في لحظاتٍ تبدو فيها الأسواق النفطية العالمية على حافة الارتباك، ثمة استراتيجية خفية، نسجتها عقول حكيمة قبل عقود، فما يُشبه طوق النجاة اليوم، لم يُصنع تحت ضغط الحرب، بل وُضع بهدوء منذ مطلع الثمانينات، حين فكّر العقل السعودي بما بعد العاصفة، وليس بما يجري داخلها.

في جملة التوترات المتصاعدة في المنطقة، ومع كل تهديد يطال الملاحة في مضيق هرمز يعود الحديث مجدّداً إلى واحد من أكثر المشاريع السعودية عمقاً في الرؤية وبعداً في الأثر: خط أنابيب النفط «شرق–غرب»، هذا الخط الذي يعد صمام أمان استراتيجي، ويمتد على طول 1,200 كم من بقيق بالمنطقة الشرقية إلى ينبع على البحر الأحمر بقدرة استيعابية تصل إلى 7 ملايين برميل يومياً، ويوفر مساراً حيوياً لتصدير النفط بعيداً عن مضيق هرمز، لم يكن مجرد مشروع بنية تحتية، بل كان ترجمة مبكرة لعقل استراتيجي يدرك أن أمن الطاقة لا يُترك رهينة لممر واحد او احتمال واحد!

أنشئ خط -شرق غرب- في بداية ثمانينات القرن الماضي، في سياق إقليمي مضطرب تزامن مع الحرب العراقية الإيرانية حين أدركت المملكة أن الاعتماد الكامل على التصدير عبر الخليج يضع الإمدادات تحت مهدّدات التوترات الجيوسياسية. ومنذ ذلك الحين، شكّل الخط شرياناً بديلاً يربط الإنتاج النفطي السعودي بالأسواق العالمية عبر موانئ البحر الأحمر، متجاوزاً نقاط الاختناق البحرية.

اليوم، ومع تصاعد التهديدات الإيرانية المتكررة، ومحاولات استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة، يبرز «شرق–غرب» خياراً استراتيجياً حاسماً، فبينما تتأثر الإمدادات العالمية بأي اضطراب في هرمز، تواصل المملكة ضخ النفط عبر هذا الخط بكفاءة، مُسهمةً في استقرار الأسواق وتخفيف حدة النقص العالمي. هذه القدرة على المناورة لم تأتِ وليدة اللحظة، بل هي نتاج استثمار طويل الأمد في تنويع مسارات التصدير وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، ولم تكتفِ المملكة بإنشاء الخط، بل عملت على تطويره ورفع طاقته الاستيعابية، ليواكب التحوّلات في الطلب العالمي، وفي أوقات الأزمات أثبت هذا المشروع أنه ليس مجرد بديل بل صمام أمان حقيقي، يمكّن السعودية من الوفاء بالتزاماتها النفطية حتى في أحلك الظروف واستقرار توازنات سلاسل الإمداد العالمي للطاقة.

عكست محاولات إيران للإضرار بهذا الخط إدراكها لأهميته الاستراتيجية، غير أن هذه المحاولات تصطدم ببنية متينة ورؤية أمنية شاملة، تجعل من استهدافه عملاً محدود الأثر أمام منظومة متكاملة من الحماية والتخطيط، ليعود الخط بعد استهداف إيراني غاشم مستأنفاً دوره الحيوي في تأمين تدفق النفط مبرهناً كفاءة التخطيط السعودي المبكر، وقدرته على احتواء الأزمات، وضمان استقرار الإمدادات العالمية بثقة واقتدار.

إن «شرق–غرب» ليس مجرد أنبوب نفطي، بل قصة دولة سبقت التهديد بالفعل، وقرأت المستقبل بعين السيادة واحتواء الأزمات في عالم تتسارع فيه الكوارث والحروب، لتثبت المملكة أن الحكمة لا تُقاس بردود الأفعال، بل بقدرتها على بناء خيارات متعددة، تضمن استقرار الأسواق العالمية واستمرار التدفق حين تتعطل الطرق، وتؤكد أن أمن الطاقة يبدأ من حسن التقدير قبل وقوع الخطر!