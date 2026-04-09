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يشكّل التراث الفكري العربي أحد أبرز مكوّنات الهوية الثقافية في المنطقة، إلا أن بعض ملامحه الحديثة تأثرت بسياقات تاريخية معقدة، أبرزها تجربة الاستعمار وما خلّفته من حساسيات تجاه الغرب. هذا التأثير ظهر في صورة خطاب يتّسم أحيانًا بالعداء غير المبرر للقوى الغربية، وكأنه امتداد نفسي لصراعات تاريخية لم تُحسم على مستوى الوعي الجمعي. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا النمط من التفكير لا ينطبق بنفس الحدة على جميع الدول العربية، إذ يبدو أقل حضورًا في دول الخليج، وخصوصًا المملكة العربية السعودية، التي لم تعش تجربة الاستعمار المباشر بالشكل الذي شهدته دول عربية أخرى.
هذا الاختلاف التاريخي انعكس على طبيعة العلاقات الدولية، حيث تتبنى دول الخليج مقاربة أكثر براغماتية تقوم على المصالح والتوازنات، بدلًا من الانطلاق من مواقف أيديولوجية أو ردود فعل عاطفية تجاه الغرب. ففي عالم تحكمه موازين القوة، لا يمكن تجاهل حقيقة أن القوى الغربية ما زالت تتصدّر المشهد العالمي من حيث التفوق التقني والعسكري والاقتصادي، وهو ما يجعل التعامل معها ضرورة إستراتيجية لا خيارًا فكريًا.
إن الإصرار على تبني خطاب صراعي غير مستند إلى مبررات واقعية يتعارض مع طبيعة العلاقات الدولية الحديثة، التي تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والتشابك الاقتصادي. فالعالم اليوم لم يعد ساحة لصراعات أيديولوجية بقدر ما هو شبكة معقدة من المصالح المشتركة، حيث تتقاطع السياسات مع الاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا بشكل غير مسبوق. ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن الاستمرار في استحضار صراعات الماضي دون إعادة تقييمها في ضوء الحاضر لا يسهم إلا في إضعاف فرص التنمية والانخراط الفعّال في النظام العالمي.
لا يعني ذلك إنكار قيمة التراث الخطابي العربي، فهو يحمل أبعادًا جمالية وثقافية مهمة، لكنه في صورته التقليدية لا يكفي لتحقيق أهداف سياسية أو اقتصادية ملموسة. فالمواقف الدولية لا تُبنى على البلاغة أو الشعارات، بل على مزيج من القوة والواقعية السياسية والقدرة على التأثير. لذلك، فإن أي موقف عدائي يجب أن يستند إلى أسباب واضحة ومقنعة، لا أن يكون مجرد انعكاس لتراكمات تاريخية أو مشاعر غير محسوبة.
في المقابل، تقدّم دول الخليج نموذجًا مختلفًا يقوم على تجاوز عقد الماضي والتركيز على بناء علاقات دولية قائمة على المصالح الاقتصادية والتنموية. وقد ساهم هذا التوجه في تحقيق مستويات ملحوظة من النمو والاستقرار، مما يعزز فكرة أن البراغماتية السياسية قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من الخطابات الأيديولوجية في عالم سريع التغيّر.
The Arab intellectual heritage constitutes one of the most prominent components of the cultural identity in the region; however, some of its modern features have been influenced by complex historical contexts, most notably the experience of colonialism and the sensitivities it left towards the West. This influence manifested itself in a discourse that is sometimes characterized by unjustified hostility towards Western powers, as if it were a psychological extension of historical conflicts that have not been resolved at the level of collective consciousness. Nevertheless, this pattern of thinking does not apply with the same intensity to all Arab countries, as it seems less pronounced in the Gulf states, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which did not experience direct colonialism in the same way that other Arab countries did.
This historical difference has been reflected in the nature of international relations, where Gulf countries adopt a more pragmatic approach based on interests and balances, rather than starting from ideological positions or emotional reactions towards the West. In a world governed by power dynamics, one cannot ignore the fact that Western powers still dominate the global scene in terms of technological, military, and economic superiority, which makes dealing with them a strategic necessity rather than an intellectual choice.
The insistence on adopting a confrontational discourse that is not based on realistic justifications contradicts the nature of modern international relations, which are based on mutual interests and economic interdependence. Today, the world is no longer a battleground for ideological conflicts as much as it is a complex network of shared interests, where policies intersect with economics and technology in unprecedented ways. From this perspective, continuing to invoke past conflicts without reassessing them in light of the present only serves to weaken opportunities for development and effective engagement in the global system.
This does not mean denying the value of the Arab rhetorical heritage, as it carries important aesthetic and cultural dimensions; however, in its traditional form, it is insufficient to achieve tangible political or economic goals. International positions are not built on rhetoric or slogans, but rather on a mix of power, political realism, and the ability to influence. Therefore, any hostile position must be based on clear and convincing reasons, rather than being merely a reflection of historical accumulations or uncalculated emotions.
Conversely, Gulf countries present a different model that focuses on overcoming past grievances and building international relations based on economic and developmental interests. This approach has contributed to achieving notable levels of growth and stability, reinforcing the idea that political pragmatism may be more effective than ideological discourses in a rapidly changing world.