One of the most important tools of a state's foreign policy is the diplomatic and military instruments. The two tools complement each other in achieving the state's foreign policy objectives. These two instruments are connected by a common security and political factor, working in exclusive harmony, such that the state cannot do without their intertwined functions, before, during, or after managing crises in its foreign policy, in order to obtain the greatest expected returns in security: from the perils of the turbulent sea of international politics... and to guard against the unpredictable and sometimes surprising behaviors of the players on the international political stage.

The fundamental difference between these two strategic tools for defending the state's security and serving its regional and international interests lies in the nature of their behavioral movements, despite their consistent strategic orientation. Diplomacy acts as the glove that the state uses to direct and receive blows in the movement of conflict with its regional and international adversaries on the international political arena, concealing within it the material (striking) power with which the state confronts its international and regional opponents. This soft diplomatic glove protects the state's striking power from the violent actions of other states while simultaneously retaining a somewhat effective deterrent capability to prevent external adversaries and enemies, not only at the start of combat but also during it and after its energy has been exhausted, to raise the level of assurance against its recurrence.

For this reason, it has been said that war is a political tool for managing crises, but in a violent manner. War is not an end in itself. It is not, to begin with, a rational decision in itself to defend the state's security and serve its external interests, due to the ambiguity of its effectiveness and the weak reliability of its returns in predicting its outcomes. Many wars erupt between states due to a miscalculation of the cost and return of unleashing power without accurately considering the consequences. Furthermore, despite efforts to rein in its reins, they may slip due to error or miscalculation... This possibility is the most likely in the "scenarios" of potential outbreaks of modern, unconventional wars.

Despite the complex communication networks among international adversaries to avoid unconventional wars, or cold or hot conventional wars, for fear of their transformation into unconventional wars, it is not entirely unlikely that missiles equipped with nuclear warheads could be launched from their fortified silos, from submarines in the depths of seas and oceans, and from strategic aircraft circling the globe (24/7), as a result of human error or an unintended operational malfunction that was not anticipated or calculated.

In any case, the decision to opt for war, despite the temptations of its allure and perhaps what may seem like the rationality of its direction and the reliability of its effectiveness and the legitimacy of its justification, requires justification for the legitimacy of its movement and the ethical background for resorting to it. Here, the role of diplomacy leaps into action in the pre-adventure stage of making the decision for war. At this stage, the state may exaggerate the external threat that endangers its security to justify any preemptive action to avert it, before it develops from the stage of anticipating its occurrence to the stage of activating its movement. In this case, diplomacy begins to interpret, if not justify, the initiation of combat under the pretext of preventive defense to preempt an imminent and decisive strategic threat to its national security.

Moreover, the decision for a "just" war finds no better promoter than diplomacy. One of the most important and dangerous justifications for a "just" war is the claim that the state, through preparations for any potential confrontation, including the possibility of resorting to force, is exercising its natural, inalienable right to defend itself and protect its security and serve its regional and international interests against the imminent and decisive strategic threat it faces. Additionally, the debate surrounding "just" wars is often linked to a strategic ideology that transcends the threat to the state, evolving into a state of strategic panic regarding the existence of the state itself. Unless the state takes the initiative to avert, not just deter, any strategic threat to its existential entity, the matter cannot afford to wait until the state itself ceases to exist.

Foreign policy makers will not fail to find justifications for waging wars, nor to justify the dire consequences of being drawn into them and succumbing to the allure of their weakness in resisting and avoiding the seductive attraction of waging war, which often seems sweet and appealing, without accurately and objectively accounting for its repercussions. They always find, or are led to believe they find, in diplomatic maneuvers an effective, efficient, and less costly tool for managing their countries' foreign policy crises, before, during, and after the use of force on the chaotic international political stage that lacks organized discipline.

The military and diplomatic instruments are always intertwined in a complementary dual harmony, to defend the state's security and protect its interests in any international or regional system that inherently lacks a central authority to control and regulate the behavior of its members.