وخدمة مصالحها الإقليمية والدولية، يكمن في طبيعة حركة سلوكهما، رغم استراتيجية توجههما المتناسقة. الدبلوماسية هي بمثابة القفاز الذي تستخدمه الدولة في توجيه وتلقي ضربات حركة الصراع مع خصومها الإقليميين والدوليين على حلبة السياسة الدولية، يخفي داخله القوة المادية (الضاربة)، التي تواجه بها الدولة خصومها الدوليين والإقليميين. قفاز الدبلوماسية الناعم هذا، يحمي قوة الدولة الضاربة من ضربات سلوك الدول الأخرى العنيفة، وفي نفس الوقت يحتفظ بقوة ردع فعّالة، لحدٍّ ما، لمنع الخصوم والأعداء الخارجيين، ليس في بدء القتال فقط، بل أثناءه وبعد استنفاد طاقته، لرفع درجة ضمان عدم تكراره.

لهذا قيل إن الحرب هي أداة سياسية لإدارة الأزمات، لكن بصورة عنيفة. فالحرب، ليست غاية في حد ذاتها. هي ليست، بدايةً، قراراً رش في ذاته، للذود عن أمن الدولة وخدمة مصالحها الخارجية، وذلك لغموض كفاءته وضعف وثوقية عائده، في توقع مخرجاته. كثيرٌ من الحروب تنشب بين الدول، بسبب خطأ في حساب تكلفة وعائد إطلاق زمام القوة على عوائنه دون حساب عواقب ذلك، بدقة. كما أن الحرب، رغم جهود لجم عقالها، إلا أن عقالها قد يفلت، عن طريق الخطأ أو سوء التقدير... وهذا الاحتمال هو الأقرب في «سيناريوهات» احتمالية نشوب الحروب الحديثة، غير التقليدية، بالذات.

رغم شبكات الاتصال المعقدة بين الخصوم الدوليين في تفادي الحروب غير التقليدية، أو الحروب التقليدية الباردة أو الساخنة، خوفاً من تحوّلها إلى حروب غير تقليدية، إلا أنه ليس من المستبعد تماماً، أن تنطلق الصواريخ المزوّدة بالرؤوس النووية، من صوامعها الأرضية الحصينة، ومن الغواصات في أعماق البحار والمحيطات، ومن الطائرات الاستراتيجية التي تطوف أجواء الكرة الأرضية (24/7)، نتيجة لخطأ بشري أو عُطل تشغيلي، غير مقصود وغير محسوب توقع حدوثه، أو تصور تفاعله.

في كل الأحوال قرار الذهاب إلى خيار الحرب، رغم إغراءات غوايته وربما ما قد يبدو من رشادة توجهه ووثوقية فاعليته ووجاهة مبرره، إلا أنه يحتاج لتبرير مشروعية حركته وخلفية أخلاقيات اللجوء إليه. هنا يقفز دور الدبلوماسية في مرحلة ما قبل المغامرة باتخاذ قرار الحرب. الدولة قد تلجأ في هذه المرحلة للمبالغة في تقدير الخطر الخارجي، الذي يهدّد أمنها، لتبرير أي استباق لدرئه، قبل أن يتطوّر من مرحلة توقع حدوثه، إلى مرحلة تفعيل حركته. في هذه الحالة تبدأ الدبلوماسية في تفسير، إن لم يكن تبرير البدء بالقتال، بحجة الدفاع الوقائي لاستباق خطر استراتيجي داهم وناجز على أمنها القومي، على وشك الحدوث.

كما أن قرار الحرب «العادلة»، ليس هناك أفضل من الدبلوماسية للترويج لشنّها. من أهم وأخطر مبررات الحرب «العادلة»، هنا: الزعم بأن الدولة من خلال التحضير لأي مواجهة محتملة، بما فيها احتمالية اللجوء للقوة، إنما تستخدم حقها الطبيعي، غير القابل للتصرف، للدفاع عن نفسها والذود عن أمنها وخدمة مصالحها الإقليمية والدولية، لمواجهة الخطر الاستراتيجي الداهم والناجز، الذي يتهدّدها. كما أن جدل الحرب «العادلة»، عادةً ما يرتبط بأيديولوجية استراتيجية تتجاوز تهديد الدولة، إلى تطور حالة من الذعر الاستراتيجي، على وجود الدولة، نفسه. ما لم تبادر الدولة لدرء، وليس فقط ردع أي خطر استراتيجي يهدّد كيانها الوجودي، فإن الأمر لا يحتمل الانتظار، حتى تزول الدولة نفسها، من الوجود.

لن يعجز صانعو السياسة الخارجية من إيجاد مبررات لشن الحروب، ولا لتبرير سوء عواقب الانجرار إليها والاستسلام لغواية ضعفهم في مقاومة وتجنّب جاذبية إغرائها، الذي يزيّن لهم عذوبة وطلاوة اتخاذ قرار شن الحرب، في كثير من الأحيان، دون حساب تبعاتها بدقة وموضوعية. وهم دوماً ما يجدون، أو يهيأ لهم أنهم يجدون في مناورات الدبلوماسية أداة فعّالة وكفء وأقل تكلفة في إدارة أزمات السياسة الخارجية لبلدانهم، قبل وأثناء وبعد استخدام القوة على مسرح السياسة الدولية شبه الفوضى المفتقر للانضباط المنظم.

الأداتان العسكرية والدبلوماسية دوماً متلازمتان في تناغم ثنائي متكامل، للذود عن أمن الدولة والدفاع عن مصالحها في أي نظام دولي أو إقليمي، يفتقر بطبيعته لسلطة مركزية تتحكم وتضبط سلوك أعضائه.