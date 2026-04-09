يشكّل التراث الفكري العربي أحد أبرز مكوّنات الهوية الثقافية في المنطقة، إلا أن بعض ملامحه الحديثة تأثرت بسياقات تاريخية معقدة، أبرزها تجربة الاستعمار وما خلّفته من حساسيات تجاه الغرب. هذا التأثير ظهر في صورة خطاب يتّسم أحيانًا بالعداء غير المبرر للقوى الغربية، وكأنه امتداد نفسي لصراعات تاريخية لم تُحسم على مستوى الوعي الجمعي. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا النمط من التفكير لا ينطبق بنفس الحدة على جميع الدول العربية، إذ يبدو أقل حضورًا في دول الخليج، وخصوصًا المملكة العربية السعودية، التي لم تعش تجربة الاستعمار المباشر بالشكل الذي شهدته دول عربية أخرى.

هذا الاختلاف التاريخي انعكس على طبيعة العلاقات الدولية، حيث تتبنى دول الخليج مقاربة أكثر براغماتية تقوم على المصالح والتوازنات، بدلًا من الانطلاق من مواقف أيديولوجية أو ردود فعل عاطفية تجاه الغرب. ففي عالم تحكمه موازين القوة، لا يمكن تجاهل حقيقة أن القوى الغربية ما زالت تتصدّر المشهد العالمي من حيث التفوق التقني والعسكري والاقتصادي، وهو ما يجعل التعامل معها ضرورة إستراتيجية لا خيارًا فكريًا.

إن الإصرار على تبني خطاب صراعي غير مستند إلى مبررات واقعية يتعارض مع طبيعة العلاقات الدولية الحديثة، التي تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والتشابك الاقتصادي. فالعالم اليوم لم يعد ساحة لصراعات أيديولوجية بقدر ما هو شبكة معقدة من المصالح المشتركة، حيث تتقاطع السياسات مع الاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا بشكل غير مسبوق. ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن الاستمرار في استحضار صراعات الماضي دون إعادة تقييمها في ضوء الحاضر لا يسهم إلا في إضعاف فرص التنمية والانخراط الفعّال في النظام العالمي.

لا يعني ذلك إنكار قيمة التراث الخطابي العربي، فهو يحمل أبعادًا جمالية وثقافية مهمة، لكنه في صورته التقليدية لا يكفي لتحقيق أهداف سياسية أو اقتصادية ملموسة. فالمواقف الدولية لا تُبنى على البلاغة أو الشعارات، بل على مزيج من القوة والواقعية السياسية والقدرة على التأثير. لذلك، فإن أي موقف عدائي يجب أن يستند إلى أسباب واضحة ومقنعة، لا أن يكون مجرد انعكاس لتراكمات تاريخية أو مشاعر غير محسوبة.

في المقابل، تقدّم دول الخليج نموذجًا مختلفًا يقوم على تجاوز عقد الماضي والتركيز على بناء علاقات دولية قائمة على المصالح الاقتصادية والتنموية. وقد ساهم هذا التوجه في تحقيق مستويات ملحوظة من النمو والاستقرار، مما يعزز فكرة أن البراغماتية السياسية قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من الخطابات الأيديولوجية في عالم سريع التغيّر.